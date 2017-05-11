O2 Czech Republic as (SPTT.PR)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Czech O2 unit wins deal to supply services to Czech Post -CTK

May 11 (Reuters) - O2 Czech Republic As :O2 Czech Republic unit wins 5-year, czk 1.8 billion ($73.66 million) deal to supply Czech Post services -CTK news agency reports, citing post office spokesman.deal is for electronic data boxes.

O2 Czech Republic AGM approves shareholder payout of CZK 21/share

May 10 (Reuters) - O2 Czech Republic As :AGM approves shareholder payout of CZK 21/share -investor relations.Payout comprises CZK 17/share dividend plus CZK 4 of share premium nP7N1AK01XnP7N1AK021.Has traded ex-dividend since Tuesday, pay date June 9.

Seven groups interested in Czech auction for 3.7 GHz frequencies

May 10 (Reuters) - :Czech telecoms regulator CTU says seven groups show interest in auction for 3.7 GHz frequencies.Companies include: Vodafone Czech Republic << >>, T-Mobile Czech Republic << >>, PODA a.s., Suntel Net s.r.o., O2 Czech Republic << >>, Nordic Telecom 5G a.s. a Radio Spectrum CZ s.r.o..Successful bidders to be invited to bidding phase in beginning of June, auction starts June 13.Auction is for five blocks.

Czech regulator opens auction for high-speed data networks

: Czech telecoms regulator says opens auction for high speed data networks . Czech telecoms regulator says opens five 40 MHz blocks of 3,600-3,800 MHz frequencies . Czech telecoms regulator says auction conditions open room for potential new operators of high-speed internet Company coverage: [SPTT.PR] ((prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Czech O2 cuts wholesale LTE prices after regulator push

O2 Czech Republic As : says has new offer for virtual operators . company had pledged to cut wholesale prices for mobile Internet services after regulator warned current prices were too high for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) [nL5N1FA2C2] . new wholesale price is 0.15 crowns per MB, down from 0.43 Further company coverage: [SPTT.PR] ($1 = 25.5870 Czech crowns) ((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com;)).

PPF says sells 3 percent in O2 Czech Republic

O2 Czech Republic As : PPF says sells 3 percent in O2 Czech Republic . Says shares sold to Belviport Trading . Says divestment is a one-off decision by the group and it is not currently planning to sell further shares in O2 . PPF says aim is to increase O2 Czech Republic free float . Says sale will raise free float to 17.4 pct excluding treasury shares; PPF equity stake down to 81.1 pct, voting rights to 82.4 pct . Belviport Trading is vehicle owned by Czech investor Pavel Tykac, its stake rises to around 3.92 pct Further company coverage: [SPTT.PR] ((prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +420 224 190 477;)).

O2 Czech Republic says share premium distribution mid-term intention, not one-off

O2 Czech Republic As : says share premium distribution not one-off but mid-term intention . says decided not to provide any specific financial guidance for 2017 at this stage, does not want to put commercial strategy "at risk" . said earlier it would propose a dividend of 17 crowns per share from 2016 net profit, up from 16 crowns a share the previous year, on top of its intention to pay part of its share premium at the level of 4 crowns a share [nP7N1AK01X] Further company coverage: [SPTT.PR] (Reporting By Jason Hovet) ((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com;)).

O2 Czech Republic aims to fulfill requirements in new LTE wholesale offer

O2 Czech Republic As : says on analyst conference call "we think we will fulfill" all regulator requirements for wholesale LTE with planned new offer [nL5N1FA2C2] Further company coverage: [SPTT.PR] (Reporting By Jason Hovet) ((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Czech O2 shares fall on regulator pressure

O2 Czech Republic As : shares fall to lowest since Jan. 2 . analysts says shares giving up recent gains on worries over new regulation, profit-taking . telecoms watchdog (CTU) is pushing for substantially higher fines it could impose on the three leading mobile operators if they do not lower network rental prices for smaller operators, head of office says in Hospodarske Noviny [nL5N1FK14L] [nL5N1FA2C2] . fines should change to apply as a percentage of revenues . O2 Czech Republic to report fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday . shares have traded at new highs this month Further company coverage: [SPTT.PR] ((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Czech watchdog fines Vodafone, O2 Czech Republic CZK 99 mln for anti-competitive network connections

O2 Czech Republic , Vodafone Group Plc : Czech anti-monopoly office says fines Vodafone, O2 Czech Republic CZK 99 million for anti-competitive network connections . Fine to be shared by the two firms . Says firms illegally agreed since 2001 to connect their networks directly, without the alternative to engage third parties even if transit through third party was more favourable for customers . Says banned the agreement . Says first ruling on the issue was in 2003, this ruling follows court examination; says one party hads filed an appeal aginst this new ruling Further company coverage: [VOD.L] [SPTT.PR] ((prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +420 224 190 477;)).