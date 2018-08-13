Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Lithium Americas To Jointly Advance Caucharí-Olaroz With Ganfeng Lithium

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Lithium Americas Corp ::LITHIUM AMERICAS ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH GANFENG LITHIUM TO JOINTLY ADVANCE CAUCHARÍ-OLAROZ.GANFENG LITHIUM TO PURCHASE SQM'S INTEREST IN MINERA EXAR; SQM WILL RECEIVE $87.5 MILLION IN CASH.SQM WILL ALSO RECEIVE DEFERRED PAYMENT OF US$50 MILLION.AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION, ON CLOSING, GANFENG LITHIUM WILL OWN 37.5% OF MINERA EXAR.GANFENG LITHIUM HAS AGREED TO PROVIDE LITHIUM AMERICAS WITH A US$100 MILLION SUBORDINATED LOAN FACILITY.UNIT OF SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.TO SELL ITS INTEREST IN MINERA EXAR TO A UNIT OF JIANGXI GANFENG LITHIUM.LITHIUM AMERICAS' INTEREST IN CAUCHARÍ-OLAROZ WILL INCREASE FROM 50% TO 62.5%.CAUCHARI-OLAROZ CONSTRUCTION REMAINS ON TRACK FOR FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2020.

Tianqi Lithium Postpones Until June 19 To Reply Exchange Inquiries Over Proposal To Buy Chile's SQM

June 13 (Reuters) - Tianqi Lithium Corp <002466.SZ>::SAYS IT WILL POSTPONE UNTIL JUNE 19 TO REPLY INQUIRIES FROM SHENZHEN EXCHANGE OVER ITS PROPOSAL TO BUY CHILE'S SQM FOR $4.1 BILLION.

SQM Reports Q1 ADR per share of $0.43

May 24 (Reuters) - Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA ::SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE - EARNINGS FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31 $113.8 MILLION ($0.43 PER ADR), UP FROM US$103.2 MILLION (US$0.39 PER ADR) FOR 2017.ON TRACK TO REACH 1.5 MILLION TONS OF NITRATES CAPACITY THIS YEAR.SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE - AVERAGE PRICES IN BOTH OF FERTILIZER BUSINESS LINES INCREASED IN Q1 COMPARED TO AVERAGE PRICES REPORTED DURING Q4.QTRLY REVENUES TOTALED $518.7 MILLION, UP 0.03% THE PREVIOUS YEAR.Q1 SALES VOLUMES REACHED 3,200 MT, AND BELIEVE WE WILL BE ABLE TO SELL ABOUT 13,000 MT THIS YEAR.IODINE EXPANSION IS ALSO ON TARGET TO REACH 14,000 MT OF CAPACITY BY END OF THIS YEAR.

Nutrien interested in buying seed and chemical assets that fit

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Nutrien Ltd executives, speaking on a conference call::NUTRIEN CFO SAYS COMPANY HAS 'ROBUST BIDDING PROCESS' FOR SQM, ARAB POTASH COMPANY STAKE SALES.NUTRIEN WOULD 'ABSOLUTELY BE INTERESTED' IN SEED AND CHEMICAL ASSETS THAT FIT AND MAY BECOME AVAILABLE - CEO.

ARENA MINERALS EXERCISES ATACAMA OPTION AGREEMENT WITH SOCIEDAD QUIMICA

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Arena Minerals Inc ::Arena provides joint venture agreement and corporate update.decided to exercise underlying atacama option agreement with sociedad quimica y minera de chile on two projects.japan oil gas and mineral national corporation, teck chile ltd have opted out of respective joint venture agreements with company​.‍appoints paul kania as cfo.‍paul kania to replace ryan ptolemy as cfo​.epithermal gold paciencia project, copper porphyry pampa union project, anticipated to form 2 jv co's with sqm on a 80% arena, 20% sqm basis​.

SQM reports Q2 net income of $0.38 per ADR

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. :Q2 net income of $0.38 per ADR.Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A.- revenues for the first half of 2017 were US$1,023.9 million, 16.2% higher than revenues for the first half of 2016.Qtrly revenues totaled US$505.7 million, an increase of approximately 3.3% compared to Q2 2016.Still expecting sales volumes in potassium chloride business to be between 1.2 million-1.3 million MT in 2017.Expect second half average price in lithium market to be higher than average price seen in first half 2017.

SQM qtrly earnings per ADR $0.39

May 17 (Reuters) - Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile Sa ::Q1 2017 revenues were US$531.9 million, higher than revenues reported during Q1 of 2016.Earnings per ADR totaled US$0.39 for three months ended March 31, 2017.Still expect lower sales volumes this year.

Tianqi Lithium's Q1 profit up, plans to unload holding in Sociedad Quimica y Minera

April 21 (Reuters) - Tianqi Lithium Industries Inc <002466.SZ>:Says Q1 net profit up 42.7 percent y/y at 405.8 million yuan ($58.94 million).Says it aims to raise up to 1.65 billion yuan via share placement to fund project in Australia.Says it plans to unload 5.5 million shares in Chile's Sociedad Quimica y Minera SA << >>.