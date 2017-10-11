Edition:
Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd (SREI.NS)

SREI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

114.70INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.25 (-1.92%)
Prev Close
Rs116.95
Open
Rs117.40
Day's High
Rs117.40
Day's Low
Rs113.60
Volume
423,345
Avg. Vol
2,298,558
52-wk High
Rs138.00
52-wk Low
Rs69.65

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

SREI Infrastructure Finance says ‍SREI Group signs MOU with CBL Corp
Wednesday, 11 Oct 2017 03:41am EDT 

Oct 11 (Reuters) - SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd :Says ‍SREI Group, CBL Corp signs MOU to explore offering surety and guarantee products in India​.  Full Article

SREI Infrastructure Finance signs MOU with Vnesheconombank to create $200 mln IT & innovation fund
Thursday, 8 Jun 2017 05:35am EDT 

June 8 (Reuters) - Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd :Says signs mou with vnesheconombank to create $200 million it and innovation fund.  Full Article

SREI Infrastructure Finance says BRNL receives observation letter from SEBI in regard to DRHP
Thursday, 1 Jun 2017 02:13am EDT 

June 1 (Reuters) - SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd :Says Bharat Road Network Ltd received observation letter from SEBI in regard to draft red herring prospectus filed by BRNL.  Full Article

India's SREI Infrastructure Finance March-qtr consol profit triples
Tuesday, 9 May 2017 04:34am EDT 

May 9 (Reuters) - SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd :March quarter consol net profit 627.1 million rupees.March quarter consol total income from operations 13.06 billion rupees.Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 205.4 million rupees; consol total income from operations was 8.05 billion rupees.Says consol AUM at INR 376.83 billion at end mar 2017 versus INR 367.35 billion as on mar 31, 2016.Recommended dividend of 0.50 rupees per share.  Full Article

3I infotech allots shares to lender under DRS package
Wednesday, 19 Apr 2017 05:57am EDT 

April 19 (Reuters) - 3i Infotech Ltd :Says allotment of shares to lender under debt realignment scheme ('DRS') package.Says allotted 13.5mln shares on a preferential basis to Srei Equipment Finance Limited.  Full Article

Srei Infra Finance completes first tranche of buyback process of long term infrastructure bonds
Friday, 24 Mar 2017 02:50am EDT 

Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd :Says completed a first tranche of buyback process of long term infrastructure bonds on 23rd March, 2017.  Full Article

SREI Infrastructure Finance Dec-qtr consol profit rises
Friday, 3 Feb 2017 02:17am EST 

SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd : Dec quarter consol net profit 672.1 million rupees . Dec quarter consol total income from operations 11.29 billion rupees . Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 171.6 million rupees; consol total income from operations was 7.87 billion rupees . Says approved issue of NCDs worth INR 25 billion . Says approved issue of NCDs worth up to 100 billion rupees outstanding anytime in FY 17-18 .Says appoved issue of commerical papers upto 50 billion rupees during FY 2017-18.  Full Article

SREI Infra proposes to raise 10 bln rupees via NCDs
Tuesday, 23 Aug 2016 02:13am EDT 

SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd : SREI proposes to raise 10 billion rupees through public issue of secured NCDs .  Full Article

Transaction Solutions says TSI India ties up with SREI Infrastructure Finance for project
Monday, 27 Jun 2016 06:29pm EDT 

Transaction Solutions International Ltd : TSI India important strategic tie up with SREI in India . Says letter of intent with SREI for initial pilot of 50 ATM's with installation to be completed in August 2016 .  Full Article

SREI Infrastructure Finance March-qtr consol net profit rises
Thursday, 12 May 2016 05:35am EDT 

Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd : March-quarter consol net profit 205.4 million rupees ; consol total income from operations 8.05 billion rupees .  Full Article

