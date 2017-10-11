Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd (SREI.NS)
114.70INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-2.25 (-1.92%)
Rs116.95
Rs117.40
Rs117.40
Rs113.60
423,345
2,298,558
Rs138.00
Rs69.65
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
SREI Infrastructure Finance says SREI Group signs MOU with CBL Corp
Oct 11 (Reuters) - SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd
SREI Infrastructure Finance signs MOU with Vnesheconombank to create $200 mln IT & innovation fund
June 8 (Reuters) - Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd
SREI Infrastructure Finance says BRNL receives observation letter from SEBI in regard to DRHP
June 1 (Reuters) - SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd
India's SREI Infrastructure Finance March-qtr consol profit triples
May 9 (Reuters) - SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd
3I infotech allots shares to lender under DRS package
April 19 (Reuters) - 3i Infotech Ltd
Srei Infra Finance completes first tranche of buyback process of long term infrastructure bonds
Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd
SREI Infrastructure Finance Dec-qtr consol profit rises
SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd
SREI Infra proposes to raise 10 bln rupees via NCDs
SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd
Transaction Solutions says TSI India ties up with SREI Infrastructure Finance for project
Transaction Solutions International Ltd
SREI Infrastructure Finance March-qtr consol net profit rises
Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd
