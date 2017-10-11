Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd (SREI.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

SREI Infrastructure Finance says ‍SREI Group signs MOU with CBL Corp

Oct 11 (Reuters) - SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd :Says ‍SREI Group, CBL Corp signs MOU to explore offering surety and guarantee products in India​.

SREI Infrastructure Finance signs MOU with Vnesheconombank to create $200 mln IT & innovation fund

June 8 (Reuters) - Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd :Says signs mou with vnesheconombank to create $200 million it and innovation fund.

SREI Infrastructure Finance says BRNL receives observation letter from SEBI in regard to DRHP

June 1 (Reuters) - SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd :Says Bharat Road Network Ltd received observation letter from SEBI in regard to draft red herring prospectus filed by BRNL.

India's SREI Infrastructure Finance March-qtr consol profit triples

May 9 (Reuters) - SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd :March quarter consol net profit 627.1 million rupees.March quarter consol total income from operations 13.06 billion rupees.Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 205.4 million rupees; consol total income from operations was 8.05 billion rupees.Says consol AUM at INR 376.83 billion at end mar 2017 versus INR 367.35 billion as on mar 31, 2016.Recommended dividend of 0.50 rupees per share.

3I infotech allots shares to lender under DRS package

April 19 (Reuters) - 3i Infotech Ltd :Says allotment of shares to lender under debt realignment scheme ('DRS') package.Says allotted 13.5mln shares on a preferential basis to Srei Equipment Finance Limited.

Srei Infra Finance completes first tranche of buyback process of long term infrastructure bonds

Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd :Says completed a first tranche of buyback process of long term infrastructure bonds on 23rd March, 2017.

SREI Infrastructure Finance Dec-qtr consol profit rises

SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd : Dec quarter consol net profit 672.1 million rupees . Dec quarter consol total income from operations 11.29 billion rupees . Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 171.6 million rupees; consol total income from operations was 7.87 billion rupees . Says approved issue of NCDs worth INR 25 billion . Says approved issue of NCDs worth up to 100 billion rupees outstanding anytime in FY 17-18 .Says appoved issue of commerical papers upto 50 billion rupees during FY 2017-18.

SREI Infra proposes to raise 10 bln rupees via NCDs

SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd : SREI proposes to raise 10 billion rupees through public issue of secured NCDs .

Transaction Solutions says TSI India ties up with SREI Infrastructure Finance for project

Transaction Solutions International Ltd : TSI India important strategic tie up with SREI in India . Says letter of intent with SREI for initial pilot of 50 ATM's with installation to be completed in August 2016 .

SREI Infrastructure Finance March-qtr consol net profit rises

Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd : March-quarter consol net profit 205.4 million rupees ; consol total income from operations 8.05 billion rupees .