Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd (SRES.NS)

Shree Renuka Sugars board approves terms of proposed debt restructuring package

July 28 (Reuters) - Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd :Says board approverd terms of proposed debt restructuring package to be submitted to joint lenders forum.

Wilmar proposes to make additional investment in Shree Renuka Sugars

July 28 (Reuters) - Wilmar International Ltd:entered into a subscription agreement with Narendra Murkumbi and his affiliates and srsl to facilitate an additional investment.deal to facilitate an additional investment of inr7,839.6 million.WSH intends to subscribe for 481.8 million ccps at an issue price of rs16.27 per share.funding for infusion will be from internal sources and bank borrowings.WSH intends to subscribe for 481.8 million ccps, at an issue price of rs16.27 per share.would be required to provide a guarantee in amount of inr27,130.01 million in favour of lenders participating in restructuring.

Wilmar to infuse $120 mln to raise stake in Shree Renuka Sugars - CNBC TV18

July 26 (Reuters) - :Wilmar to infuse $120 million to raise stake in Shree Renuka Sugars - CNBC TV18.

India's Shree Renuka Sugars posts March-qtr loss

May 29 (Reuters) - Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd :March quarter loss 876 million rupees.March quarter total income 21.29 billion rupees.Profit in March quarter last year was 474 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income 18.51 billion rupees.

Shree Renuka Sugars Dec qtr loss widens

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd : Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd -dec quarter net loss 420 million rupees . Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd - dec quarter total income from operations 20.64 billion rupees .Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd - net loss in dec quarter last year was 241 million rupees as per ind-as; total income from operations was 15.49 billion rupees.

Shree Renuka Sugars posts Sept-qtr profit

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd : Sept-quarter net profit 25 million rupees . Sept-quarter total income from operations 20.46 billion rupees .Net loss in Sept quarter last year was 1.51 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 9.86 billion rupees.

Shree Renuka Sugars posts June-qtr profit

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd : June-quarter net profit 32 million rupees; June-quarter gross sales 16.29 billion rupees . Net loss in June-quarter last year was 1.5 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; gross sales was 15.85 billion rupees .

Shree Renuka Sugars says Sao Paulo court approved unit re-organisation plan

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd : Designated court in Sao Paulo, Brazil has approved re-organisation plan of company's subsidiary Renuka Vale do Ivai S/A .

Shree Renuka Sugars March-qtr net profit rises

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd : March-quarter net profit 2.20 billion rupees ; net sales 18.18 billion rupees .