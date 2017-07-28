Edition:
United States

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd (SRES.NS)

SRES.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

14.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.10 (-0.70%)
Prev Close
Rs14.20
Open
Rs14.30
Day's High
Rs14.30
Day's Low
Rs14.00
Volume
724,815
Avg. Vol
4,834,282
52-wk High
Rs22.50
52-wk Low
Rs11.25

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Shree Renuka Sugars board approves terms of proposed debt restructuring package
Friday, 28 Jul 2017 09:11am EDT 

July 28 (Reuters) - Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd :Says board approverd terms of proposed debt restructuring package to be submitted to joint lenders forum.  Full Article

Wilmar proposes to make additional investment in Shree Renuka Sugars
Thursday, 27 Jul 2017 06:12pm EDT 

July 28 (Reuters) - Wilmar International Ltd:entered into a subscription agreement with Narendra Murkumbi and his affiliates and srsl to facilitate an additional investment.deal to facilitate an additional investment of inr7,839.6 million.WSH intends to subscribe for 481.8 million ccps at an issue price of rs16.27 per share.funding for infusion will be from internal sources and bank borrowings.WSH intends to subscribe for 481.8 million ccps, at an issue price of rs16.27 per share.would be required to provide a guarantee in amount of inr27,130.01 million in favour of lenders participating in restructuring.  Full Article

Wilmar to infuse $120 mln to raise stake in Shree Renuka Sugars - CNBC TV18
Wednesday, 26 Jul 2017 02:46am EDT 

July 26 (Reuters) - :Wilmar to infuse $120 million to raise stake in Shree Renuka Sugars - CNBC TV18.  Full Article

India's Shree Renuka Sugars posts March-qtr loss
Monday, 29 May 2017 09:01am EDT 

May 29 (Reuters) - Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd :March quarter loss 876 million rupees.March quarter total income 21.29 billion rupees.Profit in March quarter last year was 474 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income 18.51 billion rupees.  Full Article

Shree Renuka Sugars Dec qtr loss widens
Wednesday, 1 Feb 2017 07:55am EST 

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd : Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd -dec quarter net loss 420 million rupees . Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd - dec quarter total income from operations 20.64 billion rupees .Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd - net loss in dec quarter last year was 241 million rupees as per ind-as; total income from operations was 15.49 billion rupees.  Full Article

Shree Renuka Sugars posts Sept-qtr profit
Tuesday, 15 Nov 2016 06:44am EST 

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd : Sept-quarter net profit 25 million rupees . Sept-quarter total income from operations 20.46 billion rupees .Net loss in Sept quarter last year was 1.51 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 9.86 billion rupees.  Full Article

Shree Renuka Sugars posts June-qtr profit
Monday, 22 Aug 2016 07:25am EDT 

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd : June-quarter net profit 32 million rupees; June-quarter gross sales 16.29 billion rupees . Net loss in June-quarter last year was 1.5 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; gross sales was 15.85 billion rupees .  Full Article

Shree Renuka Sugars says Sao Paulo court approved unit re-organisation plan
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 03:53am EDT 

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd : Designated court in Sao Paulo, Brazil has approved re-organisation plan of company's subsidiary Renuka Vale do Ivai S/A .  Full Article

Shree Renuka Sugars March-qtr net profit rises
Monday, 30 May 2016 07:14am EDT 

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd : March-quarter net profit 2.20 billion rupees ; net sales 18.18 billion rupees .  Full Article

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd News

UPDATE 1-India's Renuka fires 900 workers at Brazil sugar mills -sources

RIBEIRAO PRETO, Oct 17 Renuka do Brasil, a subsidiary of India's sugar maker Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd , has fired around 900 people from its two cane mills in Brazil and returned to owners most of the land it used to lease to plant cane, three sources close to the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.

