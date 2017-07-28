Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd (SRES.NS)
14.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-0.10 (-0.70%)
Rs14.20
Rs14.30
Rs14.30
Rs14.00
724,815
4,834,282
Rs22.50
Rs11.25
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Shree Renuka Sugars board approves terms of proposed debt restructuring package
July 28 (Reuters) - Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
Wilmar proposes to make additional investment in Shree Renuka Sugars
July 28 (Reuters) - Wilmar International Ltd:entered into a subscription agreement with Narendra Murkumbi and his affiliates and srsl to facilitate an additional investment.deal to facilitate an additional investment of inr7,839.6 million.WSH intends to subscribe for 481.8 million ccps at an issue price of rs16.27 per share.funding for infusion will be from internal sources and bank borrowings.WSH intends to subscribe for 481.8 million ccps, at an issue price of rs16.27 per share.would be required to provide a guarantee in amount of inr27,130.01 million in favour of lenders participating in restructuring. Full Article
Wilmar to infuse $120 mln to raise stake in Shree Renuka Sugars - CNBC TV18
July 26 (Reuters) - :Wilmar to infuse $120 million to raise stake in Shree Renuka Sugars - CNBC TV18. Full Article
India's Shree Renuka Sugars posts March-qtr loss
May 29 (Reuters) - Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
Shree Renuka Sugars Dec qtr loss widens
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
Shree Renuka Sugars posts Sept-qtr profit
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
Shree Renuka Sugars posts June-qtr profit
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
Shree Renuka Sugars says Sao Paulo court approved unit re-organisation plan
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
Shree Renuka Sugars March-qtr net profit rises
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
UPDATE 1-India's Renuka fires 900 workers at Brazil sugar mills -sources
RIBEIRAO PRETO, Oct 17 Renuka do Brasil, a subsidiary of India's sugar maker Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd , has fired around 900 people from its two cane mills in Brazil and returned to owners most of the land it used to lease to plant cane, three sources close to the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.