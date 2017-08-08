Edition:
United States

SRF Ltd (SRFL.NS)

SRFL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,653.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-21.05 (-1.26%)
Prev Close
Rs1,675.00
Open
Rs1,684.90
Day's High
Rs1,687.80
Day's Low
Rs1,639.50
Volume
34,931
Avg. Vol
187,655
52-wk High
Rs1,958.40
52-wk Low
Rs1,351.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

SRF appoints Sanjay Chatrath as CEO
Tuesday, 8 Aug 2017 09:22am EDT 

Aug 8 (Reuters) - SRF Ltd :Says appointed Sanjay Chatrath as CEO.  Full Article

SRF gets approval for setting up of facility in Gujarat
Tuesday, 8 Aug 2017 09:09am EDT 

Aug 8 (Reuters) - SRF Ltd :Q1 results of fy18 have been subdued due to headwinds in form of sharp rupee appreciation against the dollar and transitional issues related to GST.Says consolidated gross sales grew by 6.9% to inr 13.88 billion in Q1FY18 when compared with corresponding period last year.SRF - growth expected to revive by the fourth quarter of current FY.Approved setting up of facility to produce specialty chemicals for agro industry in Gujarat at an estimated cost of 850 million rupees.SRF - approved interim dividend of inr 6/share.  Full Article

India's SRF June-qtr consol profit down about 33 pct
Tuesday, 8 Aug 2017 09:06am EDT 

Aug 8 (Reuters) - India's SRF Ltd :June quarter consol profit 1.04 billion rupees versus 1.55 billion rupees last year.June quarter consol total income 14.09 billion rupees versus 13.06 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for June quarter consol net profit was 1.31 billion rupees.  Full Article

India's SRF Ltd consol March-qtr profit up about 16 pct
Monday, 22 May 2017 08:22am EDT 

May 22 (Reuters) - India's Srf Ltd :Consol March quarter net profit 1.29 billion rupees.SRF Ltd consensus forecast for march quarter consol net profit was 1.11 billion rupees.Consol march quarter total revenue from operations 14.16 billion rupees.Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 1.12 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total revenue from operations was 11.83 billion rupees.  Full Article

SRF Ltd Dec-qtr consol profit rises
Friday, 10 Feb 2017 05:35am EST 

SRF Ltd : Consol dec quarter net profit 1.05 billion rupees . Consol dec quarter total income from operations 12.05 billion rupees .Consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 968.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 11.65 billion rupees.  Full Article

SRF Ltd approves setting-up of chloromethanes plant at Dahej chemical complex
Monday, 8 Aug 2016 08:08am EDT 

SRF Ltd : Approved setting-up of chloromethanes plant at SRF's chemical complex in Dahej, Gujarat at an estimated cost of Rs 165 crores. . Plant to be set up by December 2017 .  Full Article

SRF Ltd says ops disrupted due to flooding at Chennai plant
Wednesday, 2 Dec 2015 03:30pm EST 

SRF Ltd:Disruption of operation due to flooding and rain at manali, Chennai plant.Due to heavy water logging and continuous rain the damage could not be ascertained as of now.The factory has been shut down after mid night of December 01, 2015.Factory is adequately covered by insurance Adequate steps are being taken to restore normalcy.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

SRF Ltd News

BRIEF-SRF appoints Sanjay Chatrath as CEO

* Says appointed Sanjay Chatrath as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

» More SRFL.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials