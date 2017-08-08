SRF Ltd (SRFL.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aug 8 (Reuters) - SRF Ltd :Says appointed Sanjay Chatrath as CEO.

Aug 8 (Reuters) - SRF Ltd :Q1 results of fy18 have been subdued due to headwinds in form of sharp rupee appreciation against the dollar and transitional issues related to GST.Says consolidated gross sales grew by 6.9% to inr 13.88 billion in Q1FY18 when compared with corresponding period last year.SRF - growth expected to revive by the fourth quarter of current FY.Approved setting up of facility to produce specialty chemicals for agro industry in Gujarat at an estimated cost of 850 million rupees.SRF - approved interim dividend of inr 6/share.

Aug 8 (Reuters) - India's SRF Ltd :June quarter consol profit 1.04 billion rupees versus 1.55 billion rupees last year.June quarter consol total income 14.09 billion rupees versus 13.06 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for June quarter consol net profit was 1.31 billion rupees.

May 22 (Reuters) - India's Srf Ltd :Consol March quarter net profit 1.29 billion rupees.SRF Ltd consensus forecast for march quarter consol net profit was 1.11 billion rupees.Consol march quarter total revenue from operations 14.16 billion rupees.Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 1.12 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total revenue from operations was 11.83 billion rupees.

SRF Ltd : Consol dec quarter net profit 1.05 billion rupees . Consol dec quarter total income from operations 12.05 billion rupees .Consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 968.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 11.65 billion rupees.

SRF Ltd : Approved setting-up of chloromethanes plant at SRF's chemical complex in Dahej, Gujarat at an estimated cost of Rs 165 crores. . Plant to be set up by December 2017 .

SRF Ltd:Disruption of operation due to flooding and rain at manali, Chennai plant.Due to heavy water logging and continuous rain the damage could not be ascertained as of now.The factory has been shut down after mid night of December 01, 2015.Factory is adequately covered by insurance Adequate steps are being taken to restore normalcy.