SRF Ltd (SRFL.NS)
1,653.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-21.05 (-1.26%)
Rs1,675.00
Rs1,684.90
Rs1,687.80
Rs1,639.50
34,931
187,655
Rs1,958.40
Rs1,351.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
SRF appoints Sanjay Chatrath as CEO
Aug 8 (Reuters) - SRF Ltd
SRF gets approval for setting up of facility in Gujarat
Aug 8 (Reuters) - SRF Ltd
India's SRF June-qtr consol profit down about 33 pct
Aug 8 (Reuters) - India's SRF Ltd
India's SRF Ltd consol March-qtr profit up about 16 pct
May 22 (Reuters) - India's Srf Ltd
SRF Ltd Dec-qtr consol profit rises
SRF Ltd
SRF Ltd approves setting-up of chloromethanes plant at Dahej chemical complex
SRF Ltd
SRF Ltd says ops disrupted due to flooding at Chennai plant
SRF Ltd:Disruption of operation due to flooding and rain at manali, Chennai plant.Due to heavy water logging and continuous rain the damage could not be ascertained as of now.The factory has been shut down after mid night of December 01, 2015.Factory is adequately covered by insurance Adequate steps are being taken to restore normalcy. Full Article
BRIEF-SRF appoints Sanjay Chatrath as CEO
* Says appointed Sanjay Chatrath as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: