Serco Group PLC (SRP.L)

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Serco Group Plc ::Serco awarded new contract to manage the Texas department of transportation traffic management center.Contract has a one-year base period and three one-year option periods, and is valued at $7 million​.

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Serco Group Plc :Underlying trading profit £35.3m as expected versus £50.6m.Reported revenue was broadly flat at £1.51 billion, comprising a 7.6% organic decline, also as anticipate.Reported operating profit declined by £43m;.Closing net debt increased by £40m during period to £149m..Operating costs reduced in proportion to scale of underlying revenue reduction; we remain on track to achieve savings.Pipeline of larger new bid opportunities now at £7.9bn, down £0.5bn.Guidance for 2017 unchanged - revenue of £3.1bn and underlying trading profit of between £65m and £70m;.Movement in currency since our February statement may, if sustained, have a small negative effect..Trading in first half of 2017 keeps us on track to achieve our expectations for full year, and represents an improvement in underlying trading profit on second half of 2016..We have succeeded in maintaining pipeline at broadly similar levels despite strong order conversion..We remain sensibly cautious in light of political environment.

July 20 (Reuters) - Serco Group Plc :Serco appoints Blackrock for a 1.5 bln stg LDI mandate.Trustees of Serco pension scheme have appointed Blackrock to manage its liability driven investing (LDI) portfolio.Appointment follows a competitive tender process, coordinated by scheme's investment consultant​​.LDI strategy has now been aggregated into one portfolio managed solely by Blackrock.

June 30 (Reuters) - Serco Group Plc :For first half, we expect to report revenue of approximately £1.5bn and underlying trading profit of around £35m.Order intake to date has been very strong at around £2.4bn, which includes our recently-signed contract worth £1.5bn to operate grafton prison.With £1.6bn booked in second half of 2016, which included £450m for barts nhs trust, order intake for 12 months to 30 june 2017 will be around £4bn.Reported revenue will, as expected, be broadly flat, with an organic decline of approximately 8% being offset by a currency translation benefit.Our 2017 full year guidance for revenue of approximately £3.1bn and underlying trading profit of between £65m and £70m is unchanged.

June 20 (Reuters) - Serco Group Plc ::Serco signs 1.5 billion stg contract for New Grafton Correctional Centre.Has signed contract and completed financial agreements to operate New Grafton Correctional Centre (NGCC) in New South Wales, Australia.Serco's contract for operation is expected to commence in 2020.Estimated total contract value to Serco over a 20-year term is approximately A$2.6 billion.

June 15 (Reuters) - Serco Group Plc :‍Serco partners with University Hospital Southampton NHS foundation trust to transform catering and cleaning​.Agreed a new partnership with University Hospital Southampton NHS foundation trust.‍Signed contract has an estimated total contract value to serco of £125m over ten-year term​.

June 12 (Reuters) - Serco Group Plc ::Serco awarded new $101 million contract to manage hazardous materials for Defense Logistics Agency.Contract has a one-year base period and four one-year option periods.Contract has a one-year base period and four one-year option periods, and is valued at a total of $101 million, if all options are exercised.

Serco Group Plc : Named preferred bidder to operate new grafton correctional centre (ngcc) in New South Wales, Australia . Contract for operation is expected to commence in 2020 .Estimated total contract value to serco over a 20-year term is approximately AUD2.6bn.

Serco Group Plc : Fy revenue 3.048 billion stg versus 3.515 billion stg year ago . Revenue - continuing and discontinued operations (2) £3,047.8m £3,514.6m . Says outlook revenue - continuing and discontinued operations (2) £3,047.8m £3,514.6m . Says outlook revenue - continuing and discontinued operations (2) £3,047.8m £3,514.6m . Underlying trading profit (3) £82.1m £95.9m . Net debt (including that for assets and liabilities held for sale) £109.3m . Underlying trading profit (3) declined by £14m to £82m . Trading profit (3) was £18m higher than underlying trading profit due principally to £14m net reduction in future liabilities . Closing net debt increased by £46m to £109m; however, net debt : ebitda leverage of 0.7x, was similar to last year . Continued progress reducing burden of loss-making contracts . Pipeline of larger new bid opportunities ended year at £8.4bn, a year-on-year increase of £1.9bn . Guidance for 2017 unchanged . Rupert Soames, Serco group chief executive, said: "these results show that execution of our five-year plan remains on track" .Our view of likely performance in 2017 remains unchanged from previous guidance.

Britain's G4S : Spokesman says "we no longer expect 57 million stg contingent liability from compass asylum seeker support contract to materialise" . Expectation follows improved terms on Compass contract announced earlier by the UK govt [nL5N1E32PQ] (Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary) ((elizabeth.oleary@thomsonreuters.com;)).