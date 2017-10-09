SRP Groupe SA (SRPG.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Showroomprivé appoints Thomas Kienzi as CFO

Oct 9 (Reuters) - SHOWROOMPRIVE ::SHOWROOMPRIVÉ: APPOINTMENT - THOMAS KIENZI APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER.‍THOMAS KENZI APPOINTED CFO FOLLOWING FORTHCOMING DEPARTURE OF NICOLAS WOUSSEN IN NEXT FEW WEEKS​.

Showroomprive ‍H1 net revenue raises at 306.2‍​ million euros​

July 25 (Reuters) - SHOWROOMPRIVE ::H1 NET REVENUE EUR 306.2‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 240.3 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 EBITDA EUR 10.9 MILLION (NOT EUR 10,9 MILLION) VERSUS EUR 15.7 MILLION (NOT EUR 15,7 MILLION) YEAR AGO.‍CONFIRMS ITS 2017 REVENUE TARGETS AND EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE AN EBITDA MARGIN EXCLUDING SALDI PRIVATI OF BETWEEN 5.5% AND 6.0%​.

Vipshop to sell 4.48 pct stake in SRP Groupe

June 19 (Reuters) - Vipshop Holdings Ltd ::Launched sale of remaining shares of SRP Groupe representing c.4.48 pct of share capital and 3.11 pct voting rights of the co via ABB.Bookbuilding will start immediately. The results of the placement will be announced after the close of the bookbuilding process.Following completion of the placement, the seller will no longer hold any shares in the company.David Gu expected to tender his resignation as a director of the company on the settlement date of the placement with immediate effect.

Conforama buys 17 pct stake in Showroomprive

May 12 (Reuters) - SHOWROOMPRIVE :CONFORAMA GROUP ACQUIRES STAKE OF 17 PERCENT IN SHOWROOMPRIVE.TRANSACTION THROUGH OFF-MARKET SALE OF SHARES BY FOUNDERS OF SHOWROOMPRIVE AT UNIT PRICE OF EUR 27 FOR TOTAL AMOUNT OF EUR 157.4 MILLION.AFTER COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION FOUNDERS OF SHOWROOMPRIVE WILL HOLD 27.2 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL OF SHOWROOMPRIVE.STEINHOFF SUPPORTS ITS SUBSIDIARY, CONFORAMA GROUP, IN ACQUISITION.

Showroomprive Q1 net revenue up at 153.8 million euros

April 28 (Reuters) - Showroomprive ::Q1 2017 revenues: Showroomprive posts strong growth surge (+31 pct) in Q1 2017 and confirms its yearly objectives.Q1 net revenue 153.8 million euros ($167.1 million) versus eur 117.3 million year ago.Confirmation of group's objectives for 2017.

Showroomprive Group completes acquisition of Beauteprivee

Showroomprive Groupe SA : Completes the acquisition of Beauteprivee .Acquired a 60 percent stake in Beauteprivee, valuing company at an enterprise value of 18 million euros ($19.1 million)for its entire capital, with an option to acquire remaining 40 percent in 2019.

Showroomprive to acquire Beauteprivee

Showroomprive Groupe SA :Announces today that it has signed an agreement for acquisition of Beauteprivee.

Showroomprive FY net revenue up at 539.7 million euros

Showroomprive Groupe SA : FY net revenue 539.7 million euros ($573.3 million) versus 442.8 million euros year ago . FY EBITDA 28.3 million euros versus 23.7 million euros year ago . FY adjusted net income 13 million euros versus 9.2 million euros year ago . Sees 2017: revenues between 690 million euros and 720 million euros . Sees 2017: EBITDA margin above 6 percent excluding saldi privati .Sees 2020: circa 1.1 billion euros in revenues by 2020 with an EBITDA margin exceeding 7.5 percent.

Banzai enters exclusive negotiations for potential sale of Saldiprivati to Showroomprive

Banzai SpA : Says it has received a proposal to purchase the Saldiprivati business from French group Showroomprive .Banzai board granted Showroomprive a period of exclusivity lasting until Sept. 30 to negotiate the transaction documentation in good faith.

Showroomprive H1 net revenues up 20.5 pct to 240.3 million euros

Showroomprive : H1 net revenues: 240.3 million euros ($266.16 million) (+20.5 pct) . H1 average revenues per buyer 6 pct higher than in H1 2015 . H1 EBITDA: 15.7 million euros (6.6 pct of net revenues, +38 basis points) .All targets for 2016 have been confirmed.