SRP Groupe SA (SRPG.PA)

Showroomprivé appoints Thomas Kienzi as CFO
Monday, 9 Oct 2017 12:15pm EDT 

Oct 9 (Reuters) - SHOWROOMPRIVE ::SHOWROOMPRIVÉ: APPOINTMENT - THOMAS KIENZI APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER.‍THOMAS KENZI APPOINTED CFO FOLLOWING FORTHCOMING DEPARTURE OF NICOLAS WOUSSEN IN NEXT FEW WEEKS​.  Full Article

Showroomprive ‍H1 net revenue raises at 306.2‍​ million euros​
Tuesday, 25 Jul 2017 12:40pm EDT 

July 25 (Reuters) - SHOWROOMPRIVE ::H1 NET REVENUE EUR 306.2‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 240.3 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 EBITDA EUR 10.9 MILLION (NOT EUR 10,9 MILLION) VERSUS EUR 15.7 MILLION (NOT EUR 15,7 MILLION) YEAR AGO.‍CONFIRMS ITS 2017 REVENUE TARGETS AND EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE AN EBITDA MARGIN EXCLUDING SALDI PRIVATI OF BETWEEN 5.5% AND 6.0%​.  Full Article

Vipshop to sell 4.48 pct stake in SRP Groupe
Monday, 19 Jun 2017 11:41am EDT 

June 19 (Reuters) - Vipshop Holdings Ltd ::Launched sale of remaining shares of SRP Groupe representing c.4.48 pct of share capital and 3.11 pct voting rights of the co via ABB.Bookbuilding will start immediately. The results of the placement will be announced after the close of the bookbuilding process.Following completion of the placement, the seller will no longer hold any shares in the company.David Gu expected to tender his resignation as a director of the company on the settlement date of the placement with immediate effect.  Full Article

Conforama buys 17 pct stake in Showroomprive
Friday, 12 May 2017 11:41am EDT 

May 12 (Reuters) - SHOWROOMPRIVE :CONFORAMA GROUP ACQUIRES STAKE OF 17 PERCENT IN SHOWROOMPRIVE.TRANSACTION THROUGH OFF-MARKET SALE OF SHARES BY FOUNDERS OF SHOWROOMPRIVE AT UNIT PRICE OF EUR 27 FOR TOTAL AMOUNT OF EUR 157.4 MILLION.AFTER COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION FOUNDERS OF SHOWROOMPRIVE WILL HOLD 27.2 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL OF SHOWROOMPRIVE.STEINHOFF SUPPORTS ITS SUBSIDIARY, CONFORAMA GROUP, IN ACQUISITION.  Full Article

Showroomprive Q1 net revenue up at 153.8 million euros
Friday, 28 Apr 2017 01:00am EDT 

April 28 (Reuters) - Showroomprive ::Q1 2017 revenues: Showroomprive posts strong growth surge (+31 pct) in Q1 2017 and confirms its yearly objectives.Q1 net revenue 153.8 million euros ($167.1 million) versus eur 117.3 million year ago.Confirmation of group's objectives for 2017.  Full Article

Showroomprive Group completes acquisition of Beauteprivee
Wednesday, 15 Mar 2017 01:03pm EDT 

Showroomprive Groupe SA : Completes the acquisition of Beauteprivee .Acquired a 60 percent stake in Beauteprivee, valuing company at an enterprise value of 18 million euros ($19.1 million)for its entire capital, with an option to acquire remaining 40 percent in 2019.  Full Article

Showroomprive to acquire Beauteprivee
Monday, 27 Feb 2017 11:47am EST 

Showroomprive Groupe SA :Announces today that it has signed an agreement for acquisition of Beauteprivee.  Full Article

Showroomprive FY net revenue up at 539.7 million euros
Monday, 27 Feb 2017 11:47am EST 

Showroomprive Groupe SA : FY net revenue 539.7 million euros ($573.3 million) versus 442.8 million euros year ago . FY EBITDA 28.3 million euros versus 23.7 million euros year ago . FY adjusted net income 13 million euros versus 9.2 million euros year ago . Sees 2017: revenues between 690 million euros and 720 million euros . Sees 2017: EBITDA margin above 6 percent excluding saldi privati .Sees 2020: circa 1.1 billion euros in revenues by 2020 with an EBITDA margin exceeding 7.5 percent.  Full Article

Banzai enters exclusive negotiations for potential sale of Saldiprivati to Showroomprive
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 11:51am EDT 

Banzai SpA : Says it has received a proposal to purchase the Saldiprivati business from French group Showroomprive .Banzai board granted Showroomprive a period of exclusivity lasting until Sept. 30 to negotiate the transaction documentation in good faith.  Full Article

Showroomprive H1 net revenues up 20.5 pct to 240.3 million euros
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 11:49am EDT 

Showroomprive : H1 net revenues: 240.3 million euros ($266.16 million) (+20.5 pct) . H1 average revenues per buyer 6 pct higher than in H1 2015 . H1 EBITDA: 15.7 million euros (6.6 pct of net revenues, +38 basis points) .All targets for 2016 have been confirmed.  Full Article

