Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd (SRTR.NS)

State Bank of India ties up with Shriram Automall India

Oct 13 (Reuters) - State Bank Of India :Says Shriram Automall India ties up with SBI for SME segment.Shriram Automall India to provide solutions to dispose pre-owned vehicles, construction equipment, three wheelers, two wheelers‍​.

Shriram Transport Finance buys 5 pct stake in Freight Commerce Solutions

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd ::Says bought over 5 percent paid up capital of Freight Commerce Solutions for about 69.99 million rupees‍​.

Shriram Transport Finance Company approves allotment of NCDs worth 500 mln rupees

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd :Says approved allotment of NCDs worth 500 million rupees.

India's Shriram Transport Finance approves issuance of redeemable NCDs

June 29 (Reuters) - Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd :Says approved issuance of redeemable NCDs on private placement basis within limits of INR 300 billion.

India's Shriram Transport Finance allotts NCDs aggregating to 9.65 bln rupees

June 13 (Reuters) - Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd :Says approved and allotted 9650 NCDs aggregating to INR 9.65 billion on private placement basis.

Shriram Transport Finance Co March-qtr profit up about 4 pct

April 27 (Reuters) - Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd ::March quarter net profit 1.50 billion rupees.March quarter revenue 27.12 billion rupees.Net profit in March quarter last year was 1.44 billion rupees; total income from operations was 29.30 billion rupees.Says recommended final dividend of INR 6/share.To raise funds via issue of debentures, bonds, ECB, other methods during FY 2017-18.To buy back NCDs up to 5 billion rupees during FY 2017-18.

Shriram Transport Finance says it is considering fund raising options

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd :Considering raising of funds via various options of borrowings including issue of securities in onshore/offshore market.

Shriram Transport Finance Dec-qtr profit down about 8 pct

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd : says Dec quarter total income from operations 27.17 billion rupees (adds currency) . says Dec quarter net profit 3.46 billion rupees . says net profit in Dec quarter last year was 3.75 billion rupees; total income from operations was 25.67 billion rupees .Shriram transport finance company ltd consensus forecast for dec quarter profit was 3.86 billion rupees.

Shriram Transport Finance Company Sept qtr net profit up about 15 pct

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd : Sept quarter net profit 3.88 billion rupees . Sept quarter total income from operations 27.13 billion rupees . Net profit in sept quarter last year was 3.38 billion rupees; total income from operations was 24.24 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for sept quarter profit was 3.88 billion rupees . Declared interim dividednd of 40 percent . Appointed Umesh Revankar as MD and CEO . Approved issue of NCDs worth 70 billion rupees .Approved resignation of Jasmit Singh Gujral as MD, CEO.

Shriram Transport Finance allotts NCDs worth 6.75 bln rupees

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd : Allotted non-convertible debentures aggregating to 6.75 billion rupees .