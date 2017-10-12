Slate Retail REIT (SRT_u.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Slate Retail REIT says to acquire National Hills Shopping Center for $24.7 mln

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Slate Retail REIT :Slate Retail REIT announces purchase of National Hills Shopping Center in Georgia​.‍Slate Retail REIT - Entered into a binding agreement to acquire National Hills Shopping Center for U.S. $24.7 million​.

Slate Retail REIT announces agreement to buy West Valley Marketplace for $34.5 mln

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Slate Retail Reit :Announced binding agreement to acquire West Valley Marketplace for U.S. $34.5 million.Entered into a U.S. $100 million interest rate swap for a term of five years at a fixed rate of 1.71%.

Slate Retail REIT reports purchase of north lake commons in Chicago

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Slate Retail Reit ::Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of north lake commons in Chicago.Slate Retail REIT - deal for ‍U.S. $15.6 million​.

Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Good Homes Plaza in Orlando

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Slate Retail Reit ::Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Good Homes Plaza in Orlando.Slate Retail REIT says deal for ‍$23.8 million​.Deal for ‍$23.8 million​.

Slate Retail REIT announces purchase of Duluth Station in Georgia

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Slate Retail REIT ::Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Duluth station in Georgia.Slate Retail REIT- deal ‍for U.S. $9.75 million​.

Slate Retail Reit reports Q2 FFO of 30 cents per unit

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Slate Retail Reit - :Slate Retail Reit reports second quarter 2017 results.Increased quarterly year-over-year same-property net operating income by $0.2 million or 1.5 percent to $16.0 million..Quarterly FFO $0.30 per unit.Quarterly AFFO $0.25 per unit.Q3 FFO per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Slate Retail REIT announces purchase Mapleridge Center in Minnesota

June 28 (Reuters) - Slate Retail REIT ::Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mapleridge Center in Minnesota.Slate Retail REIT says has entered into a binding agreement to acquire Mapleridge Center for U.S. $13.4 million.

Slate Retail REIT announces purchase of Battleground Village

June 27 (Reuters) - Slate Retail REIT ::Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of battleground village in North Carolina.Slate Retail REIT says that it has entered into a binding agreement to acquire Battleground Village for U.S. $14.43 million.

Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina

May 19 (Reuters) - Slate Retail REIT :Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina.Slate Retail REIT- Deal for $51.3 million.

Slate Retail REIT says qtrly AFFO $0.29 per unit

May 3 (Reuters) - Slate Retail REIT :Slate Retail REIT reports first quarter 2017 results.Qtrly AFFO $0.29 per unit.Qtrly FFO per diluted weighted average units $ 0.32.Qtrly rental revenue $27,233 versus $24,205.