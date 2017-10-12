Edition:
United States

Slate Retail REIT (SRT_u.TO)

SRT_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

13.26CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.04 (-0.30%)
Prev Close
$13.30
Open
$13.30
Day's High
$13.36
Day's Low
$13.25
Volume
17,019
Avg. Vol
41,527
52-wk High
$15.35
52-wk Low
$12.99

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Slate Retail REIT says to acquire National Hills Shopping Center for $24.7 mln
Thursday, 12 Oct 2017 06:50pm EDT 

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Slate Retail REIT :Slate Retail REIT announces purchase of National Hills Shopping Center in Georgia​.‍Slate Retail REIT - Entered into a binding agreement to acquire National Hills Shopping Center for U.S. $24.7 million​.  Full Article

Slate Retail REIT announces agreement to buy West Valley Marketplace for $34.5 mln
Monday, 11 Sep 2017 08:22pm EDT 

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Slate Retail Reit :Announced binding agreement to acquire West Valley Marketplace for U.S. $34.5 million.Entered into a U.S. $100 million interest rate swap for a term of five years at a fixed rate of 1.71%.  Full Article

Slate Retail REIT reports purchase of north lake commons in Chicago
Friday, 1 Sep 2017 04:30pm EDT 

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Slate Retail Reit ::Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of north lake commons in Chicago.Slate Retail REIT - deal for ‍U.S. $15.6 million​.  Full Article

Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Good Homes Plaza in Orlando
Monday, 28 Aug 2017 05:30pm EDT 

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Slate Retail Reit ::Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Good Homes Plaza in Orlando.Slate Retail REIT says deal for ‍$23.8 million​.Deal for ‍$23.8 million​.  Full Article

Slate Retail REIT announces purchase of Duluth Station in Georgia
Friday, 4 Aug 2017 04:30pm EDT 

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Slate Retail REIT ::Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Duluth station in Georgia.Slate Retail REIT- deal ‍for U.S. $9.75 million​.  Full Article

Slate Retail Reit reports Q2 FFO of 30 cents per unit
Tuesday, 1 Aug 2017 11:00pm EDT 

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Slate Retail Reit - :Slate Retail Reit reports second quarter 2017 results.Increased quarterly year-over-year same-property net operating income by $0.2 million or 1.5 percent to $16.0 million..Quarterly FFO $0.30 per unit.Quarterly AFFO $0.25 per unit.Q3 FFO per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Slate Retail REIT announces purchase Mapleridge Center in Minnesota
Wednesday, 28 Jun 2017 08:59pm EDT 

June 28 (Reuters) - Slate Retail REIT ::Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mapleridge Center in Minnesota.Slate Retail REIT says has entered into a binding agreement to acquire Mapleridge Center for U.S. $13.4 million.  Full Article

Slate Retail REIT announces purchase of Battleground Village
Tuesday, 27 Jun 2017 06:40pm EDT 

June 27 (Reuters) - Slate Retail REIT ::Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of battleground village in North Carolina.Slate Retail REIT says that it has entered into a binding agreement to acquire Battleground Village for U.S. $14.43 million.  Full Article

Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
Friday, 19 May 2017 05:56pm EDT 

May 19 (Reuters) - Slate Retail REIT :Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina.Slate Retail REIT- Deal for $51.3 million.  Full Article

Slate Retail REIT says qtrly AFFO $0.29 per unit
Wednesday, 3 May 2017 11:00pm EDT 

May 3 (Reuters) - Slate Retail REIT :Slate Retail REIT reports first quarter 2017 results.Qtrly AFFO $0.29 per unit.Qtrly FFO per diluted weighted average units $ 0.32.Qtrly rental revenue $27,233 versus $24,205.  Full Article

Slate Retail REIT News

BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT says to acquire National Hills Shopping Center for $24.7 mln

* Slate Retail REIT announces purchase of National Hills Shopping Center in Georgia​

» More SRT_u.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials