Slate Retail REIT (SRT_u.TO)
13.26CAD
20 Oct 2017
$-0.04 (-0.30%)
$13.30
$13.30
$13.36
$13.25
17,019
41,527
$15.35
$12.99
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Slate Retail REIT says to acquire National Hills Shopping Center for $24.7 mln
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Slate Retail REIT
Slate Retail REIT announces agreement to buy West Valley Marketplace for $34.5 mln
Sept 12 (Reuters) - Slate Retail Reit
Slate Retail REIT reports purchase of north lake commons in Chicago
Sept 1 (Reuters) - Slate Retail Reit
Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Good Homes Plaza in Orlando
Aug 28 (Reuters) - Slate Retail Reit
Slate Retail REIT announces purchase of Duluth Station in Georgia
Aug 4 (Reuters) - Slate Retail REIT
Slate Retail Reit reports Q2 FFO of 30 cents per unit
Aug 1 (Reuters) - Slate Retail Reit
Slate Retail REIT announces purchase Mapleridge Center in Minnesota
June 28 (Reuters) - Slate Retail REIT
Slate Retail REIT announces purchase of Battleground Village
June 27 (Reuters) - Slate Retail REIT
Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
May 19 (Reuters) - Slate Retail REIT
Slate Retail REIT says qtrly AFFO $0.29 per unit
May 3 (Reuters) - Slate Retail REIT
