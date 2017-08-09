Smart REIT (SRU_u.TO)
29.38CAD
20 Oct 2017
$-0.41 (-1.38%)
$29.79
$29.71
$29.71
$29.27
260,976
221,037
$35.21
$29.17
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Smart Real Estate Investment Trust reports Q2 results
Aug 10 (Reuters) - Smart Reit
SmartREIT announces new credit facilities totaling $500 million
June 12 (Reuters) - Smart Reit
Smart REIT says first and second condo towers called transit city are substantially sold out
June 6 (Reuters) - Smart REIT
Smart REIT posts qtrly FFO excluding adjustments per unit, $0.54 per unit
May 10 (Reuters) - Smart REIT SRU_U.TO:Smart Real Estate Investment Trust releases first quarter results for 2017.Smart REIT - Qtrly FFO excluding adjustments per unit, $0.54 per unit.Smart REIT - Qtrly same properties NOI increased by $1.3 million or 1.1% compared to same quarter last year.Q1 FFO per share view C$0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
SmartREIT issues $350 mln senior unsecured debentures
Smart Reit : SmartREIT announces $350 million Series O and Series P senior unsecured debentures issue . Offering includes $100 million of series o senior unsecured debentures that will carry coupon rate of 2.987% , to mature on Aug 28, 2024 . Net proceeds from sale will be used for redemption of its $100 million 5.00% Series F senior unsecured debentures due February 1, 2019 . Offering includes $250 million principal amount of series p senior unsecured debentures that will carry a coupon rate of 3.444 percent .Net proceeds will also be used for redemption of $90 million 4.70% Series G senior unsecured debentures due August 22, 2018. Full Article
Smartreit promotes Peter Forde to president
Smart REIT
Smart REIT Q1 funds from operations $0.54/unit
Smart Reit
Smart REIT ( Calloway REIT ) declares distribution for March 2016
Smart REIT ( Calloway REIT ):Trustees of SmartREIT have declared a distribution for the month of March 2016 of C$0.1375 per trust unit.Payment will be made on April 15 to unitholders of record date as on March 31. Full Article
Smart REIT ( Calloway REIT ) announces settlement with Target Canada Co and Target Corporation
Smart REIT ( Calloway REIT ):Announces settlement with Target Canada Co and Target Corporation.Says agreed to release Target Corp and Target Canada from their financial obligation relating to subject leases.Entered into conditional settlement agreement with Target Canada, Target Corp relating to its two Target leases.Smart reit-financial impact of proposed settlement will not be recognized in Smartreit's financial statements until final settlement is received. Full Article
BRIEF-Smart Real Estate Investment Trust reports Q2 results
* Smart Real Estate Investment Trust releases second quarter results for 2017 and announces distribution increase