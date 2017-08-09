Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Smart Real Estate Investment Trust reports Q2 results

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Smart Reit :Smart Real Estate Investment Trust releases second quarter results for 2017 and announces distribution increase.Qtrly FFO with one time adjustment and transactional FFO $ 0.57 per unit.

SmartREIT announces new credit facilities totaling $500 million

June 12 (Reuters) - Smart Reit : :SmartREIT announces new credit facilities totaling $500 million.SmartREIT says new credit facility replaces existing $350 million unsecured credit facility maturing in september 2017.SmartREIT says new unsecured credit facility has option for up to an additional $250 million.SmartREIT - new credit facility has a five-year term maturing on May 31, 2022.SmartREIT- entered into agreement with syndicate of Canadian financial institutions, for new credit facility.

Smart REIT says first and second condo towers called transit city are substantially sold out​

June 6 (Reuters) - Smart REIT ::Smart REIT - ‍announce that first and second condo towers called transit city are substantially sold out​.Smart REIT - amending its previously announced guidance by increasing profitability on the towers to return of 25-30 pct on costs from 15-20 pct​.

Smart REIT posts qtrly FFO excluding adjustments per unit, $0.54 per unit

May 10 (Reuters) - Smart REIT SRU_U.TO:Smart Real Estate Investment Trust releases first quarter results for 2017.Smart REIT - Qtrly FFO excluding adjustments per unit, $0.54 per unit.Smart REIT - Qtrly same properties NOI increased by $1.3 million or 1.1% compared to same quarter last year.Q1 FFO per share view C$0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

SmartREIT issues $350 mln senior unsecured debentures

Smart Reit : SmartREIT announces $350 million Series O and Series P senior unsecured debentures issue . Offering includes $100 million of series o senior unsecured debentures that will carry coupon rate of 2.987% , to mature on Aug 28, 2024 . Net proceeds from sale will be used for redemption of its $100 million 5.00% Series F senior unsecured debentures due February 1, 2019 . Offering includes $250 million principal amount of series p senior unsecured debentures that will carry a coupon rate of 3.444 percent .Net proceeds will also be used for redemption of $90 million 4.70% Series G senior unsecured debentures due August 22, 2018.

Smartreit promotes Peter Forde to president

Smart REIT : Smartreit announces executive promotion .Smart REIT says effective July 21, 2016 Peter Forde is promoted to president of Smartreit.

Smart REIT Q1 funds from operations $0.54/unit

Smart Reit : Smart reit qtrly funds from operations $0.54 on a per unit basis . Smart reit qtrly adjusted funds from operations $0.51 on a per unit basis . Same properties' noi for three months ended march 31, 2016 increased by 1.0% or $1.0 million .Smart real estate investment trust releases first quarter results for 2016.

Smart REIT ( Calloway REIT ) declares distribution for March 2016

Smart REIT ( Calloway REIT ):Trustees of SmartREIT have declared a distribution for the month of March 2016 of C$0.1375 per trust unit.Payment will be made on April 15 to unitholders of record date as on March 31.

Smart REIT ( Calloway REIT ) announces settlement with Target Canada Co and Target Corporation

Smart REIT ( Calloway REIT ):Announces settlement with Target Canada Co and Target Corporation.Says agreed to release Target Corp and Target Canada from their financial obligation relating to subject leases.Entered into conditional settlement agreement with Target Canada, Target Corp relating to its two Target leases.Smart reit-financial impact of proposed settlement will not be recognized in Smartreit's financial statements until final settlement is received.