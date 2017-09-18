Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SSL.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sandstorm Gold has amended Bachelor Lake gold stream with Metanor Resources

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Sandstorm Gold Ltd :Has amended Bachelor Lake gold stream with Metanor Resources Inc..Beginning October 1, 2017, sandstorm will purchase 20% of gold produced from Bachelor Lake Mine at an ongoing cost of $500 per ounce.Sandstorm Gold Ltd - Metanor has agreed to sell a minimum of 1,500 ounces of gold to co on a quarterly basis until 12,000 ounce threshold has reached.

Sandstorm Gold ‍announces disposition of 10.8 mln common shares of Mason Resources for gross proceeds of C$2.8 mln​

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Sandstorm Gold Ltd ::Sandstorm Gold Ltd - ‍announcing disposition of 10.8 million common shares of Mason Resources Corp for gross proceeds of C$2.8 million​.Sandstorm Gold Ltd - ‍disposition reduces sandstorm's holdings of mason common shares to zero​.

Sandstorm Gold Q2 revenue of $16.1 mln versus Q2 2016 revenue $15.7 mln

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Sandstorm Gold Ltd :Sandstorm Gold announces 2017 second quarter results.Qtrly attributable Gold equivalent ounces soldof 12,750 ounces versus Q2 2016 of 12,517 ounces.Qtrly revenue of $16.1 million versus Q2 2016 revenue $15.7 million.Says attributable gold equivalent production for 2017 is forecast to be between 50,000 ounces and 55,000 ounces.Says company is forecasting attributable gold equivalent production of about 130,000 ounces per annum in 2022.

Mariana Resources says court sanctioned scheme to effect recommended combination of co and Sandstorm

June 26 (Reuters) - Mariana Resources Ltd :Guernsey court has today sanctioned scheme to effect recommended combination of Mariana and Sandstorm.

SANDSTORM ANNOUNCES RESULTS FROM MARIANA COURT MEETING AND SHAREHOLDER MEETING

June 16 (Reuters) - Sandstorm Gold Ltd :SANDSTORM ANNOUNCES RESULTS FROM MARIANA COURT MEETING AND SHAREHOLDER MEETING.MARIANA SHAREHOLDERS VOTED IN FAVOR OF COMBINATION, WHICH IS TO BE IMPLEMENTED BY WAY OF COURT-SANCTIONED SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT.AT MEETINGS, MARIANA SHAREHOLDERS VOTED TO APPROVE SCHEME BY REQUISITE MAJORITY AT GUERNSEY COURT MEETING.MARIANA SHAREHOLDERS VOTED TO PASS ORDINARY RESOLUTION IN RELATION WITH IMPLEMENTATION OF RETENTION ARRANGEMENTS AT EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING.

Sandstorm Gold - receipt of 10.76 mln common shares, 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources

May 23 (Reuters) - Sandstorm Gold Ltd ::Sandstorm Gold Ltd - receipt of 10.76 million common shares and 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources Corp.Sandstorm Gold - pursuant to terms of plan of arrangement, co received 0.45 of mason share in exchange for each common share held by co in entrée.Sandstorm Gold Ltd - with acquired mason shares, sandstorm holds 13.8% of issued and outstanding shares of mason.

Sandstorm Gold reports Q1 revenue of $18.8 mln vs $13.4 mln

May 8 (Reuters) - Sandstorm Gold Ltd :Sandstorm Gold announces 2017 first quarter results.Sandstorm Gold Ltd - qtrly attributable gold equivalent ounces sold of 15,558 ounces versus 11,381 ounces.Sandstorm Gold Ltd - qtrly revenue of $18.8 million versus $13.4 million.Sandstorm Gold Ltd - attributable gold equivalent production for 2017 is forecast to be between 45,000 and 55,000 ounces.Sandstorm Gold Ltd - is forecasting attributable gold equivalent production of over 65,000 ounces per annum by 2020.Sandstorm Gold Ltd - qtrly net income of $7.0 million versus $13.2 million.Q1 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sandstorm and Mariana announce combination to create mid-tier streaming company

April 26 (Reuters) - Sandstorm Gold Ltd :Sandstorm and Mariana announce recommended combination to create leading mid-tier streaming company.Mariana shareholders will receive 28.75 pence in cash and 0.2573 of a Sandstorm share for each one Mariana share held.Combination values Mariana at approximately 110 pence per Mariana share.Sandstorm Gold Ltd - intends to move from current position of equity participation in JV to converting combined group's interest into a gold stream.

Sandstorm Gold says sold about 15,500 attributable gold equivalent ounces in Q1 2017

Sandstorm Gold Ltd : Sandstorm Gold Ltd says company has sold approximately 15,500 attributable gold equivalent ounces during q1 of 2017 . Sandstorm says intends to proceed with a normal course issuer bid . Sandstorm says under ncib, sandstorm may purchase up to 7.6 million of its common shares .Sandstorm says purchases under ncib may commence on april 5, 2017 and will terminate on earlier of April 4, 2018.

Sandstorm Gold announces the acquisition of 22 royalties during Q1, 2017

Sandstorm Gold Ltd :Sandstorm Gold announces the acquisition of 22 royalties during Q1, 2017.