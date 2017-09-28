SSP Group PLC (SSPG.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

SSP Group sees full-year revenue to increase by about 11.4 pct

Sept 28 (Reuters) - SSP Group Plc ::SSP GROUP - ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, TOTAL GROUP REVENUES FOR Q4 ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 14.8%, WITH LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 3.0%.SSP GROUP PLC - FY TOTAL GROUP REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 11.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, INCLUDING LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 3.0 PERCENT.

SSP Group says Q3 total group revenues increased by 14.6 pct

July 12 (Reuters) - SSP Group Plc ::Says Q3 total group revenues increased by 14.6%.Says like-for-like sales in Q3 increased by 3.6%.Says net contract gains in Q3 were 7.6%.Expects net contract gains for full year to be around 5.0% - 5.5%.

SSP Group H1 revenue 1.07 bln STG vs 896.7 mln STG

May 18 (Reuters) - SSP Group Plc :H1 revenue 1.07 billion STG vs 896.7 million STG.H1 underlying earnings per share of 4.2 pence.H1 interim dividend of 3.2 pence per share, up 28.0%.H1 like-for-like sales growth up 2.9% versus up 3.3%.H1 operating profit 41.8 million STG versus 29.9 million STG.Second half has started in line with expectations.Joint venture in India has started well and encouraged by progress there.

SSP Group says expectations for full year remain unchanged

SSP Group Plc : First quarter trading update . SSP has had a good start to new financial year and expectations for full year remain unchanged. . Revenue increased by 4.3 pct on a constant currency basis, comprising like-for-like sales growth of 2.4 pct and net contract gains of 1.9 pct . We completed initial investment to create a joint venture with travel food services ("tfs") in india in december 2016 and this added a further 1.1 pct to sales . Total group revenue increase in q1 to 5.4 pct . Total group revenue growth at actual exchange rates was 18.7 pct . Expect to have acquired initial 33 pct stake in tfs in full by end of february 2017. . Like-For-Like sales growth in uk and continental europe has remained positive . In north america positive trends seen in 2016 have continued through q1 of 2017 . In rest of world, like-for-like sales growth is in line with our expectations. Pipeline of new contracts remains encouraging. . Overall impact on revenue of movement of foreign in q1 compared to same period last year was approximately 13 pct . Expect a positive currency impact on full year revenue of approximately 7 pct .New financial year has started in line with our expectations.

SSP forecasts slightly lower comparable revenue growth for next year

SSP Group Plc : Final results . FY underlying operating profit 1 of 121.4 mln stg: up 18.2 pct at constant currency, and 24.6 pct at actual exchange rates . FY like-for-like sales up 3.0 pct: driven by growth in air passenger travel and retailing initiatives . FY revenue of 1,990 mln stg: up 5.0 pct at constant currency; 8.6 pct at actual exchange rates . FY underlying profit before tax of 107.5 mln stg: up 31.1 pct. Reported profit before tax of 105.6 mln stg . Final dividend of 2.9 pence per share, bringing full year dividend to 5.4 pence per share: up 26.0 pct . New financial year has started in line with our expectations .We anticipate slightly lower like-for-like revenue growth next year.

SSP Q3 underlying sales up 3 pct

SSP Group : Trading update for the third quarter of its financial year ending 30 September 2016, covering the period from 1 April 2016 to 30 June 2016 . Group's overall performance in Q3 was in line with expectations set out in our 2016 interim results announcement . On a constant currency basis, total group revenues for the period increased by 4.8% . Like-for-like sales growth of 3.0% . Net contract gains of 1.8% . Second half of financial year has started in line with our expectations . The overall impact on revenue of the movement of foreign currencies (principally the euro, U.S. dollar, Swedish Krona, and Norwegian Krone) during the first three quarters of 2016 compared to the 2015 average was +0.5% .If current spot rates were to continue for rest of 2016, would expect a positive currency effect for FY of approximately +3.0%.

SSP Group says second half started in line with its expectations

Ssp Group Plc : Strong results with good progress on last year . Operating profit 1 of £30.9m: up 28.0% at constant currency, and 22.6% at actual exchange rates . Like-For-Like sales up 3.3%.: driven by growth in air passenger travel and retailing initiatives . Revenue of £897m: up 5.9% at constant currency; 4.4% at actual exchange rates . Earnings per share 1 of 3.0 pence, up 43% . Interim dividend of 2.5 pence per share, up 19% .Second half has started in line with our expectations.

SSP Group PLC proposes final dividend

SSP Group PLC:Proposes final dividend of 2.2p per share (2014: £nil), which is subject to shareholder approval at the annual general meeting.Says final dividend will be paid, subject to shareholder approval, on March 16, 2016 to shareholders on register on Feb. 19, 2016.Says ex-dividend date will be Feb. 18, 2016.