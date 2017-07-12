SSR Mining Inc (SSRM.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Silver Standard reports Q2 2017 production results

July 12 (Reuters) - Silver Standard Resources Inc :Silver Standard reports second quarter 2017 production results.Q2 2017 gold production at Marigold of 55,558 ounces.Q2 2017 gold production at Seabee 20,690 ounces.Silver Standard Resources Inc - ‍Quarterly attributable production exceeded 100,000 gold equivalent ounces from three operations​.Silver Standard Resources Inc - ‍Stope production at Santoy was impacted by a fall of ground early in Q2​.

Silver Standard forms JV with Golden Arrow

May 31 (Reuters) - Silver Standard Resources Inc :Silver standard forms joint venture with golden arrow and files technical report for the chinchillas project.Silver standard resources inc - silver standard is joint venture operator and has made an option exercise payment of $13.0 million to golden arrow.Silver standard resources - ‍transaction to form a joint venture with golden arrow resources corp for development of chinchillas project closed today​.

Silver Standard reports Q1 adjusted earnings $0.17/shr

May 3 (Reuters) - Silver Standard Resources Inc :Silver Standard reports first quarter 2017 results.Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.17.Q1 earnings per share $0.13.Q1 revenue $117.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $112.8 million.Q1 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Silver Standard Resources Inc - a total of 52,528 ounces of gold were sold at an average price of $1,214 per ounce during Q1 of 2017.Says produced 97,851 gold equivalent ounces at cash costs of $646 in Q1.

Eskay signs agreement with Silver Standard to option up to a 60% interest in part of SIB property

April 26 (Reuters) - Eskay Mining Corp : :Eskay signs agreement with Silver Standard to option up to a 60% interest in part of SIB property.To earn 51% undivided interest in SIB project from co, Silver Standard is required to complete $300,000 private placement in company.To earn 51% undivided, Silver Standard is required to spend an aggregate of $11.7 million in exploration expenditures over 3 years.

Silver standard exercises option to form JV with Golden Arrow for Chinchillas Project

Silver Standard Resources Inc : Silver Standard exercises option to form joint venture with Golden Arrow for Chinchillas project . Anticipate construction at Chinchillas to begin during Q3 of 2017 . Anticipate ore delivery to Pirquitas mill expected in second half of 2018 .Joint venture will be comprised of Silver Standard's Pirquitas property and Golden Arrow's Chinchillas property.

Silver Standard resolves export duty claim in Argentina

Silver Standard Resources Inc : Silver Standard resolves export duty claim in Argentina . Outstanding ARS amounts are subject to interest at a rate of 1.5% per month . Entered into tax moratorium system in Argentina to resolve dispute regarding application of export duties on Pirquitas Mine . Upon completion of these payments all liabilities related to historical export duties and interest will be extinguished .Under conditions of moratorium Pirquitas has agreed to pay approximately ARS 1 billion with 5% paid upon entry.

Silver Standard appoints Michael Anglin chairman of the board

Silver Standard Resources Inc : Silver Standard appoints Michael Anglin chairman of the board . Silver Standard Resources - Peter Tomsett will not stand for re-election to board of directors at co's 2017 annual and special meeting of shareholders .Silver Standard Resources Inc - Board of directors has appointed A. E. Michael Anglin to assume role of chairman, effective May 4, 2017.

SILVER STANDARD REPORTS QTRLY ADJ SHR OF $0.26

Silver Standard Resources Inc : SILVER STANDARD REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2016 RESULTS . SILVER STANDARD RESOURCES INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS OF $12.1 MILLION OR $0.10 PER SHARE AND ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS OF $30.8 MILLION OR $0.26 PER SHARE . SILVER STANDARD -Q4 PRODUCTION WAS 110,130 GOLD EQUIVALENT OUNCES AT CASH COSTS OF $625 AND AISC OF $845 PER PAYABLE GOLD EQUIVALENT OUNCE SOLD . EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENDITURES ARE FORECAST AT $18 MILLION FOR 2017 . SILVER STANDARD RESOURCES INC SEES 2017 MARIGOLD MINE GOLD PRODUCTION 205,000 - 215,000 OZ . SILVER STANDARD RESOURCES - EXPECT TO INCUR ABOUT $6 MILLION RELATED TO REMEDIATION OF MINING AREAS IN 2017, MAINLY ON SURFACE WATER CONTROL MEASURES .SILVER STANDARD -IN 2017, ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS AT MID-POINT OF GUIDANCE, EXPECT TO PRODUCE 355,000 GOLD EQUIVALENT OUNCES.

Silver Standard qtrly gold produced was 59,945 oz vs. 47,456 oz in Marigold Mine

Silver Standard Resources Inc : Silver standard reports fourth quarter 2016 production results and 2017 guidance . Silver standard resources inc - qtrly gold produced was 59,945 oz versus 47,456 oz in marigold mine . Silver standard resources inc- in 2017, co expects to produce 355,000 gold equivalent ounces at gold equivalent cash costs of $735 per ounce . Silver standard resources inc - sees fy 2017 cash costs per payable ounce sold $655 - $705 for marigold mine . Silver standard resources sees fy 2017 capital expenditures of $30 million from marigold mine, $8 million from seabee gold operation, $5 million from pirquitas mine . Silver standard resources-at seabee gold operation, 2017 production expected to remain between 72,000 and 82,000 ounces of gold .During q4, gold equivalent production totaled 110,130 ounces.

Gold Fields and Silver Standard withdraw proposal to buy Kirkland Lake

Gold Fields Ltd : It and Silver Standard Resources today withdrawn joint proposal to acquire all outstanding shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Inc .Remains interested in pursuing negotiations with Kirkland Lake in event that Kirkland 's shareholders reject Newmarket Transaction.