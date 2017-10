STADA Arzneimittel AG (STAGn.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Stada says elects Guenter von Au as new chairman

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Stada Arzneimittel Ag :dgap-adhoc: stada arzneimittel ag: supervisory board of stada arzneimittel ag elects dr. Günter von au as new chairman.

Stada says investigation finds no misconduct by execs

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Stada :Says external law firm’s investigation of certain former execs didn't find evidence of self-enrichment, bribery or other criminal activity‍​.Says any action taken in respect of the law firm's report remains to be determined by stada’s supervisory board and management.Says does not expect the report to have a material impact on the business, operations, results or prospects of stada.

Bain, Cinven say expect Stada takeover to close next week

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Stada Arzneimittel AG :Final result of successful takeover offer for Stada by Bain Capital and Cinven.Say have acquired 63.87 percent of all outstanding shares of Stada during takeover offer.Say closing of transaction is expected to take place next week.

Stada says Elliott holds 15.24 pct in company

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Stada says:Elliott holds 13.26 percent of voting rights plus 1.98 percent in instruments, resulting in total of 15.24 percent.

Stada investors postpone approval of 2016 actions of the executive board

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Stada Arzneimittel AG says :Annual general meeting postpones approval of the actions of the executive board for financial year 2016 - guidance 2017 confirmed.

Elliott's stake in Stada rises above 10 pct

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Stada :Says Elliott's Paul Singer held 10.58 percent of voting rights as of Aug. 21.Says Elliott's Paul Singer previously held 9.61 percent of voting rights.

Stada board members resign after takeover by Bain, Cinven

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Stada :Announces changes on the supervisory board due to the takeover by Bain Capital and Cinven.‍Says Carl Ferdinand Oetker, Chairman Of Supervisory Board; Rolf Hoffmann; Dr. Birgit Kudlek; Tina Müller; and Dr. Gunnar Riemann today have resigned from their positions on supervisory board​.Says ‍successors to retiring members shall be appointed by court order in near future​.‍Says these changes are related to takeover of company by Bain Capital and Cinven​.

Stada negotiates domination and profit and loss pooling agreement

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Stada said::It was entering into negotiations of a domination and profit and loss pooling agreement with Nidda Healthcare Holding.Minority shareholders of Stada are to receive an offer by Nidda Healthcare to purchase their shares against cash compensation and to pay compensation for duration of contract.

Bain/Cinven say final Stada acceptance level is 63.85 pct

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Bain/Cinven:Say 63.85 pct of shares in Stada << >> were tendered.

Bain, Cinven say 46.5 pct of Stada shares tendered by Aug. 16

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Bain/Cinven :Say 46.53 pct of shares in Stada << >> had been tendered as of 1000 GMT on Wednesday.