Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L)

StanChart probed on $1.4 billion client transfers- Bloomberg
Thursday, 5 Oct 2017 11:36am EDT 

Oct 5 (Reuters) - 2888.Hk <2888.HK>:Standard Chartered probed on $1.4 billion client transfers- Bloomberg,citing sources‍​.Regulators probing StanChart in $1.4 billion of client assets transfer from Guernsey to Singapore before new tax transparency rules introduced- Bloomberg.  Full Article

Lloyds Banking appoints Scott Barton to mid markets role
Friday, 22 Sep 2017 08:12am EDT 

Sept 22 (Reuters) - LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC ::‍SCOTT BARTON HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO ROLE OF MANAGING DIRECTOR, MID MARKETS FOR COMMERCIAL BANKING DIVISION OF CO.‍BARTON WILL REPORT TO DAVID OLDFIELD, GROUP DIRECTOR OF COMMERCIAL BANKING​.‍BARTON COMES FROM STANDARD CHARTERED WHERE HE WAS HEAD OF CORPORATE AND INSTITUTIONAL BANKING, EUROPE. HE JOINS CO ON 1 NOVEMBER​.  Full Article

UK Regulator summons Standard Chartered over Indonesian bribery allegations - WSJ
Monday, 11 Sep 2017 10:40am EDT 

Sept 11 (Reuters) - 2888.Hk <2888.HK>:U.K. Regulator summons standard chartered over indonesian bribery allegations - WSJ, citing sources.  Full Article

Standard Chartered names Matthew Hastings global head, energy trading
Tuesday, 15 Aug 2017 03:36am EDT 

Aug 15 (Reuters) - STANDARD CHARTERED PLC::STANDARD CHARTERED HAS APPOINTED MATTHEW HASTINGS AS GLOBAL HEAD, ENERGY TRADING.  Full Article

Standard Chartered underlying profit before tax up 93 per cent
Wednesday, 2 Aug 2017 04:35am EDT 

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Plc :Underlying income of $7.2bn was up 6 per cent year-on-year.Underlying expenses of $4.8bn were up 5 per cent year-on-year.Underlying loan impairment of $583m was down 47 per cent year-on-year.Says common equity tier 1 ratio of 13.8 per cent was up 20 bps since year-end 2016 driven by profits in period.Underlying profit before tax of $1.9bn was up 93 per cent year-on-year.Restructuring charges of $165m in first half take total since november 2015 to $2.9bn.Statutory profit before tax of $1.8bn was 82 per cent higher year-on-year.Underlying basic earnings per share of 34.4 cents.Says on track to deliver an additional $700m in planned gross costs efficiencies in 2017 and a further $400m in 2018.Underlying return on ordinary shareholders' equity of 5.2 per cent up from 2.1 per cent in same period last year.Board has decided not to declare an interim dividend on ordinary shares.Board will consider at end of year whether it is appropriate to recommence payment of a dividend..Says group is now more efficient, better at managing risk, and its balance sheet quality has improved.Says economic environment has shown signs of improving although geopolitical outlook remains uncertain.Says u.s. Monitor programme for aml surveillance which has been further extended until end of 2018.  Full Article

Standard Chartered appoints Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as independent non-executive director
Thursday, 27 Jul 2017 11:52am EDT 

July 27 (Reuters) - STANDARD CHARTERED PLC ::SAYS APPOINTMENT OF NGOZI OKONJO-IWEALA AS AN INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR WITH EFFECT FROM 1 NOVEMBER 2017.SAYS NGOZI WILL ALSO JOIN BOARD'S BRAND, VALUES AND CONDUCT COMMITTEE.  Full Article

Standard Chartered says Kurt Campbell decides to step down from board
Wednesday, 26 Jul 2017 11:20am EDT 

July 26 (Reuters) - STANDARD CHARTERED PLC ::SAYS KURT CAMPBELL, INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR HAS DECIDED TO STEP DOWN FROM BOARD WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT.  Full Article

Standard Chartered AGM votes to approve 2016 remuneration report
Wednesday, 3 May 2017 11:12am EDT 

May 3 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Plc ::86.78 percent of votes cast at agm in favour of approval of directors' 2016 remuneration report, 13.22 of votes cast against.  Full Article

Standard Chartered Private Equity announces real estate investment in Seoul
Tuesday, 28 Mar 2017 02:52am EDT 

Standard Chartered PLC : Principal Finance Real Estate has led a real estate investment, together with GS Retail to acquire a 5,853 sqm site located in Insadong, Seoul . $43.5 mln site is being acquired from Samsung Fire & Marine, who will continue to participate in the project as a finance provider . site is slated for development into a mixed-use, integrated retail and hotel complex . construction of the project is scheduled to commence in May 2017 . GS Retail is serving as the project’s development manager and will continue to manage the retail component of the project upon completion Further company coverage: [STAN.L] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Standard Chartered Bank India appoints Subhradeep Mohanty as CFO
Monday, 6 Mar 2017 02:58am EST 

Standard Chartered Bank India :Standard Chartered Bank, India appoints Subhradeep Mohanty as CFO.  Full Article

