Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L)

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Plc :Underlying income of $7.2bn was up 6 per cent year-on-year.Underlying expenses of $4.8bn were up 5 per cent year-on-year.Underlying loan impairment of $583m was down 47 per cent year-on-year.Says common equity tier 1 ratio of 13.8 per cent was up 20 bps since year-end 2016 driven by profits in period.Underlying profit before tax of $1.9bn was up 93 per cent year-on-year.Restructuring charges of $165m in first half take total since november 2015 to $2.9bn.Statutory profit before tax of $1.8bn was 82 per cent higher year-on-year.Underlying basic earnings per share of 34.4 cents.Says on track to deliver an additional $700m in planned gross costs efficiencies in 2017 and a further $400m in 2018.Underlying return on ordinary shareholders' equity of 5.2 per cent up from 2.1 per cent in same period last year.Board has decided not to declare an interim dividend on ordinary shares.Board will consider at end of year whether it is appropriate to recommence payment of a dividend..Says group is now more efficient, better at managing risk, and its balance sheet quality has improved.Says economic environment has shown signs of improving although geopolitical outlook remains uncertain.Says u.s. Monitor programme for aml surveillance which has been further extended until end of 2018.