Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L)
772.10GBp
20 Oct 2017
23.40 (+3.13%)
748.70
755.10
775.30
754.40
10,542,657
6,661,884
860.00
609.60
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
StanChart probed on $1.4 billion client transfers- Bloomberg
Oct 5 (Reuters) - 2888.Hk <2888.HK>:Standard Chartered probed on $1.4 billion client transfers- Bloomberg,citing sources.Regulators probing StanChart in $1.4 billion of client assets transfer from Guernsey to Singapore before new tax transparency rules introduced- Bloomberg. Full Article
Lloyds Banking appoints Scott Barton to mid markets role
Sept 22 (Reuters) - LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
UK Regulator summons Standard Chartered over Indonesian bribery allegations - WSJ
Sept 11 (Reuters) - 2888.Hk <2888.HK>:U.K. Regulator summons standard chartered over indonesian bribery allegations - WSJ, citing sources. Full Article
Standard Chartered names Matthew Hastings global head, energy trading
Aug 15 (Reuters) - STANDARD CHARTERED PLC::STANDARD CHARTERED HAS APPOINTED MATTHEW HASTINGS AS GLOBAL HEAD, ENERGY TRADING. Full Article
Standard Chartered underlying profit before tax up 93 per cent
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Plc
Standard Chartered appoints Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as independent non-executive director
July 27 (Reuters) - STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
Standard Chartered says Kurt Campbell decides to step down from board
July 26 (Reuters) - STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
Standard Chartered AGM votes to approve 2016 remuneration report
May 3 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Plc
Standard Chartered Private Equity announces real estate investment in Seoul
Standard Chartered PLC
Standard Chartered Bank India appoints Subhradeep Mohanty as CFO
Standard Chartered Bank India :Standard Chartered Bank, India appoints Subhradeep Mohanty as CFO. Full Article
Scotiabank mulls sale of gold trading unit: sources
Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia is exploring options for its gold business ScotiaMocatta, including a possible sale of the world's oldest gold trader, three sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.