StarHub Ltd (STAR.SI)

Starhub posts quarterly net profit of S$85.7 mln

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Starhub Ltd :Quarterly net profit of S$85.7 million versus S$108.6 million a year ago.Quarterly revenue of S$579.1 million versus S$585.7 million a year ago.Intend to maintain a quarterly cash dividend of 4 cents per ordinary share for FY2017..Maintain guidance on group's 2017 service revenue.Post-Paid mobile ARPU at s$70 in 2Q2017 and S$69 in 1H2017 was S$1 lower YOY.Pre-Paid mobile ARPU at S$15 was S$1 lower YOY for both 2Q2017 and 1H2017.

StarHub announces acquisition of remaining shares in Accel Systems & Technologies

July 7 (Reuters) - StarHub Ltd ::Proposed acquisition of remaining shares in Accel Systems & Technologies Pte. Ltd .Announces an agreement to acquire remaining 49 pct stake in accel systems & technologies.Maximum aggregate cash consideration for two phases will be up to S$26.2 million.

MM2 Asia enters placement agreement with Starhub Ltd​

June 29 (Reuters) - MM2 Asia Ltd :‍Co entered into a placement agreement with Starhub Ltd​.Starhub has agreed to subscribe for 26.3 million new ordinary shares in capital of company at S$0.57 per placement share.Net proceeds will be used to finance proposed acquisition of a stake in Golden Village Cinema business in Singapore and new productions.

StarHub announces issue of S$200 mln perpetual securities

June 16 (Reuters) - Starhub Ltd :Starhub Ltd Announces Issue Of S$200 mln 3.95% Subordinated Perpetual Securities.it is expected that listing of perpetual securities on sgx-st will take place on 19 June 2017.

Telechoice International informed by Starhub that Starhub Logistics Contract will not be extended or renewed upon expiry

May 30 (Reuters) - Starhub Ltd -:Informed by starhub that starhub logistics contract will not be extended or renewed upon its expiry on 30 june 2017​.Expiry of contract not expected to have more than single digit percent negative impact on co's eps for fy ending 31 dec. 2017​.

StarHub amends its multicurrency medium term note programme

May 30 (Reuters) - StarHub Ltd :‍updated and amended its s$1 billion multicurrency medium term note programme established on 23 september 2011 to a s$2 billion programme​.amendments relate to increase in limit of original programme from s$1 billion to s$2 billion.amendments do not affect validity of existing notes issued by StarHub under original programme.

Starhub proposed acquisition of shares in Accel Systems & Technologies

May 26 (Reuters) - Starhub Ltd :announced an agreement to acquire a 51% stake in Accel Systems & Technologies Pte. Ltd for a total consideration of S$19.4 million.

StarHub qtrly net profit S$73.1 mln

May 3 (Reuters) - StarHub Ltd ::Qtrly revenue S$592.3 million versus S$590.9 million a year ago.Qtrly net profit S$73.1 million versus S$92.8 million a year ago.Based on current outlook, we maintain guidance on our group's 2017 service revenue to be at about 2016's level.Intend to maintain a quarterly cash dividend of 4 cents per ordinary share for fy2017.In 2017, capex payment, excluding spectrum payment of S$349.6 million, is expected to be at about 13% of total revenue.Sees 2017 group ebitda margin to be between 26% to 28% of service revenue.

Starhub responds to IMDA's findings on home broadband DNS incidents

April 24 (Reuters) - Starhub Ltd :Note IMDA's findings that significant increase in traffic to our home broadband dns in october 2016 do not fit typical DDOS patterns."Authorities acknowledged that we have increased DNS processing capacity and taken additional security measures to better avert similar incidents".

Starhub says Starhub Mobile provisionally awarded 60 MHz of spectrum

Starhub Ltd :Starhub Mobile Pte Ltd has been provisionally awarded 60 MHz of spectrum at a total price of S$349.6 million.