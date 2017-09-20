Edition:
United States

Student Transportation Inc (STB.TO)

STB.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

7.49CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.02 (+0.27%)
Prev Close
$7.47
Open
$7.47
Day's High
$7.53
Day's Low
$7.47
Volume
58,695
Avg. Vol
133,616
52-wk High
$8.25
52-wk Low
$6.98

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Student Transportation reports Q4 earnings per share $0.05
Wednesday, 20 Sep 2017 07:20pm EDT 

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Student Transportation Inc :Student Transportation Inc. reports fourth quarter & fiscal year 2017 results.Q4 revenue $172.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $170.9 million.Q4 earnings per share $0.05.Q4 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Student Transportation - Severe weather across north america created operational issues in FYI 2017, hitting few markets harder than others.  Full Article

Student Transportation Q3 earnings per share $0.08
Wednesday, 10 May 2017 05:22pm EDT 

May 10 (Reuters) - Student Transportation Inc ::Student transportation inc. Reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results.Q3 revenue $185.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $185 million.Q3 earnings per share $0.08.Q3 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Student Transportation Inc awarded new record $187 million contract
Wednesday, 8 Feb 2017 04:22pm EST 

Student Transportation Inc : Student Transportation Inc awarded new record $187 million contract .Student Transportation Inc - contract will generate in excess of $16 million per year in revenue with fixed price increases for nine years.  Full Article

Student Transportation to redeem outstanding 6.25% convertible subordinated unsecured debentures
Tuesday, 23 Aug 2016 04:00pm EDT 

Student Transportation Inc : Announces redemption of outstanding 6.25 percent convertible subordinated unsecured debentures due June 30, 2018 .STI will pay to holders of debentures to be redeemed for $1,013.89 per $1,000 principal amount of debentures.  Full Article

Student Transportation announces C$85 mln bought deal offering
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 04:18pm EDT 

Student Transportation Inc : Student Transportation Inc announces c$85 million bought deal offering of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures . Intends to use net proceeds to fund redemption of 6.25% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures maturing on June 30,2018 .To sell c$85 million aggregate principal amount of 5.25% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due September 30, 2021.  Full Article

Student Transportation Q3 earnings per share $0.04
Wednesday, 11 May 2016 04:48pm EDT 

Student Transportation Inc : "lower fuel cost has been a tailwind for us and we expect that to continue into fiscal 2017" . Student transportation inc. Reports fiscal 2016 third quarter results . Q3 earnings per share $0.04 . Q3 revenue $173.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $167.4 million .Q3 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Student Transportation, Inc declares cash dividend
Monday, 9 Nov 2015 12:05pm EST 

Student Transportation, Inc:Approves regular monthly cash dividend of $0.03667 per common share on the dates of Feb. 15, March 15 and April 15 of 2016 to shareholders of record at the close of business on each of the months of Jan. through March of 2016.April payment will be the company's 135(th)consecutive monthly dividend paid to shareholders of record.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Student Transportation Inc News

BRIEF-Student Transportation reports Q4 earnings per share $0.05

* Student Transportation Inc. reports fourth quarter & fiscal year 2017 results

» More STB.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials