Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (STEG.SI)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Singapore technologies engineering updates on capital injection into its aircraft leasing business​

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd ::‍st Engineering's Aerospace Arm injects capital into its aircraft leasing business​.Singapore Technologies Aerospace has injected US$10.5m into St Aerospace Resources Pte. Ltd​.Fund injection not expected to have any material impact on eps for current FY.

Singapore Technologies Engineering says consortium of Tuas Power and Singapore Technologies Marine win bid

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd :Tuas Power-St Marine consortium named preferred bidder for Singapore's 5th desalination plant.Tuas Power and ST Marine will form a 60:40 concession company.Developments not expected to have material impact on earnings per share of ST Engineering in current financial year.

Singapore Technologies Engineering says unit buys minority interest in Janus Technologies​

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd :Singapore technologies engineering -‍st engineering ventures has made a series b investment of us$5.8m for a minority interest in janus technologies​.

Singapore Technologies Engineering says unit injected S$10.2 mln into Leeboy India

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd :Singapore technologies kinetics injected s$10.2m into sdg kinetics for capital injection into leeboy india construction equipment​.

Singapore Technologies Engineering acquires repair assets in the US‍​

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd :ST Engineering acquires repair assets in the us‍​.It has paid US$25m (about S$34m) for repair assets of World Marine Of Mississippi LLC (wmm).

Singapore Technologies says qtrly profit attributable S$111.5 million

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd :Board has approved to maintain interim dividend at 5 Singapore cents per ordinary share.Qtrly profit attributable S$111.5 million, down 12 percent.Qtrly group revenue S$1.76 billion, up 8 percent.‍"Barring unforeseen circumstances, group expects FY2017 revenue and PBT to be comparable to FY2016"​.Group expects to deliver S$2.1 billion of orders in rest of 2017.

Singapore Technologies Engineering says electronics arm injects capital into Thai unit

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd :electronics arm injects capital into Thailand subsidiary.Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited has increased capital of its subsidiary, St Electronics by 310 mln baht​.capital injection not expected to have any material impact on consolidated eps of co for current financial year.

Singapore Technologies Engineering says electronics arm secures contracts

July 19 (Reuters) - Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd ::Pdf 1: Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (St Engineering Electronics Arm Secures Contracts Worth About S$490m In 2q2017) << >>.Contracts are not expected to have any material impact on consol net tangible assets per share & eps of co for current FY.

Singapore Technologies Engineering says its aerospace arm secures new contracts

July 18 (Reuters) - Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd ::St Engineering's aerospace arm secures new contracts worth about S$650m in 2Q2017.Contracts not expected to have any material impact on consolidated EPS of ST Engineering for current FY.

Singapore Technologies Engineering says Vision Technologies Land Systems and unit enters definitive agreement with Aethon, Inc

July 17 (Reuters) - Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd :Vision Technologies Land Systems, and its unit entered into a definitive agreement with Aethon, Inc.Deal for the acquisition of 100% interest in aethon.Proposed transaction is not expected to have any material impact on eps of co for current fy.Consideration based on an enterprise value of us$36m (approximately s$50m) will be payable by vtls.