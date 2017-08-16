Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (STEL.SI)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Singapore Telecommunications says unit priced a$400 million 5 year fixed-rate notes

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications Ltd :Subsidiary, Singtel Optus priced a$400 million 5 year fixed-rate notes which will be issued on 23 august 2017.Notes will carry a coupon of 3.25 per cent per annum and will mature on 23 august 2022.

Singapore Telecommunications says unit increased share capital via allotment,issue shares

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications Ltd :Unit increased share capital from S$2.25 billion to S$2.97 billion via allotment,issue of 724 million ordinary shares at s$1 per share to singtel.

Singtel CEO says continues to look for M&A opportunities in digital space, cybersecurity

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications Ltd :Singtel CEO says continues to look for M&A opportunities in digital space and cybersecurity.CEO says may also look at opportunities to increase stake in regional associates.

Singapore Telecommunications affirms guidance previously issued in May 2017

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications Ltd ::FY 2018 group free cash flow (excluding spectrum payments and dividends from associates) to be about S$1.8 billion."Group affirms guidance previously issued in may 2017".Both operating revenue and EBITDA from core business to grow by low single digit level for FY18.In FY18 mobile service revenue from australia to grow by low single digit level.For FY18 Amobee group to contribute S$1.2 billion to S$1.3 billion in operating revenue and targets breakeven in EBITDA.Capital expenditure for group on an accrual basis is expected to approximate S$2.6 billion in FY2018.For FY 2018 capital expenditure for group on cash basis is expected to about S$2.4 billion.In FY18 dividends from regional associates are expected to be around S$1.4 billion.In FY 2018 spectrum payments in singapore and australia are expected to approximate S$1.0 billion..

Singapore Telecommunications says qtrly profit attributable S$891.6 mln versus S$944.3 mln

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications Ltd :Qtrly operating revenue S$4.232 billion versus S$3.91 billion.Qtrly profit after tax attributable to shareholders of company S$891.6 million versus S$944.3 million.No dividends have been recommended in current quarter ended 30 june 2017.

Singapore Telecommunications says increase in share capital of Singtel Digital Life companies

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications Ltd :Unit increased share capital from S$804.4 mln to S$1.06 billion via allotment and issue of 251.4 mln ordinary shares to Singtel.

Singapore Telecommunications says unit increased its share capital via issue of 782.5 mln ordinary shares at s$1 per share

July 20 (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications Ltd :Unit increased its share capital from s$39 million to s$821.5 million via issue of 782.5 million ordinary shares at s$1 per share to singtel.

Singapore Telecommunications says Netlink NBN trust's final prospectus registered with monetary authority of Singapore

July 10 (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications Ltd :On listing date Singtel will sell stake in Netlink Trust to Netlink Nbn Trust, for approximately s$1,878 million​.Intends to use net proceeds from divestment of its stake in netlink trust for debt repayment.Netlink nbn trust's final prospectus has been registered with monetary authority of singapore in connection with its ipo.The 24.99% stake in netlink nbn trust will be held through unit of singtel, singtel interactive pte. Ltd upon divestment.

Singapore Telecommunications says Singtel Digital Life increases its share capital

June 22 (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications Ltd ::Unit Singtel Digital Life has increased its share capital from S$760.7 million to S$804.4 million.

Singapore Telecommunications says FY18 dividends from regional associates to be about S$1.4 bln

May 18 (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications Ltd :Amobee group expected to contribute S$1.2 billion to S$1.3 billion in FY18 operating revenue and targets breakeven in ebitda .FY18 consolidated revenue for group is expected to grow by mid-single digit and ebitda to grow by low single digit.FY18 capital expenditure is expected to approximate S$2.6 billion.FY18 cash capital expenditure is expected to be around S$2.4 billion, with A$1.5 billion for Optus and S$0.8 billion for rest of Singtel group.Negative EBITDA from Group Digital Life is expected to reduce to approximately S$100 million for FY 18.FY18 dividends from regional associates are expected to be around S$1.4 billion.