STEP Energy Services Ltd (STEP.TO)

STEP.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

11.18CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.17 (+1.54%)
Prev Close
$11.01
Open
$11.01
Day's High
$11.48
Day's Low
$11.01
Volume
16,830
Avg. Vol
46,348
52-wk High
$11.48
52-wk Low
$7.77

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Step Energy Services Ltd reports qtrly earnings per share $0.18
Friday, 12 May 2017 06:30am EDT 

May 12 (Reuters) - Step Energy Services Ltd : :Step Energy Services Ltd reports first quarter results for 2017.Qtrly earnings per share $0.18.Step Energy Services Ltd - board of directors approved an increase to 2017 capital program of $16 million bringing company's 2017 program to $100 million.Q1 revenue rose 328 percent to C$118 million.Step Energy Services Ltd - company plans on re-staffing two idle masted coiled tubing units in canada in second half of 2017.  Full Article

STEP Energy Services Ltd News

BRIEF-Step Energy Services reports Q2 earnings of $0.04/shr

* Step Energy Services Ltd. reports second quarter 2017 financial and operating results

