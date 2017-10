STMicroelectronics NV (STM.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 11 (Reuters) - STMICROELECTRONICS NV ::REG-STMICROELECTRONICS GIVES NOTICE OF EARLY REDEMPTION OF ITS US$400 MILLION 1.00% CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2021.

Oct 3 (Reuters) - STMICROELECTRONICS ::ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH OBJENIOUS TO ACCELERATE CONNECTION OF IOT SENSORS IN LORA NETWORK.PARTNERSHIP WITH OBJENIOUS TO REDUCE RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT COSTS AND TIME NEEDED TO MARKET LORA DEVICES.

Oct 3 (Reuters) - STMICROELECTRONICS ::SIGNS PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH USINE IO.PARTNERSHIP WITH USINE IO TO SUPPORT START-UPS OF AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE AND MOBILITY SECTOR.

Sept 5 (Reuters) - STMICROELECTRONICS ::ANNOUNCES INTEGRATION OF ITS CONTACTLESS PAYMENT TECHNOLOGY (NFC) IN MOBILE PLATFORMS DESIGNED BY MEDIATEK‍​.

Aug 23 (Reuters) - EURONEXT: :STMICROELECTRONICS << >> PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF USD 0.06 PER SHARE; PAYMENT DATE: 09/20/2017.

July 26 (Reuters) - STMicroelectronics NV :STMicro raises 2017 capital expenditure forecast to $1.25-1.3 billion from $1.1 billion previously, chief executive Carlo Bozotti told analysts in a conference call. .STMicro expects strong sequential growth for imaging in Q3 as new products ramp; followed by further revenue acceleration in Q4, CEO said.STMicro's 2017 revenues now expected to be in the high-end of the range given on the company's investor day in May, CEO said. At the time, STMicro said revenue to grow by between 12.5 and 15.5 percent from last year to around $8 billion..STMicro expects 2017 free cash flow to substantially match the level of the company's dividend, CEO said. .

July 26 (Reuters) - STMICROELECTRONICS :STMICROELECTRONICS - ‍Q2 NET REVENUES OF $1.92 BILLION; UP 5.6% SEQUENTIALLY AND 12.9% YEAR-OVER-YEAR​.STMICROELECTRONICS - ‍EXPECT Q3 REVENUES TO INCREASE ABOUT 9.0% ON A SEQUENTIAL BASIS​.Q2 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE (US GAAP) $‍151​ MILLION VERSUS $23 MILLION YEAR AGO.Q2 OPERATING INCOME (US GAAP) $‍178​ MILLION VERSUS $28 MILLION YEAR AGO.STMICROELECTRONICS - ‍GROSS MARGIN IN Q3 IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 39.0% PLUS OR MINUS 2.0 PERCENTAGE POINTS​.Q2 GROSS MARGIN OF 38.3%.WELL POSITIONED TO REACH THE SHORT-TERM FINANCIAL TARGETS WE OUTLINED FOR THE SECOND HALF OF 2017 - CEO.EXPECTS Q3 2017 REVENUES TO INCREASE ABOUT 9.0% ON A SEQUENTIAL BASIS, PLUS OR MINUS 3.5 PERCENTAGE POINTS.

STMicro announces $1.5 bln convertible bond offering

June 22 (Reuters) - STMICROELECTRONICS :REG-ST ANNOUNCES (I) A US$1.5 BILLION DUAL-TRANCHE OFFERING OF NEW CONVERTIBLE BONDS, (II) THE EARLY REDEMPTION OF ITS 2019 CONVERTIBLE BONDS AND (III) THE LAUNCH OF A SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME.‍NEW CONVERTIBLE BONDS WILL BE OFFERED IN TWO TRANCHES (WITH A MINIMUM SIZE OF US$500 MILLION FOR EACH TRANCHE) WITH A MATURITY OF 5 YEARS AND 7 YEARS​.‍5-YEAR MATURITY NEW CONVERTIBLE BONDS WILL NOT BEAR INTEREST​.‍NEW CONVERTIBLE BONDS WILL BE ISSUED AT 100.00% - 102.53% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AND WILL BE REDEEMED AT 100% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT ON 3 JULY 2022​.‍7-YEAR MATURITY NEW CONVERTIBLE BONDS WILL BEAR INTEREST AT AN ANNUAL RATE BETWEEN 0.0% - 0.5%, PAYABLE SEMI-ANNUALLY IN ARREAR​.ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF A SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME OF UP TO 19 MILLION SHARES FOR AN AMOUNT UP TO US$297 MILLION.‍NEW CONVERTIBLE BONDS WILL BE ISSUED AT 100% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AND WILL BE REDEEMED AT 100% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT ON 3 JULY 2024​.‍INITIAL CONVERSION PRICES IN RELATION TO 5-YEAR MATURITY NEW CONVERTIBLE BONDS, AT A PREMIUM BETWEEN 35% - 40%​.‍INITIAL CONVERSION PRICES IN RELATION TO 7-YEAR MATURITY NEW CONVERTIBLE BONDS, AT A PREMIUM BETWEEN 35% - 40%​.‍APPLICATION WILL BE MADE FOR NEW CONVERTIBLE BONDS TO BE ADMITTED TO TRADING ON OPEN MARKET SEGMENT OF FRANKFURT STOCK EXCHANGE​.‍MORGAN STANLEY AND SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING ARE ACTING AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS​.

June 20 (Reuters) - STMICROELECTRONICS ::‍MEMBERS OF SUPERVISORY BOARD APPOINTED MR. NICOLAS DUFOURCQ AS CHAIRMAN​.