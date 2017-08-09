Stantec Inc (STN.TO)

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Stantec Inc :Stantec reports second quarter 2017 results with overall 4.5% organic gross revenue growth.Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.51.Q2 earnings per share C$0.85.Q2 earnings per share view C$0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Gross revenue increased 26% from approximately $1.05 billion to $1.3 billion from Q216 to Q217.
June 21 (Reuters) - Stantec Inc ::Stantec announces the appointment of new president and CEO, Gord Johnston.Stantec Inc - firm's current CEO, Bob Gomes, to retire at end of 2017.Stantec Inc says president and chief executive officer, Bob Gomes will retire at year's end, effective December 31, 2017.Stantec Inc says to ensure a smooth transition, Gomes will work with new CEO until retiring on December 31.Stantec Inc says Bob Gomes will remain as a director on Stantec's board.
May 11 (Reuters) - Stantec Inc :Stantec reports good q1 17 operating results and innovyze sale impact on earnings.Q1 loss per share c$0.51.Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$0.40.Q1 earnings per share view c$0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Qtrly gross revenue $1,276.3 million versus. $755.4 million.Q1 revenue view c$860.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Qtrly loss per share $0.51.
May 11 (Reuters) - Stantec Inc :Stantec reports good Q1 17 operating results and innovyze sale impact on earnings.Q1 loss per share c$0.51.Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$0.40.Q1 earnings per share view c$0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q1 revenue rose 69 percent to c$1,276.3 million.Stantec inc - because of timing of innovyze sale deferred tax charge impacted Q1 net income by $90.4 million; charge will be reversed in Q2 17.Stantec Inc - estimated impact of innovyze sale on Q2 pro forma EPS - diluted of c$0.29.Stantec Inc - estimated impact of innovyze sale on Q2 pro forma gross proceeds of c$359 million.Q1 revenue view c$860.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Stantec Inc : Stantec signs agreement to sell Innovyze . Stantec Inc - deal for USD$270 million .Stantec Inc - has signed an agreement for sale of its software business, Innovyze to EQT Mid Market US Fund.
Stantec Inc : Stantec ends 2016 with 49.5% increase in gross revenue and announces 11% dividend increase . Sets quarterly cash dividend of C$0.125per share . Stantec Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.26; qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.35 . Stantec Inc qtrly net revenue c$820.2 million versus c$567.4 million .Q4 earnings per share view c$0.43, revenue view c$842.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Stantec Inc : Stantec inc - pursuant to ncib, stantec may purchase up to 3.4 million common shares of co . Purchases may commence on november 14, 2016, and will terminate no later than november 13, 2017 .Stantec announces renewal of normal course issuer bid.
Stantec Inc : Quarterly earnings per share c$0.20 . Quarterly adjusted diluted earnings per share c$0.37 . Q2 earnings per share view c$0.46, revenue view c$770.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Quarterly gross revenue c$1,046.6 million versus c$710.3 million.
Stantec Inc : Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.40 . Qtrly gross revenue c$755.4 million versus c$705.7 million . Qtrly adjusted earnings per share c$0.40 . Q1 earnings per share view c$0.40, revenue view c$629.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Stantec reports first quarter 2016 results and dividend.
Stantec Inc:Board of directors declared a cash dividend of C$0.1125 per share.
