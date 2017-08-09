Edition:
Stantec Inc (STN.TO)

STN.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

36.07CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.38 (+1.06%)
Prev Close
$35.69
Open
$35.63
Day's High
$36.09
Day's Low
$35.63
Volume
146,167
Avg. Vol
154,001
52-wk High
$36.85
52-wk Low
$28.74

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Stantec Inc Q2 earnings per share C$0.85
Wednesday, 9 Aug 2017 06:45am EDT 

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Stantec Inc :Stantec reports second quarter 2017 results with overall 4.5% organic gross revenue growth.Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.51.Q2 earnings per share C$0.85.Q2 earnings per share view C$0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Gross revenue increased 26% from approximately $1.05 billion to $1.3 billion from Q216 to Q217.  Full Article

Stantec names Gord Johnston as new president and CEO
Wednesday, 21 Jun 2017 06:45am EDT 

June 21 (Reuters) - Stantec Inc ::Stantec announces the appointment of new president and CEO, Gord Johnston.Stantec Inc - ‍firm's current CEO, Bob Gomes, to retire at end of 2017​.Stantec Inc says president and chief executive officer, Bob Gomes will retire at year's end, effective December 31, 2017.Stantec Inc says to ensure a smooth transition, Gomes will work with new CEO until retiring on December 31.Stantec Inc says Bob Gomes will remain as a director on Stantec's board.  Full Article

Stantec posts Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$0.40
Thursday, 11 May 2017 06:45am EDT 

May 11 (Reuters) - Stantec Inc :Stantec reports good q1 17 operating results and innovyze sale impact on earnings.Q1 loss per share c$0.51.Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$0.40.Q1 earnings per share view c$0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Qtrly gross revenue $1,276.3 million versus. $755.4 million.Q1 revenue view c$860.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Qtrly loss per share $0.51.  Full Article

Stantec signs agreement to sell Innovyze
Tuesday, 21 Mar 2017 06:45am EDT 

Stantec Inc : Stantec signs agreement to sell Innovyze . Stantec Inc - deal for USD$270 million .Stantec Inc - has signed an agreement for sale of its software business, Innovyze to EQT Mid Market US Fund.  Full Article

Stantec reports qtrly adj. earnings per share $0.35
Thursday, 23 Feb 2017 06:45am EST 

Stantec Inc : Stantec ends 2016 with 49.5% increase in gross revenue and announces 11% dividend increase . Sets quarterly cash dividend of C$0.125per share . Stantec Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.26; qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.35 . Stantec Inc qtrly net revenue c$820.2 million versus c$567.4 million .Q4 earnings per share view c$0.43, revenue view c$842.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Stantec says renewal of normal course issuer bid
Thursday, 10 Nov 2016 06:45am EST 

Stantec Inc : Stantec inc - pursuant to ncib, stantec may purchase up to 3.4 million common shares of co . Purchases may commence on november 14, 2016, and will terminate no later than november 13, 2017 .Stantec announces renewal of normal course issuer bid.  Full Article

Stantec quarterly earnings per share c$0.20
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 06:45am EDT 

Stantec Inc : Quarterly earnings per share c$0.20 . Quarterly adjusted diluted earnings per share c$0.37 . Q2 earnings per share view c$0.46, revenue view c$770.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Quarterly gross revenue c$1,046.6 million versus c$710.3 million.  Full Article

Stantec reports Q1 adj earnings of $0.40 per share
Thursday, 12 May 2016 06:45am EDT 

Stantec Inc : Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.40 . Qtrly gross revenue c$755.4 million versus c$705.7 million . Qtrly adjusted earnings per share c$0.40 . Q1 earnings per share view c$0.40, revenue view c$629.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Stantec reports first quarter 2016 results and dividend.  Full Article

Stantec Inc board of directors declared a cash dividend of C$0.1125 per share
Thursday, 25 Feb 2016 06:45am EST 

Stantec Inc:Board of directors declared a cash dividend of C$0.1125 per share.  Full Article

