Stantec Inc (STN.TO)

Stantec Inc Q2 earnings per share C$0.85

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Stantec Inc :Stantec reports second quarter 2017 results with overall 4.5% organic gross revenue growth.Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.51.Q2 earnings per share C$0.85.Q2 earnings per share view C$0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Gross revenue increased 26% from approximately $1.05 billion to $1.3 billion from Q216 to Q217.

Stantec names Gord Johnston as new president and CEO

June 21 (Reuters) - Stantec Inc ::Stantec announces the appointment of new president and CEO, Gord Johnston.Stantec Inc - ‍firm's current CEO, Bob Gomes, to retire at end of 2017​.Stantec Inc says president and chief executive officer, Bob Gomes will retire at year's end, effective December 31, 2017.Stantec Inc says to ensure a smooth transition, Gomes will work with new CEO until retiring on December 31.Stantec Inc says Bob Gomes will remain as a director on Stantec's board.

May 11 (Reuters) - Stantec Inc :Stantec reports good q1 17 operating results and innovyze sale impact on earnings.Q1 loss per share c$0.51.Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$0.40.Q1 earnings per share view c$0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Qtrly gross revenue $1,276.3 million versus. $755.4 million.Q1 revenue view c$860.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

May 11 (Reuters) - Stantec Inc :Stantec reports good Q1 17 operating results and innovyze sale impact on earnings.Q1 loss per share c$0.51.Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$0.40.Q1 earnings per share view c$0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q1 revenue rose 69 percent to c$1,276.3 million.Stantec inc - because of timing of innovyze sale deferred tax charge impacted Q1 net income by $90.4 million; charge will be reversed in Q2 17.Stantec Inc - estimated impact of innovyze sale on Q2 pro forma EPS - diluted of c$0.29.Stantec Inc - estimated impact of innovyze sale on Q2 pro forma gross proceeds of c$359 million.Q1 revenue view c$860.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Stantec signs agreement to sell Innovyze

Stantec Inc : Stantec signs agreement to sell Innovyze . Stantec Inc - deal for USD$270 million .Stantec Inc - has signed an agreement for sale of its software business, Innovyze to EQT Mid Market US Fund.

Stantec reports qtrly adj. earnings per share $0.35

Stantec Inc : Stantec ends 2016 with 49.5% increase in gross revenue and announces 11% dividend increase . Sets quarterly cash dividend of C$0.125per share . Stantec Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.26; qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.35 . Stantec Inc qtrly net revenue c$820.2 million versus c$567.4 million .Q4 earnings per share view c$0.43, revenue view c$842.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Stantec says renewal of normal course issuer bid

Stantec Inc : Stantec inc - pursuant to ncib, stantec may purchase up to 3.4 million common shares of co . Purchases may commence on november 14, 2016, and will terminate no later than november 13, 2017 .Stantec announces renewal of normal course issuer bid.

Stantec quarterly earnings per share c$0.20

Stantec Inc : Quarterly earnings per share c$0.20 . Quarterly adjusted diluted earnings per share c$0.37 . Q2 earnings per share view c$0.46, revenue view c$770.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Quarterly gross revenue c$1,046.6 million versus c$710.3 million.

Stantec reports Q1 adj earnings of $0.40 per share

Stantec Inc : Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.40 . Qtrly gross revenue c$755.4 million versus c$705.7 million . Qtrly adjusted earnings per share c$0.40 . Q1 earnings per share view c$0.40, revenue view c$629.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Stantec reports first quarter 2016 results and dividend.

Stantec Inc board of directors declared a cash dividend of C$0.1125 per share

Stantec Inc:Board of directors declared a cash dividend of C$0.1125 per share.