Stobart Group Ltd (STOB.L)

Stobart say H1 ‍revenue at 124.6 million stg vs 65.3​ million stg yr ago

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Stobart Group Ltd ::H1 ‍REVENUE 124.6 MILLION STG VERSUS 65.3​ MILLION STG.HAS INCREASED ITS DIVIDEND FROM 3.0P TO 4.5P PER QUARTER.FOR H1 ‍INCREASED ITS UNDERLYING EBITDA TO 131.8 MILLION STG.

Stobart says confident about meeting 2018 and 2022 targets

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Stobart Group Ltd ::STOBART - SET TARGETS OF 2.5M PASSENGERS AT LONDON SOUTHEND AIRPORT AND 2M TONNES OF BIOMASS SUPPLY ANNUALLY, BY END OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018.CONFIDENT THAT SHORT-TERMS DELAYS WILL NOT AFFECT LONG- TERM VALUE CREATION POTENTIAL OF BUSINESS.

Stobart says group is trading in line with board's expectations

June 29 (Reuters) - Stobart Group Ltd ::Remain on track to deliver our targets of 2.5m passengers at london southend airport and 2m tonnes of biomass supply annually, by end of calendar year 2018.Have also established extended targets to 2022.Since 1 March 2017 we have generated cash of £159.7m from two transactions.Reaffirms its intention to maintain increased level of quarterly dividend payments to reflect cash generation of group.Expects to pay a dividend of 4.5p per quarter, starting from 7 july 2017, representing an annualised dividend of 18p.Warwick brady, deputy CEO and former COO of Easyjet Plc, will be appointed to board on 1 July 2017 as CEO, subject to approval at today's AGM.Andrew Tinkler will also head a newly-formed independently-owned business, stobart capital.Group is trading in line with board's expectations.

Stobart Group establishes Stobart Capital to be headed by Andrew Tinkler

May 11 (Reuters) - Stobart Group Ltd :Announces establishment of Stobart Capital.Warwick Brady to join board and be appointed as group's CEO following June's AGM.Stobart Capital to be headed by Andrew Tinkler.Stobart Capital will operate independently of group and have access to external capital and expertise.Andrew Tinkler to continue as an executive board member.

Stobart FY revenue from continuing operations rose 2.1 pct to 129.4 mln STG

May 11 (Reuters) - Stobart Group Ltd :FY pretax loss -8.0 million STG versus 10 million STG profit year ago.Final dividend 4.5 pence per share.FY revenue from continuing operations rose 2.1 percent to 129.4 million STG.FY underlying EBITDA 35 million STG versus 30.0 million stg year ago.FY underlying profit before tax up by 48.9% to 27.4 million STG.50% increase in dividends with a proposed final dividend of 4.5p per share.Andrew Tinkler handing over CEO role to Warwick Brady.FY underlying profit before tax up by 48.9% to 27.4 mln STG.

Flybe to provide two Embraer E195 aircrafts to Stobart Air

May 2 (Reuters) - Flybe Group Plc ::Agreement has been signed with Stobart Air unlimited to provide two Embraer e195 aircraft.Agreement under a combined commercial arrangement lasting up to 20 months subject to earlier termination options.Flybe will initially operate aircraft on behalf of Stobart under a crewed "wet lease" arrangement.Aircrafts will be migrating to Stobart operating aircraft itself no later than 1st January 2018.

Stobart signs agreement for sale, leaseback of 8 atr72-600 aircraft

Stobart Group Ltd - : Signed agreement with Goal German Operating Aircraft Leasing Gmbh & Co. Kg for sale and leaseback of its eight ATR72-600 aircraft . Group will receive net proceeds of $62.7 million, after repayment of existing financing in respect of aircraft . leases are for a 10- year term with an option to terminate after six years; aggregate payments under leases to amount to $15.4 million per annum . To continue to operate all 8 aircraft within Stobart Air division, primarily providing flights under Aer Lingus franchise agreement .Completion is scheduled by 14 April 2017.

Stobart Group expects underlying results for 2017 to be in line with expectations

Stobart Group Ltd : Expects underlying results for year ended 28 february 2017 to be in line with management expectations . Further interim dividend of 3.0p per share which will be paid on 7 april to shareholders .Subject to board approval, a further quarterly dividend payment will be made on 7 July 2017..

Stobart says to operate flights from London Southend via Flybe franchise deal

Stobart Group Ltd : Announced its decision to operate flights from London Southend airport through Stobart Air's existing franchise arrangement with Flybe . New routes include Budapest, Milan and Venice . Further routes are expected to be added at a later date .12 new European routes are now confirmed, operating through franchise arrangement with Flybe, from May 2017.

Stobart says to acquire remaining 33 pct stake in Propius Holdings

Stobart Group Ltd : Share placing & proposed acquisition . Parties are currently negotiating contracts and transaction is expected to complete during 2016 . Has sold 10,081,778 treasury shares, representing 2.8 percent of company's existing issued share capital, at 155 pence per share . Agreed in principle to acquire remaining 33 pct interest in Propius Holdings Limited from Aer Lingus for a cash consideration of $14.7 mln . Following acquisition of this stake, Stobart will own 100 pct of share capital of Propius . Aggregate consideration for purchase along with associated transaction costs will be funded by a sale to an institutional investor of shares of 10 pence each .Offer at a premium of 1.8 percent to closing mid-market price of 152.25 pence on Nov.17 2016, to raise 15.6 mln stg before expenses.