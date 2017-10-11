Sto SE & Co KGaA (STOG_p.DE)

Oct 11 (Reuters) - STO SE & CO KGAA ::INVESTS 49.8 PERCENT IN JONAS FARBENWERKE GMBH & CO. KG.
Aug 31 (Reuters) - STO SE & CO KGAA :GROUP SALES IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2017 ROSE BY 6.6% TO EUR 617.5 MILLION.H1 EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES (EBT) ROSE FROM EUR 17.8 MILLION TO EUR 31.1 MILLION.FOR FY 2017 SEES SALES GROWTH OF 3% TO AROUND EUR 1,268 MILLION AND EBIT FROM EUR 80 MILLION TO EUR 90 MILLION.
June 30 (Reuters) - STO SE & CO KGAA ::CONCLUDES COST-CUTTING MEASURES.TO DISMANTLE 53 JOBS THROUGHOUT GERMANY, 28 OF WHICH ARE LOCATED AT MAIN LOCATION IN STÜHLINGEN-WEIZEN.
April 26 (Reuters) - Sto SE & Co KGaA ::FY revenue increases as a result of consolidation by 1.2 percent to 1,230.7 million euros ($1.34 billion) (previous year: 1,216.6 million euros).FY group EBIT declined to 70.3 million euros (previous year: 81.5 million euros) and pre-tax profit to 68.1 million euros (previous year: 81.2 million euros).Proposes dividend of 0.31 euros per preference share and 0.25 euros per ordinary share plus one-time bonus of 3.00 euros per share.Outlook 2017: revenue plus of 3 percent to around 1,268 million euros and EBIT of 80 million to 90 million euros.
Sto SE & Co KGaA : FY revenue up 1.2 percent at about 1.23 billion euros ($1.32 billion) . FY EBIT is expected to reach 65 million to 75 million euros in 2016 . EBT of the STO Group is expected to be between 63 million and 73 million euros in 2016 (previous forecast 50 million to 60 million euros) . Limited liability shareholders are to receive a basic dividend of 0.31 euros as well as a reduced bonus of 3.00 euros(previous year: 4.56 euros) per share .An equally unchanged basic dividend of 0.25 euros as well as a reduced bonus (previous year: 4.56 euros) per share will be paid to ordinary shareholders.
Sto Se & Co KGaA : Now expects sales in 2016 at previous year's level of about 1,217 million euros ($1.30 billion) (previous forecast: around 1,277 million euros) . Profit from ordinary activities (EBIT) is expected to reach 52 million to 62 million euros (previous forecast: 80 million to 90 million euros) . Pre-tax profit EBT is expected to be between 50 million and 60 million euros in 2016 .9-month consolidated net sales rose slightly to around 943 million euros (previous year: 927.9 million euros).
Sto SE & Co KGaA : Confirms 2016 outlook . H1 group sales up 3.1 percent at 579.1 million euros ($644.71 million) . H1 group EBIT increased from 17.4 million euros to 19.1 million euros; earnings before taxes (EBT) remain stable at 17.8 million euros .H1 net income at 12.1 million euros same as year ago.
Sto Se & Co KGaA :Sto acquires 100 pct stake in the Norwegian industrial flooring manufacturer Hesselberg Bygg AS.
Sto SE & Co KGaA : Group sales increase in the first quarter 2016 by 4.2 pct to 214.9 million euros ($241.05 million) . Full-Year outlook 2016 unchanged .Generated in the first months of a fiscal year no positive result.
STO SE & Co KGaA:Outlook 2016: sales increase of 5 pct to around 1,277 million euros and EBIT of 80 million euros to 90 million euros expected.FY 2016 revenue 1.28 billion euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBIT 94.8 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
