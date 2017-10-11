Sto SE & Co KGaA (STOG_p.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sto SE & Co. KGaA invests 49.8 pct in Jonas Farbenwerke GmbH & Co. KG

Oct 11 (Reuters) - STO SE & CO KGAA ::INVESTS 49.8 PERCENT IN JONAS FARBENWERKE GMBH & CO. KG.

Sto H1 earnings before taxes up at 31.1 million euros

Aug 31 (Reuters) - STO SE & CO KGAA :GROUP SALES IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2017 ROSE BY 6.6% TO EUR 617.5 MILLION.H1 EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES (EBT) ROSE FROM EUR 17.8 MILLION TO EUR 31.1 MILLION.FOR FY 2017 SEES SALES GROWTH OF 3% TO AROUND EUR 1,268 MILLION AND EBIT FROM EUR 80 MILLION TO EUR 90 MILLION.

Sto SE & Co KGaA concludes cost-cutting measures

June 30 (Reuters) - STO SE & CO KGAA ::CONCLUDES COST-CUTTING MEASURES.TO DISMANTLE 53 JOBS THROUGHOUT GERMANY, 28 OF WHICH ARE LOCATED AT MAIN LOCATION IN STÜHLINGEN-WEIZEN​.

Sto SE & Co KGaA FY pre-tax profit down to EUR 68.1 mln

April 26 (Reuters) - Sto SE & Co KGaA ::FY revenue increases as a result of consolidation by 1.2 percent to 1,230.7 million euros ($1.34 billion) (previous year: 1,216.6 million euros).FY group EBIT declined to 70.3 million euros (previous year: 81.5 million euros) and pre-tax profit to 68.1 million euros (previous year: 81.2 million euros).Proposes dividend of 0.31 euros per preference share and 0.25 euros per ordinary share plus one-time bonus of 3.00 euros per share.Outlook 2017: revenue plus of 3 percent to around 1,268 million euros and EBIT of 80 million to 90 million euros.

Sto SE & Co KGaA FY revenue up 1.2 pct at 1.23 billion euros

Sto SE & Co KGaA : FY revenue up 1.2 percent at about 1.23 billion euros ($1.32 billion) . FY EBIT is expected to reach 65 million to 75 million euros in 2016 . EBT of the STO Group is expected to be between 63 million and 73 million euros in 2016 (previous forecast 50 million to 60 million euros) . Limited liability shareholders are to receive a basic dividend of 0.31 euros as well as a reduced bonus of 3.00 euros(previous year: 4.56 euros) per share .An equally unchanged basic dividend of 0.25 euros as well as a reduced bonus (previous year: 4.56 euros) per share will be paid to ordinary shareholders.

Sto Se & Co KGaA adjusts downwards FY forecast

Sto Se & Co KGaA : Now expects sales in 2016 at previous year's level of about 1,217 million euros ($1.30 billion) (previous forecast: around 1,277 million euros) . Profit from ordinary activities (EBIT) is expected to reach 52 million to 62 million euros (previous forecast: 80 million to 90 million euros) . Pre-tax profit EBT is expected to be between 50 million and 60 million euros in 2016 .9-month consolidated net sales rose slightly to around 943 million euros (previous year: 927.9 million euros).

Sto SE & Co KGaA H1 net income stable at EUR 12.1 million

Sto SE & Co KGaA : Confirms 2016 outlook . H1 group sales up 3.1 percent at 579.1 million euros ($644.71 million) . H1 group EBIT increased from 17.4 million euros to 19.1 million euros; earnings before taxes (EBT) remain stable at 17.8 million euros .H1 net income at 12.1 million euros same as year ago.

Sto acquires 100 pct stake in Hesselberg Bygg AS

Sto Se & Co KGaA :Sto acquires 100 pct stake in the Norwegian industrial flooring manufacturer Hesselberg Bygg AS.

Sto Se & Co KGaA Q1 sales up at 214.9 mln euros

Sto SE & Co KGaA : Group sales increase in the first quarter 2016 by 4.2 pct to 214.9 million euros ($241.05 million) . Full-Year outlook 2016 unchanged .Generated in the first months of a fiscal year no positive result.

STO SE & Co KGaA issues FY 2016 outlook

STO SE & Co KGaA:Outlook 2016: sales increase of 5 pct to around 1,277 million euros and EBIT of 80 million euros to 90 million euros expected.FY 2016 revenue 1.28 billion euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBIT 94.8 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.