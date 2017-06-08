Edition:
Stenprop Ltd (STPJ.J)

STPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,960.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-26.00 (-1.31%)
Prev Close
1,986.00
Open
1,960.00
Day's High
1,990.00
Day's Low
1,960.00
Volume
17,484
Avg. Vol
184,357
52-wk High
1,991.00
52-wk Low
1,601.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Stenprop says final dividend of 4.5 euro cents per share
Thursday, 8 Jun 2017 01:06am EDT 

June 8 (Reuters) - Stenprop Ltd ::Board of directors has declared a final cash dividend of 4.5 euro cents per ordinary share for six months ended 31 March 2017​.  Full Article

Stenprop says FY net asset value per share of EUR 1.53
Thursday, 8 Jun 2017 01:06am EDT 

June 8 (Reuters) - Stenprop Ltd ::FY IFRS (basic and diluted) net asset value per share at 31 March 2017 was EUR 1.53 (2016: EUR 1.61​).As at 31 march 2017, including assets held for sale, company's real estate portfolio comprised an interest in 54 properties valued at EUR 848.1 million.FY headline earnings were EUR 33.1 million (2016: eur26.7 million) equating to a diluted headline EPS of 11.68 cents (2016: 9.56 cents).Expects to maintain current pay-out ratio, expects to deliver FY dividend for year ending 31 March 2018 of not less than 9.00 cents per share​.Expects diluted adjusted EPRA EPS for year ending 31 March 2018 will remain at a similar level to current year earnings of 10.28 cents​.  Full Article

Stenprop says to buy MLI Portfolio,C2 Capital Ltd for 130.5 mln stg
Wednesday, 7 Jun 2017 01:05am EDT 

June 7 (Reuters) - Stenprop Ltd ::Has reached agreement to acquire mli portfolio ,management business that has built up and managed portfolio, c2 capital limited.Deal for a combined consideration that values two businesses at 130.5 million stg.  Full Article

Stenprop sees no Brexit impact on earnings due to currency
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 09:48am EDT 

Stenprop Ltd : "Do not anticipate any negative impact on earnings in local sterling currency" . Well positioned to navigate its way through possible Brexit economic consequences, and will seek to take advantage of opportunities that may arise as process unfolds-CEO Further company coverage: [STPJ.J].  Full Article

Stenprop to pay final dividend of 4.7 euro cents per share
Friday, 10 Jun 2016 01:30am EDT 

Stenprop Ltd :Has declared a final cash dividend of 4.7 euro cents per ordinary share for six months ended 31 Mmarch 2016.  Full Article

Stenprop full-year headline earnings rise
Thursday, 9 Jun 2016 02:04am EDT 

Stenprop Ltd : FY eur1.67 EPRA NAV per share . 10.41 cents diluted adjusted EPRA earnings per share . 4.70 cents final dividend per share .FY headline earnings for period of 9.58 cents per share (2015: 8.20 cents).  Full Article

Stenprop Ltd News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
