Stenprop Ltd (STPJ.J)

Stenprop says final dividend of 4.5 euro cents per share

June 8 (Reuters) - Stenprop Ltd ::Board of directors has declared a final cash dividend of 4.5 euro cents per ordinary share for six months ended 31 March 2017​.

Stenprop says FY net asset value per share of EUR 1.53

June 8 (Reuters) - Stenprop Ltd ::FY IFRS (basic and diluted) net asset value per share at 31 March 2017 was EUR 1.53 (2016: EUR 1.61​).As at 31 march 2017, including assets held for sale, company's real estate portfolio comprised an interest in 54 properties valued at EUR 848.1 million.FY headline earnings were EUR 33.1 million (2016: eur26.7 million) equating to a diluted headline EPS of 11.68 cents (2016: 9.56 cents).Expects to maintain current pay-out ratio, expects to deliver FY dividend for year ending 31 March 2018 of not less than 9.00 cents per share​.Expects diluted adjusted EPRA EPS for year ending 31 March 2018 will remain at a similar level to current year earnings of 10.28 cents​.

Stenprop says to buy MLI Portfolio,C2 Capital Ltd for 130.5 mln stg

June 7 (Reuters) - Stenprop Ltd ::Has reached agreement to acquire mli portfolio ,management business that has built up and managed portfolio, c2 capital limited.Deal for a combined consideration that values two businesses at 130.5 million stg.

Stenprop sees no Brexit impact on earnings due to currency

Stenprop Ltd : "Do not anticipate any negative impact on earnings in local sterling currency" . Well positioned to navigate its way through possible Brexit economic consequences, and will seek to take advantage of opportunities that may arise as process unfolds-CEO Further company coverage: [STPJ.J].

Stenprop to pay final dividend of 4.7 euro cents per share

Stenprop Ltd :Has declared a final cash dividend of 4.7 euro cents per ordinary share for six months ended 31 Mmarch 2016.

Stenprop full-year headline earnings rise

Stenprop Ltd : FY eur1.67 EPRA NAV per share . 10.41 cents diluted adjusted EPRA earnings per share . 4.70 cents final dividend per share .FY headline earnings for period of 9.58 cents per share (2015: 8.20 cents).