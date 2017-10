Strides Shasun Ltd (STSA.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Strides Shasun gets U.S. FDA approval for omega-3-acid ethyl esters capsules

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Strides Shasun Ltd :Says Strides Shasun receives USFDA approval for omega-3-acid ethyl esters capsules.Says product to be manufactured in flagship facility in Bangalore, will be launched immediately.Says co partnered with Par Pharmaceutical to market product in U.S..

Strides Shasun gets shareholders' nod for appointment of Shashank Sinha as MD

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Strides Shasun Ltd ::Gets shareholders' nod for appointment of Shashank Sinha as MD.

India's Strides Shasun gets U.S. FDA nod for potassium citrate extended-release tablets

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Strides Shasun Ltd :Says receives USFDA approval for potassium citrate extended-release tablets.Says potassium citrate extended-release tablets will be launched immediately.

Strides Shasun says co's formulation facility in Bangalore gets EIR from USFDA

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Strides Shasun Ltd ::Says co's formulation facility in Bangalore gets EIR from USFDA.

India's Strides Shasun June-qtr consol profit falls

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Strides Shasun Ltd :June quarter consol profit 57.8 million rupees versus 324.7 million rupees last year.June quarter consol total revenue 8.78 billion rupees versus 8.10 billion rupees last year.Says "disappointed with our overall results".

India's Strides Shasun gets U.S. FDA approval for Promethazine Hydrochloride tablets

July 3 (Reuters) - Strides Shasun Ltd ::Says co gets U.S. FDA approval for Promethazine Hydrochloride tablets.Product to be manufactured in co's facility in Bangalore and marketed by Strides Pharma in the U.S. market.Promethazine Hydrochloride tablet is used to prevent and treat nausea and vomiting related to certain conditions.

India's Strides Shasun says CCI approves scheme of arrangement

June 30 (Reuters) - Strides Shasun Ltd ::CCI approves scheme of arrangement between co, Sequent Scientific Ltd & Solara Active Pharma Sciences.

Strides Shasun gets USFDA approval for amantadine hydrochloride tablets

June 12 (Reuters) - Strides Shasun Ltd :Says Strides Shasun receives USFDA approval for amantadine hydrochloride tablets.Says product to be launched immediately.

Strides Shasun says gets USFDA approval for capsules indicated to treat Parkinson's disease

June 8 (Reuters) - Strides Shasun Ltd :Says Strides Shasun receives USFDA approval for Amantadine Hydrochloride capsules.Says product will be launched immediately.Says Amantadine Hydrochloride capsule indicated to treat Parkinson's disease.

Strides Shasun gets USFDA approval for Ibuprofen tablets

June 1 (Reuters) - Strides Shasun Ltd :Says receives USFDA approval for ibuprofen tablets.