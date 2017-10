Sterlite Technologies Ltd (STTE.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Sterlite Technologies Sept qtr consol profit up about 40 pct

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Sterlite Technologies Ltd :Sept quarter consol net profit 712.3 million rupees versus profit of 508.3 million rupees last year.Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 7.79 billion rupees versus 5.51 billion rupees last year.

Sterlite Technologies says NCLT approves scheme of arrangement

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Sterlite Technologies Ltd :NCLT approves scheme of arrangement for transfer of passive infrastructure business of Speedon Network Ltd, unit of co, into co.

Sterlite Technologies June-qtr consol profit up 63 pct

July 19 (Reuters) - Sterlite Technologies Ltd :June quarter consol net profit 678.3 million rupees versus 416.4 million rupees last year.June quarter consol total income 7.51 billion rupees versus 6.11 billion rupees last year.Company is now embarking on its next leg of capacity expansion to 50 million FKM, to be completed by June 2019.

Sterlite Technologies seeks members' nod to issue NCDs worth 10 bln rupees

June 12 (Reuters) - Sterlite Technologies Ltd ::Seeks members' nod to declare final dividend of 0.75 rupees per share.Seeks members' nod to issue NCDs worth 10 billion rupees.Seeks members' nod to raise funds through QIP in the amount of 10 billion rupees.

Sterlite Technologies March-qtr consol profit up 19 pct

April 26 (Reuters) - Sterlite Technologies Ltd :Says recommended final dividend of INR 0.75 per share.March quarter consol net profit 686.7 million rupees.March quarter consol revenue from operations 7.07 billion rupees.Says approved capacity expansion to 50 million FKM.Consol net profit in March-quarter last year was 575.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol revenue from operations was 6.14 billion rupees.

Sterlite Technologies June-qtr profit up 30 pct

Sterlite Technologies Ltd : Says June-quarter revenue 5.65 billion rupees, up 22 percent . Says June-quarter profit after tax 400 million rupees, up 30 percent . Order book stands at 21 billion rupees . Advances capacity expansion plans on increased visibility of demand . Current phases of smart city projects in Gandhinagar and Jaipur are close to completion .

Sterlite Technologies March-qtr profit up about 33 pct

Sterlite Technologies Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit after tax 519 million rupees;March-quarter total income from operations 5.76 billion rupees . Recommends dividend at 50 percent .

Sterlite Technologies wins Jaipur smart city phase-II project

Sterlite Technologies Ltd : Co has won the Jaipur smart city phase - II project; project is slated for completion within six months from date of contract .