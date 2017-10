Steel Strips Wheels Ltd (STWH.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Steel Strips Wheels gets order of caravan wheels from Europe

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Steel Strips Wheels Ltd :Says ‍SSWL bags big repeat order of caravan wheels from Europe.​.Says ‍order comprises 150,000 steel wheels to be shipped from Chennai plant from Nov until period of 6 months​.

Steel Strips Wheels ‍gets order from Europe worth about 220 mln rupees​

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Steel Strips Wheels Ltd :Says ‍gets tractor wheels export order from Europe​.Says ‍estimated value of contract is about 220 million rupees for period of 4 years​.

Steel Strips Wheels ‍gets exports order for supply of steel wheels for EU caravan market​

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Steel Strips Wheels Ltd :Says ‍gets exports order for supply of steel wheels for EU caravan market​.Says ‍order covers supplies of about 40,000 steel wheels​.Says ‍wheels will be shipped from co's Chennai plant from November onwards​.

Steel Strips Wheels total wheel rim sales up 7 pct in Sept

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Steel Strips Wheels Ltd :Says in september 2017, total wheel rim sales of 1.3 million, up 7 percent.Says in september 2017, passenger car segment volumes down by 2 percent while tractor volumes up by 16 percent.

Steel Strips Wheels gets additional 8,500 wheel order from Europe

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Steel Strips Wheels Ltd :Says sswl receives additional 8,500 wheel order from Europe.Says wheels to be dispatched from SSWL's Chennai & Dappar plant from this month onwards.

India's Steel Strips Wheels June-qtr profit falls about 5 pct

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Steel Strips Wheels Ltd :June quarter profit after tax 164.1 million rupees.June quarter total income 3.52 billion rupees.Profit in June quarter last year was 172.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 3.67 billion rupees.

Steel Strips Wheels total wheel rim sales of 1.3 mln in July

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Steel Strips Wheels Ltd :Says total wheel rim sales of 1.3 million in July 2017‍​.Says exports shipments were down 30 pct in July.

Steel Strips Wheels says gets caravan wheel order from EU caravan market

July 19 (Reuters) - Steel Strips Wheels Ltd :Says SSWL receives additional caravan wheel order from Europe.Says exports order for supply of steel wheels for EU caravan market.Says wheels will be shipped from co's Chennai plant from next month.Says order cover supplies of about 31,000 steel wheels in a period of 3 months.

Steel Strips Wheels gets wheel order from Europe

July 12 (Reuters) - Steel Strips Wheels Ltd ::Says receives 20,000 wheel order from Europe.Says wheels to be dispatched from co's Chennai plant.

Steel Strips Wheels gets additional Caravan wheels order from Europe

July 7 (Reuters) - Steel Strips Wheels Ltd ::Says SSWL receives additional Caravan wheels order from Europe.Says wheels will be shipped from SSWL's Chennai pant.