April 27 (Reuters) - Stalexport Autostrady SA ::Stalexport Autostrada Malopolska resolves to pay a dividend for 2016 in the amount of 149.2 million zlotys ($38.47 million) including previously paid advance payment on dividend.Its wholly-owned unit, Stalexport Autoroute S.a r.l, to receive a dividend from Stalexport Autostrada Malopolska .

Stalexport Autostrady SA : Its management has proposed FY 2016 dividend of 0.18 zloty per share or 44.5 million zlotys ($10.89 million) in total .The management's dividend proposal has been approved by the supervisory board.