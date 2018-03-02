Edition:
Stalexport Autostrady SA (STXPP.WA)

STXPP.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange

3.95PLN
27 Apr 2018
Change (% chg)

0.04zł (+1.02%)
Prev Close
3.91zł
Open
3.95zł
Day's High
3.96zł
Day's Low
3.90zł
Volume
76,523
Avg. Vol
229,321
52-wk High
4.55zł
52-wk Low
3.50zł

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Stalexport Autostrady FY Net Profit Down At 153.4 Mln Zlotys
Friday, 2 Mar 2018 01:55am EST 

March 2 (Reuters) - STALEXPORT AUTOSTRADY SA ::FY NET PROFIT 153.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 159.6 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.FY REVENUE 318.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 292.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.FY OPERATING PROFIT 216.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 222.8 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Stalexport Autostrady: Management Proposes FY 2017 Div. Of 0.29 Zloty/Shr
Friday, 23 Feb 2018 09:10am EST 

Feb 23 (Reuters) - STALEXPORT AUTOSTRADY SA ::MANAGEMENT PROPOSES FY 2017 DIVIDEND OF 0.29 ZLOTY PER SHARE.  Full Article

Stalexport Autostrady Q3 net profit up at 45.3 mln zlotys
Thursday, 9 Nov 2017 01:54am EST 

Nov 9 (Reuters) - STALEXPORT AUTOSTRADY SA ::Q3 NET PROFIT 45.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 39.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 62.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 56.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 REVENUE 90.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 82.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Stalexport Autostrady prelim 9-month net profit up at 119.4 mln zlotys
Tuesday, 24 Oct 2017 08:02am EDT 

Oct 24 (Reuters) - STALEXPORT AUTOSTRADY SA ::PRELIM 9-MONTH REVENUE 240.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 220.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.PRELIM 9-MONTH NET PROFIT 119.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 110.3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.PRELIM 9-MONTH OPERATING PROFIT 167.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 156.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Stalexport Autostrady H1 net profit ‍​up at 74.1 million zlotys
Wednesday, 19 Jul 2017 05:43am EDT 

July 19 (Reuters) - Stalexport Autostrady Sa :H1 revenue 150.5‍​ million zlotys versus 137.6 million zlotys year ago.H1 net profit ‍​74.1 million zlotys versus 70.4 million zlotys year ago.H1 operating profit ‍​105.1 million zlotys versus 100.6 million zlotys year ago.  Full Article

Stalexport Autostrady Q1 net profit down at 37.6 mln zlotys
Wednesday, 10 May 2017 01:47am EDT 

May 10 (Reuters) - STALEXPORT AUTOSTRADY SA ::Q1 NET PROFIT 37.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 39.9 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q1 REVENUE 70.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 65.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q1 OPERATING PROFIT 53.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 55.7 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Stalexport Autostrady unit to get div. of 149.2 mln zlotys
Thursday, 27 Apr 2017 04:35am EDT 

April 27 (Reuters) - Stalexport Autostrady SA ::Stalexport Autostrada Malopolska resolves to pay a dividend for 2016 in the amount of 149.2 million zlotys ($38.47 million) including previously paid advance payment on dividend.Its wholly-owned unit, Stalexport Autoroute S.a r.l, to receive a dividend from Stalexport Autostrada Malopolska .  Full Article

Stalexport Autostrady plans FY 2016 div of 0.18 zloty/shr
Thursday, 2 Mar 2017 10:54am EST 

Stalexport Autostrady SA : Its management has proposed FY 2016 dividend of 0.18 zloty per share or 44.5 million zlotys ($10.89 million) in total .The management's dividend proposal has been approved by the supervisory board.  Full Article

