Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Stalexport Autostrady FY Net Profit Down At 153.4 Mln Zlotys
March 2 (Reuters) - STALEXPORT AUTOSTRADY SA
Stalexport Autostrady: Management Proposes FY 2017 Div. Of 0.29 Zloty/Shr
Feb 23 (Reuters) - STALEXPORT AUTOSTRADY SA
Stalexport Autostrady Prelim. FY Net Profit Down At 153.4 Mln Zlotys
Feb 16 (Reuters) - STALEXPORT AUTOSTRADY SA
Stalexport Autostrady Q3 net profit up at 45.3 mln zlotys
Nov 9 (Reuters) - STALEXPORT AUTOSTRADY SA
Stalexport Autostrady prelim 9-month net profit up at 119.4 mln zlotys
Oct 24 (Reuters) - STALEXPORT AUTOSTRADY SA
Stalexport Autostrady H1 net profit up at 74.1 million zlotys
July 19 (Reuters) - Stalexport Autostrady Sa
Stalexport Autostrady Q1 net profit down at 37.6 mln zlotys
May 10 (Reuters) - STALEXPORT AUTOSTRADY SA
Stalexport Autostrady Q1 prelim. net profit shrinks to 37.6 mln zlotys yoy
April 28 (Reuters) - Stalexport Autostrady SA
Stalexport Autostrady unit to get div. of 149.2 mln zlotys
April 27 (Reuters) - Stalexport Autostrady SA
Stalexport Autostrady plans FY 2016 div of 0.18 zloty/shr
