Suncor Energy Inc (SU.TO)

Petro-Canada and RBC team up on loyalty benefits and savings​

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc :Petro-Canada and RBC team up on innovative loyalty benefits and savings​​.

Suncor Energy in commercial dispute with Total SA over Fort Hills project

July 27 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy :Says in early stages of commercial dispute with Fort Hills project partner Total SA << >> over project funding..Suncor does not anticipate dispute with Total will disrupt plan for Fort Hills to start producing oil by end-2017.Suncor says some spending on Fort Hills earmarked for next year will take place this year, 2018 capital budget will shrink accordingly.Suncor says 2018 capital budget will be below C$5 billion, 2019 capital spend will be around C$5 billion.Chief executive says Syncrude oil sand project's performance is "not acceptable".

Suncor Energy reports Q2 FFO per share C$0.98

July 26 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc :Suncor Energy reports second quarter 2017 results.Q2 FFO per share C$0.98.Qtrly refining and marketing (R&M) crude throughput improved to 435,500 bbls/d from 400,200 bbls/d in prior year quarter.Qtrly total oil sands production was 413,600 barrels per day (bbls/d) compared to 213,100 bbls/d in prior year period.Suncor Energy - Qtrly exploration and production production increased to 125,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day from 117,600 boe/d in prior quarter.Total upstream production was 539,100 boe/d in Q2 of 2017, compared with 330,700 boe/d in prior year quarter.Oil sands operations production was 352,600 bbls/d in Q2 of 2017, compared to 177,500 bbls/d in prior year quarter.Production in Q2 of 2017 was impacted by first five-year turnaround of expanded firebag central facilities.Overall production guidance for 2017 remains unchanged.Oil sands operations cash operating costs per barrel were $27.80 in Q2 of 2017, compared to $46.80 in prior year quarter.Suncor's share of syncrude production was 61,000 bbls/d in Q2 of 2017, compared to 35,600 bbls/d in prior year quarter.Syncrude cash operating costs per barrel in Q2 of 2017 were $97.80, a decrease from $113.55 in prior year quarter.Suncor Energy Inc - FY outlook range for E&P production has been updated from 110,000 - 120,000 boe/d to 115,000 - 125,000 boe/d.Full year outlook for syncrude production has been updated from 135,000 - 150,000 bbls/d to 130,000 - 145,000 bbls/d.

July 26 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc :Sets quarterly dividend of C$0.32 per share.

July 26 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc :Suncor Energy declares dividend.Says has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share on its common shares, payable September 25, 2017.

Husky Energy Inc approves West White Rose Project and announces new discovery

May 29 (Reuters) - Husky Energy Inc ::Husky Energy Inc says is moving forward with west white rose project offshore newfoundland and labrador.Husky Energy -company and its partners will use a fixed wellhead platform tied back to searose floating production, storage and offloading (fpso) vessel.Husky Energy - first oil from West White Rose project is expected in 2022, project is expected to achieve gross peak production rate of about 75,000 bbls/day in 2025.

Suncor looking at more opportunities for oil sands consolidation

April 27 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy :CEO says continues to evaluate opportunities to consolidate in oil sands, but bar for acquisitions is high..Says cost of repairs at Syncrude oil sands plant to be relatively small for Suncor as covered by insurance..Says leak that led to fire at Syncrude plant was caused by freeze-thaw crack in a pipeline, a one-off event not expected to affect future reliability..CEO says does not see company's organic oil sands growth projects going ahead in next year or two..Says from May 2 company will be in the market buying its stock back as part of announced share buy-back plan..CEO says the exodus of big international companies from Canada's oil sands is not quite finished yet..CEO says could be some incredible opportunities for Suncor as big companies exit oil sands, not many potential buyers have Suncor's strong balance sheet..CEO says no major asset sales planned currently..CEO says sees low probability of Canadian energy being included in U.S. trade tariffs, but consequences would be serious for U.S. consumer..

April 26 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc :Suncor Energy Inc sets quarterly dividend of C$0.32per share.

Suncor Energy provides update on Syncrude return to service plan

April 19 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc ::Suncor Energy provides update on syncrude return to service plan.Suncor Energy Inc - plant is currently operating at reduced rates and Suncor will continue to assist in inventory management.Suncor Energy Inc - investigation and inspection show that damage was largely isolated to a piperack adjacent to hydrotreater.Suncor Energy Inc - provided an update on syncrude mildred lake oil sands facility following march 14 incident.Suncor Energy Inc - does not expect this outage to result in a change to overall production guidance for 2017.Suncor Energy Inc - production is expected to return to full rates by end of June.Suncor Energy Inc - "accelerated repair schedule" has been developed to achieve restart of pipeline shipments at about 50% capacity in early may.

Suncor Energy provides update on Syncrude recovery plan

Suncor Energy Inc : Suncor Energy provides update on Syncrude recovery plan . Suncor Energy provides update on Syncrude recovery plan . Suncor Energy Inc - planned maintenance advanced to minimize outage impact . Suncor Energy Inc - no change expected to overall Suncor annual production guidance . Suncor Energy Inc - pipeline shipments of treated product are expected to resume at up to 50pct capacity in april . Suncor Energy Inc - pipeline shipments of treated product are expected to resume at up to 50pct capacity in April . Suncor Energy Inc says has advanced planned eight-week turnaround originally scheduled to begin in April to mitigate impact of unplanned outage .Suncor Energy Inc - beginning this week, suncor expects to handle volumes of untreated syncrude production to assist in managing inventory.