Subros Ltd (SUBR.NS)

SUBR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

250.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.00 (-2.34%)
Prev Close
Rs256.90
Open
Rs258.45
Day's High
Rs258.70
Day's Low
Rs248.05
Volume
12,797
Avg. Vol
36,853
52-wk High
Rs273.00
52-wk Low
Rs132.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Subros posts June-qtr profit
Thursday, 10 Aug 2017 05:49am EDT 

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Subros Ltd ::June quarter PAT 105.2 million rupees.June quarter total revenue 4.72 billion rupees.Loss after tax in June quarter last year was 13.9 million rupees; total revenue was 3.67 billion rupees.  Full Article

India's Subros March-qtr profit down about 8 pct
Tuesday, 23 May 2017 05:46am EDT 

May 23 (Reuters) - Subros Ltd ::March quarter net profit 72.3 million rupees.March quarter total income from operations 4.15 billion rupees.Net profit in March quarter last year was 78.5 million rupees; total income from operations was 3.60 billion rupees.Recommended dividend of 0.50 rupees per share.  Full Article

Subros Ltd posts June-qtr loss
Monday, 8 Aug 2016 06:18am EDT 

Subros Ltd : Says June-quarter net loss 7.6 million rupees; June-quarter net sales 3.24 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 40.1 million rupees; net sales was 2.94 billion rupees .  Full Article

Maruti Suzuki India resumes production at Gurgaon facility
Tuesday, 31 May 2016 10:36pm EDT 

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd : Resumption of production at Gurgaon facility . Will resume manufacture of vehicles at Gurgaon facility froms second half of June 1 . Subros Ltd and MSIL are jointly working on options to obtain supply of components from other facilities and bring operations back to normal . Certain operations in Manesar campus will also resume in second half of June 1 .  Full Article

Maruti Suzuki to temporarily suspend manufacture of cars at Manesar, Gurgaon plants<7269.T>
Monday, 30 May 2016 05:11am EDT 

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd : Will have to temporarily suspend manufacture of cars at its facilities in Manesar and Gurgaon, starting second half Monday (May 30) . Subros Limited and Maruti Suzuki are jointly assessing the extent of damage to essential equipment . Owing to incident of fire at manesar facilities of supplier Subros, supplies of components from that plant have been disrupted . Co also examining the options available to start supply of components from other facilities . Production will resume as soon as components become available .  Full Article

Subros Ltd reports fire accident in co's plant at Haryana on May 29
Monday, 30 May 2016 04:28am EDT 

Subros Ltd : There was a fire accident in one of the plants of the company situated at Manesar, Haryana on Sunday the May 29, 2016 . There was no causality or major injury; co has initiated steps towards re-functioning of the manesar plant at the earliest .  Full Article

Subros March-qtr profit up about 6 pct
Thursday, 26 May 2016 07:51am EDT 

Subros Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 78.5 million rupees versus profit of 74.4 million rupees year ago . Says March-quarter net sales 3.59 billion rupees versus 3.05 billion rupees year ago . Recommended dividend of 0.80 rupees per share .  Full Article

Subros Ltd News

BRIEF-Subros gets shareholders' nod to increase authorised share capital to 250 mln rupees

* Gets shareholders' nod to increase authorised share capital to 250 million rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

