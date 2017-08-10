Subros Ltd (SUBR.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Subros posts June-qtr profit

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Subros Ltd ::June quarter PAT 105.2 million rupees.June quarter total revenue 4.72 billion rupees.Loss after tax in June quarter last year was 13.9 million rupees; total revenue was 3.67 billion rupees.

India's Subros March-qtr profit down about 8 pct

May 23 (Reuters) - Subros Ltd ::March quarter net profit 72.3 million rupees.March quarter total income from operations 4.15 billion rupees.Net profit in March quarter last year was 78.5 million rupees; total income from operations was 3.60 billion rupees.Recommended dividend of 0.50 rupees per share.

Subros Ltd posts June-qtr loss

Subros Ltd : Says June-quarter net loss 7.6 million rupees; June-quarter net sales 3.24 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 40.1 million rupees; net sales was 2.94 billion rupees .

Maruti Suzuki India resumes production at Gurgaon facility

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd : Resumption of production at Gurgaon facility . Will resume manufacture of vehicles at Gurgaon facility froms second half of June 1 . Subros Ltd and MSIL are jointly working on options to obtain supply of components from other facilities and bring operations back to normal . Certain operations in Manesar campus will also resume in second half of June 1 .

Maruti Suzuki to temporarily suspend manufacture of cars at Manesar, Gurgaon plants<7269.T>

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd : Will have to temporarily suspend manufacture of cars at its facilities in Manesar and Gurgaon, starting second half Monday (May 30) . Subros Limited and Maruti Suzuki are jointly assessing the extent of damage to essential equipment . Owing to incident of fire at manesar facilities of supplier Subros, supplies of components from that plant have been disrupted . Co also examining the options available to start supply of components from other facilities . Production will resume as soon as components become available .

Subros Ltd reports fire accident in co's plant at Haryana on May 29

Subros Ltd : There was a fire accident in one of the plants of the company situated at Manesar, Haryana on Sunday the May 29, 2016 . There was no causality or major injury; co has initiated steps towards re-functioning of the manesar plant at the earliest .

Subros March-qtr profit up about 6 pct

Subros Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 78.5 million rupees versus profit of 74.4 million rupees year ago . Says March-quarter net sales 3.59 billion rupees versus 3.05 billion rupees year ago . Recommended dividend of 0.80 rupees per share .