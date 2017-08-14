Suez Cement Company SAE (SUCE.CA)

Edition:
Suez Cement H1 standalone profit falls
Monday, 14 Aug 2017 04:16am EDT 

Aug 14 (Reuters) - SUEZ CEMENT COMPANY :H1 STANDALONE NET PROFIT EGP 20.8 MILLION VERSUS EGP 124.1 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 STANDALONE SALES EGP 1.23 BILLION VERSUS EGP 964.6 MILLION YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Suez Cement H1 consol profit falls
Monday, 14 Aug 2017 03:17am EDT 

Aug 14 (Reuters) - SUEZ CEMENT COMPANY :H1 CONSOL NET PROFIT EGP 36.1 MILLION VERSUS EGP 49.9 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 CONSOL SALES EGP 3.12 BILLION VERSUS EGP 3.04 BILLION YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Egypt's Suez Cement Q1 concol profit rises
Monday, 8 May 2017 04:18am EDT 

May 8 (Reuters) - Suez Cement Company ::Q1 concol net profit after tax EGP 41.5 million versus EGP 4.3 million year ago.Q1 consol sales EGP 1.58 billion versus EGP 1.61 billion year ago.  Full Article

Suez Cement Q1 standalone profit falls
Monday, 8 May 2017 03:28am EDT 

May 8 (Reuters) - Suez Cement Company :Q1 standalone net profit EGP 32.1 million versus EGP 72 million year ago.Q1 standalone sales EGP 668.6 million versus EGP 531.1 million year ago.  Full Article

Suez Cement OGM approves not to distribute FY dividend
Sunday, 2 Apr 2017 04:09am EDT 

Suez Cement Company : OGM approves not to distribute dividend for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nKBdBt) Further company coverage: [SUCE.CA] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Egypt's Suez Cement Company FY consol loss widens
Wednesday, 1 Mar 2017 03:20am EST 

Suez Cement Company : FY consol net loss EGP 629.3 million versus loss EGP 100.8 million year ago . EGP floatation had negative impact of EGP 271.6 million on FY results . FY consol sales EGP 6.15 billion versus EGP 5.64 billion year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2mDC2LF) Further company coverage: [SUCE.CA] (((Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; ))) ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

