Suez Cement Company SAE (SUCE.CA)

May 8 (Reuters) - Suez Cement Company ::Q1 concol net profit after tax EGP 41.5 million versus EGP 4.3 million year ago.Q1 consol sales EGP 1.58 billion versus EGP 1.61 billion year ago.

Suez Cement Company : OGM approves not to distribute dividend for year 2016