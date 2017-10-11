Sun International Ltd (SUIJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sun International unit concludes share purchase agreement with Thunderbird Resorts, Casinos Peruanos​

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Sun International Ltd ::UNIT ‍SUN DREAMS S.A. HAS ENTERED INTO AND CONCLUDED SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH THUNDERBIRD RESORTS INC. AND CASINOS PERUANOS​.SUN INTERNATIONAL - ‍PURCHASE PRICE PAYABLE FOR DEAL IS US$ 26 MILLION WHICH INCLUDES CERTAIN IMMOVABLE PROPERTY VALUED AT US$ 10 MILLION​.‍SUN DREAMS HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE FROM SELLERS 100% OF CERTAIN PERUVIAN COMPANIES​.SUN INTERNATIONAL LTD - ‍"SUN INTERNATIONAL BOARD HAS DEEMED IT PRUDENT TO PROCEED WITH PROPOSED ACQUISITION​".

Sun International ‍HY revenue up 19 pct to 7.6 bln rands

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Sun International Ltd ::SUN INTERNATIONAL LTD - ‍HY GROUP REVENUE INCREASED BY 19% FROM R6.4 BILLION TO R7.6 BILLION​.SUN INTERNATIONAL LTD - ‍HY EBITDA INCREASED BY 15% FROM R1.6 BILLION TO R1.9 BILLION​.SUN INTERNATIONAL LTD - ‍HY ADJUSTED HEADLINE EARNINGS OF R206 MILLION 29% BELOW COMPARABLE PERIOD, ADJUSTED HEPS DOWN 29% TO 198 CENTS​.SUN INTERNATIONAL LTD - ‍BOARD HAS DECIDED NOT TO DECLARE AN INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR SIX MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2017​.SUN INTERNATIONAL LTD - CO'S BORROWINGS AS AT 30 JUNE 2017 WERE R15.1 BILLION OF WHICH R11.4 BILLION CAN BE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SOUTH AFRICAN BALANCE SHEET​.SUN INTERNATIONAL - ‍INCREASE IN DEBT OF C.R600 MILLION ABOVE 31 DECEMBER 2016 LEVEL IS PRIMARILY ATTRIBUTABLE TO CAPITAL INVESTMENT AT TIME SQUARE​.SUN INTERNATIONAL - ‍S.AFRICAN ECONOMY TO REMAIN CHALLENGING, CONTINUED DOWNWARD PRESSURE ON PERSONAL DISPOSABLE INCOME AND DISCRETIONARY SPENDING ON GAMING​.

Sun International sees HY HEPS to be a loss of between 71 cents and 85 cents

Sept 28 (Reuters) - SUN INTERNATIONAL LTD ::SEES ‍HY BASIC EPS LOSS OF 56 CENTS PER SHARE TO 62 CENTS PER SHARE VERSUS EARNINGS PROFIT OF 32 CENTS PER SHARE YEAR AGO​.HEPS FOR FINANCIAL HALF-YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2017 IS EXPECTED TO BE A LOSS OF BETWEEN 71 CENTS AND 85 CENTS.

Sun International ‍HY total group revenue up 19 pct to 7.7 bln rand

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Sun International Ltd ::‍HY TOTAL GROUP REVENUE INCREASED BY 19% FROM R6.4 BILLION TO R7.7 BILLION​.‍HY EBITDA INCREASED BY 15% FROM R1.6 BILLION TO R1.9 BILLION​.SEES HY HEPS EXPECTED TO BE A LOSS OF 65 -77 CPER SHARE VERSUS YEAR AGO HEADLINE EARNINGS PROFIT OF 87 CENTS PER SHARE​.‍HY ADJUSTED DILUTED HEPS EXPECTED TO BE 25% - 35% LOWER COMPARED TO YEAR AGO PROFIT OF 280 CENTS PER SHARE​.

Sun International offers to buy 50 pct of EDS's interest in Sun Dreams

May 30 (Reuters) - Sun International Ltd ::Proposed acquisition by Sun international of 50 pct of EDS's equity interest in Sun Dreams.Sun Latam agreed to acquire 1 289 277 (9.813 pct) ordinary shares of zero par value each, owned by EDS in issued share capital of Sun Dreams​.‍Purchase price payable by sun international to EDS and management shall be $63 million.‍Certain members of Sun Dreams' senior management have exercised their tag-along rights​.‍As a result thereof Sun Latam and Pacifico will each acquire 50 pct of senior managements' equity interests in Sun Dreams​.

Sun International says FY revenue from cont ops up at 7.67 bln rand

Sun International Ltd : Fy revenue from continuing operations of 7.670 billion rand versus 5.837 billion rand a year ago . Fy diluted adjusted headline earnings per share 223 centsper share versus 343 centsper share year ago . Expects gaming revenue in south africa to remain under pressure . Opening of casino at time square in april 2017 is expected to have a positive impact on group's performance going forward .Sun international - primary focus for foreseeable future will be to reduce debt and ensure successful implementation of recent acquisitions.

Sun International names Norman Basthdaw as new CFO

Sun International Limited : Appointment of chief financial officer .Agreed to appoint Norman Basthdaw as new CFO and finance director of Sun International, with effect from March 24, 2017.

Sun International says HY AHEPS likely to 189 cents-223 cents

Sun International Ltd : South african casino operations continue to be affected by difficult trading conditions . South African casino revenue declined by 2.7% following weaker than expected december trading . Headline earnings per share for 6 months ended 31 december 2016 is likely to be between 260 cents and 305 cents per share . HY earnings per share is likely to be between 75 cents and 120 cents per share . Expected difference between HY EPS and HEPS is primarily due to impairment charges of r208 million of carousel assets . Opening of Time Square Casino In Menlyn, Pretoria remains on track for 1 april 2017 .Diluted AHEPS for 6 months ended 31 december 2016 is likely to be between 189 cents and 223 cents per share.

Sun International says Anthony Leeming takes over as CEO

Sun International Limited : Appointment Of Chief Executive And Changes To Executive Directors . Bring forward appointment of Anthony Leeming as new chief executive of sun international . Stephens stepped down as chief executive of company and was succeeded by Anthony Leeming as new chief executive .Company has initiated a search for a new chief financial officer for sun international to succeed mr leeming.

Sun International appoints new group Company Secretary

Sun International Ltd : With effect from 16 Nov, AG Johnston assumed permanent role as group company secretary of Sun International .AM Leeming stepped down as interim company secretary with effect from Nov. 16.