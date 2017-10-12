Solium Capital Inc (SUM.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Solium announces $40 million bought deal financing

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Solium Capital Inc ::Solium announces $40 million bought deal financing.Solium Capital Inc - entered into agreement pursuant to which underwriters agreed to purchase 3.90 million common shares at $10.25 per share.

Solium Capital acquires Capshare

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Solium Capital Inc :Solium announces acquisition of Capshare.Solium Capital Inc - ‍ Capshare will continue to operate as an independent entity, focused on early-stage private companies​.Solium Capital Inc - ‍as a part of growth plan, solium will invest to allow Capshare to triple its development team​.

Solium Q2 earnings per share C$0.033

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Solium Capital Inc ::Solium releases 2017 second quarter financial results.Q2 earnings per share C$0.033.Q2 revenue rose 9 percent to C$21.6 million.Q2 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $20.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Solium Capital anticipates entering into an agreement with UBS Financial Services Inc

May 10 (Reuters) - Solium Capital Inc ::Anticipates entering into an agreement with UBS Financial Services Inc, on terms that have been agreed to in principle.Under new agreement, UBS customers will upgrade to a UBS branded version of Shareworks, Solium's stock plan administration platform.Increase in revenues from strategic partnership is not expected to be material to Solium in 2017.

Solium Capital announces Q1 earnings per share $0.050

May 4 (Reuters) - Solium Capital Inc :Solium releases 2017 first quarter financial results.Revenue increased by 15% to $21.3 million in Q1 of 2017.Q1 earnings per share $0.050.Q1 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $18.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Solium qtrly EPS $0.016

Solium Capital Inc : Solium releases 2016 fourth quarter and year-end financial results . Solium Capital Inc - revenue increased by 12% to $18.9 million for q4 of 2016 . Qtrly earnings per share $0.016 . Q4 earnings per share view c$0.03, revenue view c$25.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Solium Capital Inc - cash on hand as at december 31, 2016 totaled $63.7 million with no debt on balance sheet .Solium Capital Inc - solium expects incremental investment, predominantly in product development, of between $10 and $15 million over a 24 month period.

Solium says Q2 revenue rose 12 percent to C$25.6 million

Solium Capital Inc : Solium releases 2016 second quarter financial results . Q2 revenue rose 12 percent to C$25.6 million . Co has operations in UK and financial results could be impacted .Management does not anticipate any other major changes in its European operation.