Solium Capital Inc (SUM.TO)

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Solium Capital Inc ::Solium announces $40 million bought deal financing.Solium Capital Inc - entered into agreement pursuant to which underwriters agreed to purchase 3.90 million common shares at $10.25 per share.
Oct 10 (Reuters) - Solium Capital Inc :Solium announces acquisition of Capshare.Solium Capital Inc - Capshare will continue to operate as an independent entity, focused on early-stage private companies.Solium Capital Inc - as a part of growth plan, solium will invest to allow Capshare to triple its development team.
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Solium Capital Inc ::Solium releases 2017 second quarter financial results.Q2 earnings per share C$0.033.Q2 revenue rose 9 percent to C$21.6 million.Q2 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $20.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
May 10 (Reuters) - Solium Capital Inc ::Anticipates entering into an agreement with UBS Financial Services Inc, on terms that have been agreed to in principle.Under new agreement, UBS customers will upgrade to a UBS branded version of Shareworks, Solium's stock plan administration platform.Increase in revenues from strategic partnership is not expected to be material to Solium in 2017.
May 4 (Reuters) - Solium Capital Inc :Solium releases 2017 first quarter financial results.Revenue increased by 15% to $21.3 million in Q1 of 2017.Q1 earnings per share $0.050.Q1 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $18.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Solium Capital Inc : Solium releases 2016 fourth quarter and year-end financial results . Solium Capital Inc - revenue increased by 12% to $18.9 million for q4 of 2016 . Qtrly earnings per share $0.016 . Q4 earnings per share view c$0.03, revenue view c$25.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Solium Capital Inc - cash on hand as at december 31, 2016 totaled $63.7 million with no debt on balance sheet .Solium Capital Inc - solium expects incremental investment, predominantly in product development, of between $10 and $15 million over a 24 month period.
Solium Capital Inc : Solium releases 2016 second quarter financial results . Q2 revenue rose 12 percent to C$25.6 million . Co has operations in UK and financial results could be impacted .Management does not anticipate any other major changes in its European operation.
