Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (SUN.NS)
535.75INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-4.45 (-0.82%)
Rs540.20
Rs540.20
Rs543.00
Rs532.00
434,929
4,804,535
Rs759.00
Rs432.70
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries says unit raises shareholding in Ranbaxy Malaysia Sdn Bhd
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
Sun Pharma Industries says U.S. FDA inspection closed at co's Dadra facility
Oct 11 (Reuters) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries gets shareholders' nod for re-appointing Dilip Shangvhi as MD
Sept 26 (Reuters) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries says unit gets U.S. FDA nod for new label for odomzo (sonidegib)
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
Sun Pharma says co on track to achieve $300 mln synergies from Ranbaxy deal
Aug 11 (Reuters) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries says expect performance to gradually improve in second half of the year
Aug 11 (Reuters) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries posts June-qtr consol loss
Aug 11 (Reuters) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries says unit to acquire 15.91 pct diluted stake of Krystal Biotech
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries raises stake in Zenotech
July 27 (Reuters) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
Beijing Science Sun Pharmaceutical sees H1 FY 2017 net profit down 10 pct to 25 pct
July 13(Reuters) - Beijing Science Sun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd <300485.SZ> ::* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 10 percent to 25 percent, or to be 98.9 million yuan to 118.6 million yuan.* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 131.8 million yuan.* The reasons for the forecast are decreased bid price and policy effect . Full Article
BRIEF-Sun Pharmaceutical Industries says unit raises shareholding in Ranbaxy Malaysia Sdn Bhd
* Unit agreed to increase shareholding in Ranbaxy Malaysia Sdn Bhd via purchase of 666,985 shares of Ranbaxy Malaysia Source text - http://bit.ly/2g5YoTO Further company coverage: