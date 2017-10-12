Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (SUN.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries says unit raises shareholding in Ranbaxy Malaysia Sdn Bhd

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :Unit agreed to increase shareholding in Ranbaxy Malaysia Sdn Bhd via purchase of 666,985 shares of Ranbaxy Malaysia.

Sun Pharma Industries says U.S. FDA inspection closed at co's Dadra facility‍​

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :Says U.S. FDA inspection at co's Dadra facility‍​ is closed.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries gets shareholders' nod for re-appointing Dilip Shangvhi as MD

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd ::Gets shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Dilip Shangvhi as MD.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries says unit gets U.S. FDA nod for new label for odomzo (sonidegib)

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :Says one of co's units received approval from U.S. FDA for new label for odomzo (sonidegib).

Sun Pharma says co on track to achieve $300 mln synergies from Ranbaxy deal

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd ::MD Dilip Shanghvi says on track to achieve $300 million synergies from Ranbaxy deal.MD Dilip Shanghvi says some impact of synergies is being lost due to U.S. Pricing pressure.MD Dilip Shanghvi says Halol plant remeidation is complete, awaiting U.S. FDA reinspection.Exec says says price control will have some impact on the industry for the next three quarters.Exec says immediate term focus is to normalise India business post GST.Exec says competitive intensity, challenging regulatory environment, price controls will determine growth of India market.Exec says co in the process of filing tildrakizumab new drug application to U.S. FDA in Q3 2018.Exec says co expects gradual improvement in ebitda margin reaching about 20-22 percent in H2 2018.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries says expect performance to gradually improve in second half of the year

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd ::Says "Q1 performance was not good and not in line with our past performance".Says "expect our performance to gradually improve in the second half of this year".Says performance impacted due to temporary disruption in india business due to gst implementation, challenging US generic pricing environment.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries posts June-qtr consol loss

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :June quarter consol net loss 4.25 billion rupees versus profit 20.34 billion rupees last year.June quarter consol total income 63.61 billion rupees versus 84.13 billion rupees last year.Says consol exceptional items for june quarter 9.51 billion rupees.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries says unit to acquire 15.91 pct diluted stake of Krystal Biotech

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd ::Unit agreed to acquire by way of allotment 203,135 series A preferred stock of Krystal Biotech Inc for $7 million.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries raises stake in Zenotech

July 27 (Reuters) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries :Raises stake in Zenotech from 46.85 percent of pre rights issue capital to 57.56 percent of post rights issue capital.

Beijing Science Sun Pharmaceutical sees H1 FY 2017 net profit down 10 pct to 25 pct

July 13(Reuters) - Beijing Science Sun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd <300485.SZ> ::* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 10 percent to 25 percent, or to be 98.9 million yuan to 118.6 million yuan.* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 131.8 million yuan.* The reasons for the forecast are decreased bid price and policy effect .