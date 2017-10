Sunteck Realty Ltd (SUNT.NS)

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Sunteck Realty Ltd ::June quarter consol profit after tax 398.3 million rupees versus profit 681.7 million rupees year ago.June quarter consol total income 1.35 billion rupees versus 5.28 billion rupees year ago.

July 13 (Reuters) - Sunteck Realty Ltd ::Gets members' nod for sub-division of equity shares of company.