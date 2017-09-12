Edition:
Suprajit Engineering Ltd (SUPE.NS)

SUPE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

278.70INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.50 (-0.89%)
Prev Close
Rs281.20
Open
Rs284.90
Day's High
Rs284.90
Day's Low
Rs276.00
Volume
12,260
Avg. Vol
114,344
52-wk High
Rs338.00
52-wk Low
Rs175.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Suprajit Engg June-qtr consol profit falls
Tuesday, 12 Sep 2017 11:45pm EDT 

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Suprajit Engineering Ltd :June quarter consol profit 226.1 million rupees versus profit of 244 million rupees year ago.June quarter consol revenue from operations 3.45 billion rupees versus 2.74 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Suprajit Engineering says NCLT approves scheme of amalgamation of Phoenix Lamps with co
Wednesday, 16 Aug 2017 11:28pm EDT 

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Suprajit Engineering Ltd :Says NCLT, Bengaluru bench approved scheme of amalgamation of Phoenix Lamps with Suprajit Engineering.  Full Article

India's Suprajit Engineering March-qtr profit rises
Monday, 29 May 2017 04:49am EDT 

May 29 (Reuters) - Suprajit Engineering Ltd ::March quarter net profit 156.6 million rupees versus 101 million rupees year ago.March quarter total revenue 1.65 billion rupees versus 1.61 billion rupees year ago.Recommended dividend of 0.60 rupees per share.  Full Article

Suprajit Engineering Dec-qtr profit falls
Monday, 13 Feb 2017 02:02am EST 

Suprajit Engineering Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 133.7 million rupees versus 153.2 million rupees year ago . Dec quarter net sales 1.52 billion rupees versus 1.58 billion rupees year ago .Says declares interim dividend of 0.50 rupees per share.  Full Article

Earnings vs. Estimates

