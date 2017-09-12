Suprajit Engineering Ltd (SUPE.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Suprajit Engineering Ltd :June quarter consol profit 226.1 million rupees versus profit of 244 million rupees year ago.June quarter consol revenue from operations 3.45 billion rupees versus 2.74 billion rupees year ago.

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Suprajit Engineering Ltd :Says NCLT, Bengaluru bench approved scheme of amalgamation of Phoenix Lamps with Suprajit Engineering.

May 29 (Reuters) - Suprajit Engineering Ltd ::March quarter net profit 156.6 million rupees versus 101 million rupees year ago.March quarter total revenue 1.65 billion rupees versus 1.61 billion rupees year ago.Recommended dividend of 0.60 rupees per share.

Suprajit Engineering Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 133.7 million rupees versus 153.2 million rupees year ago . Dec quarter net sales 1.52 billion rupees versus 1.58 billion rupees year ago .Says declares interim dividend of 0.50 rupees per share.