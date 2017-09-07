Spur Corporation Ltd (SURJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Spur Corporation says FY HEPS down 18.4 pct

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Spur Corporation Ltd ::FY ‍PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS DECLINED BY 14.9% TO R210.7 MILLION​.SPUR CORPORATION LTD - FY TOTAL FRANCHISED RESTAURANT SALES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ACROSS LOCAL AND INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS INCREASED BY 4.2% TO R7.2 BILLION.FY ‍HEADLINE EARNINGS DECLINED BY 18.4% TO R133.9 MILLION​.FY FRANCHISED RESTAURANT SALES IN SOUTH AFRICA GREW BY 4.4% AS DISCRETIONARY SPENDING CAME UNDER INCREASING PRESSURE.‍FY DILUTED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WAS 25.9% LOWER AT 140.8 CENTS​.‍FY TOTAL DIVIDEND HAS BEEN REDUCED BY 5.7% TO 132 CENTS PER SHARE FOR YEAR​.FY INTERNATIONAL RESTAURANT SALES (EXCLUDING UK) INCREASED BY 2.4% IN RAND TERMS AND BY 6.3% ON A CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATE BASIS.PLANS FOR NEW FINANCIAL YEAR INCLUDE OPENING OF A NET 20 RESTAURANTS IN SOUTH AFRICA.DIRECTORS DO NOT EXPECT TRADING CONDITIONS TO IMPROVE IN NEXT 12 TO 18 MONTHS.

Spur Corp says franchised restaurant sales in S.Africa up 4.4 pct

July 24 (Reuters) - SPUR CORPORATION LTD ::SALES UPDATE FOR YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2017.FY FRANCHISED RESTAURANT SALES IN SOUTH AFRICA GREW BY 4.4 PCT.FY SALES FROM INTERNATIONAL RESTAURANTS (EXCLUDING UK) INCREASING BY 2.4 PCT IN RAND TERMS.SALES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS UP BY 4.2 PCT TO R7.2 BILLION IN YEAR TO 30 JUNE 2017.FY INTERNATIONAL RESTAURANT SALES (EXCLUDING UK) INCREASED BY 6.3 PCT ON A CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATE BASIS.NET 11 NEW OUTLETS WERE OPENED LOCALLY DURING YEAR AND INTERNATIONALLY, A NET 5 NEW OUTLETS WERE OPENED.SPUR - DOMESTIC TRADING CONDITIONS CONTINUED TO DETERIORATE IN H2, WITH SPUR'S MIDDLE INCOME MARKET BEING PARTICULARLY IMPACTED BY SLOWING ECONOMY- CEO.

Spur Corporation sees six-month HEPS up 7 pct - 12 pct

Spur Corporation Ltd : Sees HEPS and diluted HEPS for six months ended Dec. 31 of 109.10 cents - 114.20 cents, up 7 pct -12 pct . Sees six-month HEPS and diluted HEPS - continuing operations of 111.39 cents - 116.11 cents, up 18 pct - 23 pct .Sees comparable HEPS for six months ended Dec. 31 up 2 pct - 7 pct.

Spur Corp says total franchised restaurant up c.10 pct for 6 months

Spur Corporation Ltd : Sales update for the six months ended 31 December 2016 . Increased total franchised restaurant sales from continuing operations by 10.4 pct to 3.8 billion rand in six months to Dec 2016 . International restaurant sales, excluding UK, increased by 9.3 pct on a constant exchange rate basis. .Franchised restaurant sales in S.Africa grew by 10.2 pct, with sales from international restaurants, excluding UK, increasing by 12.0 pct in rand terms..

Grand Parade says no longer to proceed with purchase of additional Spur Corp shares

Grand Parade Investments Ltd : Update relating to proposed acquisition by GPI of shares in Spur Corporation Limited, withdrawal of cautionary . Proposed transaction will no longer proceed as co have been advised that certain shareholders will not be supporting proposed transaction .GPI remains a committed shareholder of Spur and will continue to seek opportunities to work with spur to further enhance this relationship.

Spur Corp says FY total restaurant sales up 12.9 pct

Spur Corporation Ltd : Sales update for the year ended June 2016 . Restaurant sales in South Africa grew by 13.0 pct, while sales from international restaurants increased by 12.9 pct in rand terms . Total restaurant sales by 12.9 pct to 6.97 bln rand in year to June 2016 . Says applying a constant exchange rate, international restaurant sales increased by 2.8 pct . Opened 74 outlets in South Africa and ten internationally in year to June 30 2016, including 33 RocoMamas outlets locally .At June 30, group's restaurant base comprised 575 (2015: 522) outlets, 58 (2015: 58) of which operate outside of South Africa.