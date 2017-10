Surya Roshni Ltd (SURR.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Surya Roshni gets supply orders worth 486 mln rupees

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Surya Roshni Ltd :Says gets orders worth 486 million rupees for supply of LEDs luminaire ​.

India's Surya Roshni June-qtr profit falls

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Surya Roshni Ltd :June quarter profit 117.4 million rupees versus profit 129 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 9.34 billion rupees versus 8.04 billion rupees year ago.

Surya Roshni gets orders worth INR 455.8 mln from EESL

June 19 (Reuters) - Surya Roshni Ltd ::Says gets orders through competitive e-bidding for LED street lights and LED bulbs amounting to INR 455.8 million from EESL (Energy Efficiency Services Ltd).

Surya Roshni approves acquisition of business from HIM Furnitech Engineering for 43.4 mln rupees

Surya Roshni Ltd :Approved acquisition of business named ‘HFL' belonging to HIM Furnitech Engineering for consideration of INR 43.4 million..

Surya Roshni says commercial production at Hindupur plant to start from March 1

Surya Roshni Ltd : Says commercial production of newly set up steel pipe plant at Hindupur to commence from March 1 .Says plant for manufacturing ERW Black and GI pipes with installed capacity of 90,000 MT per annum.

Surya Roshni gets orders for street lights

Surya Roshni Ltd :Surya Roshni Ltd says orders received for street lights of INR 803 million.

Surya Roshni Sept-qtr profit rises

Surya Roshni Ltd : Sept quarter net profit 131 million rupees versus 129.1 million rupees year ago .Sept quarter total income from operations 8.01 billion rupees versus 7.45 billion rupees year ago.

Surya Roshni gets order for design, manufacture, supply, of LED tube lights from PSUs

Surya Roshni Ltd : Got order for design, manufacture, supply, of LED tube lights and other related works from public sector undertaking . Order valued at 276 million rupees .

Surya Roshni gets orders from govt dept, local authorities and PSUs

Surya Roshni Ltd : Got orders from government department, local authorities and public sector undertakings (PSUs) .

Surya Roshni approves scheme of amalgamation of Surya Global Steel Tubes with co

Surya Roshni Ltd : Approved scheme of amalgamation of Surya Global Steel Tubes Ltd with co .