Sun TV Network Ltd (SUTV.NS)

India's Sun TV Network June-qtr profit up 8 pct

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Sun TV Network Ltd ::June quarter profit after tax 2.52 billion rupees versus 2.33 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for June quarter profit was 2.43 billion rupees.June quarter total income 8.23 billion rupees versus 7.82 billion rupees last year.Declared interim dividend of 2.50 rupees per share.

Sun TV Network launches digital content platform Sun NXT

June 16 (Reuters) - Sun TV Network Ltd :Says launches 'digital content platform Sun NXT'..

India's Sun TV Network March-qtr PAT up marginally

May 26 (Reuters) - Sun TV Network Ltd :March quarter net PAT 2.36 billion rupees.Sun TV Network ltd consensus forecast for march quarter profit was 2.41 billion rupees.March quarter total income 6.20 billion rupees.PAT in march quarter last year was 2.35 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 5.94 billion rupees.

Sun TV Network declares interim dividend of 5 rupees per share

Sun Tv Network Ltd :Says declares interim dividend of 5 rupees per share.

Sun TV Network Dec-qtr profit rises about 11 pct

Sun TV Network Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 2.40 billion rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 5.89 billion rupees . Sun TV Network consensus forecast for Dec quarter profit was 2.35 billion rupees . Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 2.16 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 5.73 billion rupees .Says declared interim dividend of INR 5 per share.

Sun TV Network June-qtr profit up about 19 pct

Sun TV Network Ltd : Says June-quarter net profit 2.33 billion rupees . Says June-quarter total income from operations 7.61 billion rupees . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 1.96 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 6.89 billion rupees .

Sun Tv Network March-qtr profit rises

Sun TV Network Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 2.36 billion rupees; total income from operations 5.71 billion rupees .

Sun TV Network Ltd declares interim dividend

Sun TV Network Ltd:Declared interim dividend of 7.50 Indian rupees per equity share of 5 Indian rupees each (i.e. 150%) for the financial year 2015-16.

Sun TV Network Ltd announces fixes record date for interim dividend

Sun TV Network Ltd:Says that the company has fixed Feb. 20, 2016 as record date for purpose of payment of interim dividend, if any.Says payment date for interim dividend if any, declared shall commence on and from Feb. 24, 2016.

Sun TV Network Ltd drops 4% on fresh development on money laundering case - ECOTIM

Sun TV Network Ltd:Shares of Sun TV tumbled over 4% in Tuesday's trade after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) alleged that former telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran, brother of Sun TV's Chairman & MD Kalanithi Maran, obtained illegal gratification of Rs 742.58 crore and parked the money on the latter's firms - ECOTIM.The ED claimed there were sufficient prima facie material to proceed against the former telecom minister and other accused in the Aircel-Maxis deal related to the money laundering case. - ECOTIM.Besides Dayanidhi, ED has named Kalanithi Maran, his wife Kavery Kalanithi, K Shanmugam, Managing Director of M/s South Asia FM SAFL), and two - M/s Sun Direct TV SDTPL) - ECOTIM.And SAFL - as accused in the case filed under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering PMLA), PTI reported. - ECOTIM.