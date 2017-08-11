Edition:
United States

Sun TV Network Ltd (SUTV.NS)

SUTV.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

808.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.75 (-0.71%)
Prev Close
Rs813.75
Open
Rs817.30
Day's High
Rs828.30
Day's Low
Rs800.60
Volume
112,449
Avg. Vol
1,233,915
52-wk High
Rs946.00
52-wk Low
Rs434.15

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Sun TV Network June-qtr profit up 8 pct
Friday, 11 Aug 2017 06:46am EDT 

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Sun TV Network Ltd ::June quarter profit after tax 2.52 billion rupees versus 2.33 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for June quarter profit was 2.43 billion rupees.June quarter total income 8.23 billion rupees versus 7.82 billion rupees last year.Declared interim dividend of 2.50 rupees per share.  Full Article

Sun TV Network launches digital content platform Sun NXT
Friday, 16 Jun 2017 01:32am EDT 

June 16 (Reuters) - Sun TV Network Ltd :Says launches 'digital content platform Sun NXT'..  Full Article

India's Sun TV Network March-qtr PAT up marginally
Friday, 26 May 2017 07:41am EDT 

May 26 (Reuters) - Sun TV Network Ltd :March quarter net PAT 2.36 billion rupees.Sun TV Network ltd consensus forecast for march quarter profit was 2.41 billion rupees.March quarter total income 6.20 billion rupees.PAT in march quarter last year was 2.35 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 5.94 billion rupees.  Full Article

Sun TV Network declares interim dividend of 5 rupees per share
Friday, 10 Mar 2017 05:28am EST 

Sun Tv Network Ltd :Says declares interim dividend of 5 rupees per share.  Full Article

Sun TV Network Dec-qtr profit rises about 11 pct
Friday, 10 Feb 2017 05:41am EST 

Sun TV Network Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 2.40 billion rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 5.89 billion rupees . Sun TV Network consensus forecast for Dec quarter profit was 2.35 billion rupees . Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 2.16 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 5.73 billion rupees .Says declared interim dividend of INR 5 per share.  Full Article

Sun TV Network June-qtr profit up about 19 pct
Friday, 19 Aug 2016 06:12am EDT 

Sun TV Network Ltd : Says June-quarter net profit 2.33 billion rupees . Says June-quarter total income from operations 7.61 billion rupees . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 1.96 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 6.89 billion rupees .  Full Article

Sun Tv Network March-qtr profit rises
Friday, 27 May 2016 06:19am EDT 

Sun TV Network Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 2.36 billion rupees; total income from operations 5.71 billion rupees .  Full Article

Sun TV Network Ltd declares interim dividend
Monday, 14 Mar 2016 04:35am EDT 

Sun TV Network Ltd:Declared interim dividend of 7.50 Indian rupees per equity share of 5 Indian rupees each (i.e. 150%) for the financial year 2015-16.  Full Article

Sun TV Network Ltd announces fixes record date for interim dividend
Tuesday, 2 Feb 2016 07:26am EST 

Sun TV Network Ltd:Says that the company has fixed Feb. 20, 2016 as record date for purpose of payment of interim dividend, if any.Says payment date for interim dividend if any, declared shall commence on and from Feb. 24, 2016.  Full Article

Sun TV Network Ltd drops 4% on fresh development on money laundering case - ECOTIM
Tuesday, 2 Feb 2016 06:01am EST 

Sun TV Network Ltd:Shares of Sun TV tumbled over 4% in Tuesday's trade after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) alleged that former telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran, brother of Sun TV's Chairman & MD Kalanithi Maran, obtained illegal gratification of Rs 742.58 crore and parked the money on the latter's firms - ECOTIM.The ED claimed there were sufficient prima facie material to proceed against the former telecom minister and other accused in the Aircel-Maxis deal related to the money laundering case. - ECOTIM.Besides Dayanidhi, ED has named Kalanithi Maran, his wife Kavery Kalanithi, K Shanmugam, Managing Director of M/s South Asia FM SAFL), and two - M/s Sun Direct TV SDTPL) - ECOTIM.And SAFL - as accused in the case filed under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering PMLA), PTI reported. - ECOTIM.  Full Article

Sun TV Network Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Sun TV Network June-qtr profit up 8 pct

* June quarter profit after tax 2.52 billion rupees versus 2.33 billion rupees last year

» More SUTV.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials