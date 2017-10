Suven Life Sciences Ltd (SUVP.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Suven Life Sciences gets product patent in Singapore

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Suven Life Sciences Ltd :Gets product patent from Singapore related to new chemical entities for treating disorders associated with neurodegenerative diseases.

India's Suven Life Sciences June-qtr profit falls

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Suven Life Sciences Ltd :June quarter net profit 295.7 million rupees versus 325.8 million rupees year ago.June quarter total revenue from operations 1.41 billion rupees versus 1.33 billion rupees year ago.

Suven Life Sciences secures product patent in Australia

July 21 (Reuters) - Suven Life Sciences Ltd :Says Suven Life Sciences secures a product patent in Australia.Suven Life Sciences - patents for new chemical entities for treatment of disorders associated with neurodegenerative diseases.Suven Life Sciences -patents are valid through 2034.

Suven Life Sciences secures product patent in Australia and the U.S.

June 13 (Reuters) - Suven Life Sciences Ltd :Suven Life Sciences secures a product patent in Australia and USA.Patents corresponding to new chemical entities for treatment of neurodegenerative diseases disorders.Patents are valid through 2032 and 2034.

Suven Life Sciences Dec qtr profit rises

Suven Life Sciences Ltd : Suven Life Sciences Ltd - dec quarter net profit 242.7 million rupees versus profit 170.6 million rupees year ago .Suven Life Sciences Ltd - dec quarter net sales 1.15 billion rupees versus 1.13 billion rupees year ago.

Suven Life Sciences gets 2 product patents in Eurasia and Norway

Suven Life Sciences Ltd : Suven Life Sciences Ltd says “Suven Life Sciences secures two (2) product patents in Eurasia and Norway . Suven Life Sciences Ltd - products out of these inventions may be out-licensed at various phases of clinical development like at phase-I or phase-II . Suven Life Sciences - grant of patents corresponding to the new chemical entities (NCES) for the treatment of disorders associated with neurodegenerative diseases .Suven Life Sciences Ltd says patents are valid through 2032 and 2025 respectively.

Suven Life Sciences secures one product patent in India

Suven Life Sciences Ltd : Says Suven Life Sciences secures one (1) product patent in India . Says patent is valid through 2024 .Patent corresponds to new chemical entities (NCEs) for treatment of disorders associated with neurodegenerative diseases.

Suven Life Sciences' Pashamylarams Unit successfully completes USFDA inspection

Suven Life Sciences Ltd : Co's pashamylarams unit successfully completes US FDA inspection; gets eir for pashamylarams unit .

Suven Life Sciences gets 2 product patents in India, South Africa

Suven Life Sciences Ltd : Suven Life Sciences secures two (2) product patents in India and South Africa .

Suven Life Sciences gets two product patents in Canada and Hong Kong

Suven Life Sciences Ltd : Suven Life Sciences secures two product patents in Canada and Hong Kong . Patents for treatment of disorders associated with neurodegenerative diseases; patents are valid through 2032 and 2030 respectively .