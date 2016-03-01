Suzano Papel e Celulose SA (SUZB3.SA)
SUZB3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
20.39BRL
17 Nov 2017
20.39BRL
17 Nov 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ 0.39 (+1.95%)
R$ 0.39 (+1.95%)
Prev Close
R$ 20.00
R$ 20.00
Open
R$ 20.19
R$ 20.19
Day's High
R$ 20.45
R$ 20.45
Day's Low
R$ 19.96
R$ 19.96
Volume
1,772,000
1,772,000
Avg. Vol
--
--
52-wk High
R$ 21.32
R$ 21.32
52-wk Low
R$ 19.01
R$ 19.01
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Suzano Papel e Celulose SA announces dividend payment
Suzano Papel e Celulose SA:Says its board of directors approved, ad referendum of the general meeting, a dividend payment totaling 300.0 million Brazilian reais. Full Article
Suzano Papel e Celulose SA holds 38 pct stake in Ibema
Suzano Papel e Celulose SA:Says that it has concluded the transaction with Ibema Companhia Brasileira de Papel ("Ibema") and Ibema Participacoes SA ("Ibemapar") announced on March 18, 2015.After the transaction Ibema is owner of unit Embu/SP; Ibemapar and the company hold, respectively, 62 percent and 38 percent stake in Ibema. Full Article
No consensus analysis data available.