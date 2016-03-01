Suzano Papel e Celulose SA (SUZB5.SA)
20.04BRL
20 Oct 2017
R$ 0.73 (+3.78%)
R$ 19.31
R$ 19.48
R$ 20.09
R$ 19.32
5,422,300
3,863,123
R$ 21.19
R$ 9.95
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Suzano Papel e Celulose SA announces dividend payment
Suzano Papel e Celulose SA:Says its board of directors approved, ad referendum of the general meeting, a dividend payment totaling 300.0 million Brazilian reais. Full Article
Suzano Papel e Celulose SA holds 38 pct stake in Ibema
Suzano Papel e Celulose SA:Says that it has concluded the transaction with Ibema Companhia Brasileira de Papel ("Ibema") and Ibema Participacoes SA ("Ibemapar") announced on March 18, 2015.After the transaction Ibema is owner of unit Embu/SP; Ibemapar and the company hold, respectively, 62 percent and 38 percent stake in Ibema. Full Article
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stock market up as Itaú, Suzano shares jump
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Aug 1 Brazilian stocks rose on Tuesday as a batch of corporate announcements lifted shares including lender Itaú Unibanco SA and wood pulp producer Suzano Papel e Celulose SA. Suzano was the biggest gainer on Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index after its board approved a proposal to list shares on the Novo Mercado segment of the São Paulo Stock Exchange, which carries stricter corporate governance standards. Analysts at Banco BTG Pact