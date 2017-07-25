Edition:
Suzlon Energy Ltd (SUZL.NS)

SUZL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

15.40INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.15 (-0.96%)
Prev Close
Rs15.55
Open
Rs15.55
Day's High
Rs15.60
Day's Low
Rs15.30
Volume
9,215,504
Avg. Vol
44,320,511
52-wk High
Rs22.25
52-wk Low
Rs12.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Suzlon Energy gets 50.40 MW order from Alfanar Energy
Tuesday, 25 Jul 2017 06:52am EDT 

July 25 (Reuters) - Suzlon Energy Ltd :Says secures 50.40 MW order from Alfanar Energy.Says co will execute entire project on a turnkey basis and will also provide operation and maintenance services.Says project scheduled for completion by Mar 2018.  Full Article

Suzlon Energy posts March-qtr consol profit
Friday, 19 May 2017 07:21am EDT 

May 19 (Reuters) - Suzlon Energy Ltd :March quarter consol net profit 5.79 billion rupees.March quarter consol total income from operations 50 billion rupees.Consol net loss in March quarter last year 3.34 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations 32.46 billion rupees.Says approved issue of securities up to 20 billion rupees.  Full Article

Suzlon Energy gets order from ReNew Power for wind power project
Thursday, 20 Apr 2017 04:37am EDT 

April 20 (Reuters) - Suzlon Energy Ltd ::Says ReNew power orders 100.80 MW of Suzlon's latest S111 turbines with 120m hub height.Says project scheduled for completion in Madhya Pradesh by March 2018.  Full Article

Suzlon Energy gets repeat order of 50.40 MW wind power project
Monday, 10 Apr 2017 07:23am EDT 

Suzlon Energy Ltd : Says won a repeat order of 50.40 MW wind power project from an IPP company . Says project scheduled for completion in Karnataka by June 2017 . Says installation of 24 units of 2.1 MW, S111 120m hybrid wind turbine generator .Says Suzlon will execute the entire project on a turnkey basis and will also provide operation and maintenance services.  Full Article

Suzlon Energy proposes rationalisation/restructuring of overseas units
Thursday, 23 Mar 2017 08:11am EDT 

Suzlon Energy Ltd : Says approved reappointment of tulsi tanti as md . Says rationalisation/restructuring of overseas units have been proposed . Suzlon energy - transfer of entire shareholding in suzlon wind energy uruguay, suzlon wind energy lanka, suzlon wind energy south africa to selm .Says transfer of co's 96% shares in suzlon energy as, denmark; transfer of full stake in suzlon rotor corp to seas.  Full Article

Suzlon Energy reports Dec-qtr consol profit
Friday, 10 Feb 2017 07:49am EST 

Suzlon Energy Ltd : Dec quarter consol net profit 2.74 billion rupees . Dec quarter consol total income 33.11 billion rupees . consol net loss in dec quarter last year was 1.22 billion rupees as per ind-as; consol total income was 18.85 billion rupees . Says working capital debt at 31.67 billion rupees .Says order book stands at 75.23 billion rupees.  Full Article

Gujarat Industries Power signs purchase deal with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd
Tuesday, 31 Jan 2017 11:27pm EST 

Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd : Says signing of power purchase agreement (PPA) with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited .Says execution of PPA with GUVNL for entire 50.4 MW Kuchhdi wind farm has been completed.  Full Article

Suzlon Energy gets hydro-power project order from Tehri Hydro Development Corp India
Thursday, 1 Dec 2016 03:50am EST 

Suzlon Energy Ltd : Says Suzlon awarded maiden order of 63 MW from Tehri Hydro Development Corporation India Limited". . Says project to be commissioned in Gujarat by March 2017 . Says project will be located in Gujarat .Project capable to power over 35,000 households and offsetting 0.13 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.  Full Article

Suzlon Energy Sept-quarter consol profit up about 18 pct
Friday, 11 Nov 2016 08:14am EST 

Suzlon Energy Ltd : Sept quarter consol net profit 2.38 billion rupees . Sept quarter consol total income 27.52 billion rupees . Consol net loss in Sept quarter last year was 2.02 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 17.49 billion rupees .Order book stands at 1,136 mw valued at INR 71.65 billion in Q2.  Full Article

Suzlon Energy signs JV with Ostro Energy for solar project in Telangana
Wednesday, 26 Oct 2016 01:15am EDT 

Suzlon Energy Ltd : Says Suzlon and Ostro Energy join hands for 50 MW solar project in Telangana . Says Ostro will buy 49 percent stake in Prathamesh for 490 million rupees in cash . Project expected to be commissioned in financial year 2017 and will be funded 75 percent by debt . Says as second part of deal, Ostro has option to buy balance 51 percent stake in Prathamesh from co, 1 year after COD . Says offtaker of project will be Telangana Southern Power Distribution Co .Says co to be responsible for project commissioning.  Full Article

