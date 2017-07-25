Suzlon Energy Ltd (SUZL.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Suzlon Energy gets 50.40 MW order from Alfanar Energy

July 25 (Reuters) - Suzlon Energy Ltd :Says secures 50.40 MW order from Alfanar Energy.Says co will execute entire project on a turnkey basis and will also provide operation and maintenance services.Says project scheduled for completion by Mar 2018.

Suzlon Energy posts March-qtr consol profit

May 19 (Reuters) - Suzlon Energy Ltd :March quarter consol net profit 5.79 billion rupees.March quarter consol total income from operations 50 billion rupees.Consol net loss in March quarter last year 3.34 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations 32.46 billion rupees.Says approved issue of securities up to 20 billion rupees.

Suzlon Energy gets order from ReNew Power for wind power project

April 20 (Reuters) - Suzlon Energy Ltd ::Says ReNew power orders 100.80 MW of Suzlon's latest S111 turbines with 120m hub height.Says project scheduled for completion in Madhya Pradesh by March 2018.

Suzlon Energy gets repeat order of 50.40 MW wind power project

Suzlon Energy Ltd : Says won a repeat order of 50.40 MW wind power project from an IPP company . Says project scheduled for completion in Karnataka by June 2017 . Says installation of 24 units of 2.1 MW, S111 120m hybrid wind turbine generator .Says Suzlon will execute the entire project on a turnkey basis and will also provide operation and maintenance services.

Suzlon Energy proposes rationalisation/restructuring of overseas units

Suzlon Energy Ltd : Says approved reappointment of tulsi tanti as md . Says rationalisation/restructuring of overseas units have been proposed . Suzlon energy - transfer of entire shareholding in suzlon wind energy uruguay, suzlon wind energy lanka, suzlon wind energy south africa to selm .Says transfer of co's 96% shares in suzlon energy as, denmark; transfer of full stake in suzlon rotor corp to seas.

Suzlon Energy reports Dec-qtr consol profit

Suzlon Energy Ltd : Dec quarter consol net profit 2.74 billion rupees . Dec quarter consol total income 33.11 billion rupees . consol net loss in dec quarter last year was 1.22 billion rupees as per ind-as; consol total income was 18.85 billion rupees . Says working capital debt at 31.67 billion rupees .Says order book stands at 75.23 billion rupees.

Gujarat Industries Power signs purchase deal with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd

Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd : Says signing of power purchase agreement (PPA) with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited .Says execution of PPA with GUVNL for entire 50.4 MW Kuchhdi wind farm has been completed.

Suzlon Energy gets hydro-power project order from Tehri Hydro Development Corp India

Suzlon Energy Ltd : Says Suzlon awarded maiden order of 63 MW from Tehri Hydro Development Corporation India Limited". . Says project to be commissioned in Gujarat by March 2017 . Says project will be located in Gujarat .Project capable to power over 35,000 households and offsetting 0.13 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

Suzlon Energy Sept-quarter consol profit up about 18 pct

Suzlon Energy Ltd : Sept quarter consol net profit 2.38 billion rupees . Sept quarter consol total income 27.52 billion rupees . Consol net loss in Sept quarter last year was 2.02 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 17.49 billion rupees .Order book stands at 1,136 mw valued at INR 71.65 billion in Q2.

Suzlon Energy signs JV with Ostro Energy for solar project in Telangana

Suzlon Energy Ltd : Says Suzlon and Ostro Energy join hands for 50 MW solar project in Telangana . Says Ostro will buy 49 percent stake in Prathamesh for 490 million rupees in cash . Project expected to be commissioned in financial year 2017 and will be funded 75 percent by debt . Says as second part of deal, Ostro has option to buy balance 51 percent stake in Prathamesh from co, 1 year after COD . Says offtaker of project will be Telangana Southern Power Distribution Co .Says co to be responsible for project commissioning.