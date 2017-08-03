Edition:
Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM.TO)

SVM.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

3.28CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.03 (+0.92%)
Prev Close
$3.25
Open
$3.24
Day's High
$3.35
Day's Low
$3.13
Volume
222,329
Avg. Vol
702,775
52-wk High
$5.90
52-wk Low
$2.82

Silvercorp Q1 sales of $39.7 million, up 13 pct
Thursday, 3 Aug 2017 05:36pm EDT 

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Silvercorp Metals Inc ::Silvercorp reports q1 results: net income up 134% to $10.9 million, $0.07 per share.Qtrly sales of $39.7 million, up 13 pct compared to $35.3 million in prior year quarter;.Silvercorp Metals - silver, lead, and zinc metals sold in quarter amounted to about 1.5 million ounces silver, 15.9 million pounds lead, and 5.0 million pounds zinc.  Full Article

Silvercorp Metals Q4 adj shr $0.05
Thursday, 25 May 2017 06:46pm EDT 

May 25 (Reuters) - Silvercorp Metals Inc :Qtrly net income attributable to equity shareholders $0.08 per share .Qtrly adjusted net income attributable to equity shareholders $0.05 per share .  Full Article

Silvercorp Metals Q3 EPS $0.08
Thursday, 2 Feb 2017 05:03pm EST 

Silvercorp Metals Inc - : Q3 earnings per share $0.08 . Qtrly silver, lead and zinc metals sold up 28 pct, 32 pct, and 22 pct, respectively . Sales in Q3 fiscal 2017 were $47.8 million, up 64 pct compared to $29.1 million in Q3 fiscal 2016 . Sees 2018 consolidated silver production 5.7 moz . Sees 2018 consolidated AISC $5.4 /oz ag .In fiscal 2018, company expects to produce approximately 900,000 tonnes of ore.  Full Article

Silvercorp Reports Q2 Fiscal 2017 Results
Thursday, 3 Nov 2016 05:05pm EDT 

Silvercorp Metals Inc : Q2 sales rose 70 percent to $46.3 million . Silvercorp Metals Inc - Qtrly cash production cost per tonne of $55.84 compared with $70.49 in prior year period . Q2 earnings per share $0.07 . Silvercorp Metals Inc - Qtrly silver, lead and zinc sales up 44%, 51%, and 27%, respectively .Press Release - Silvercorp reports Q2 fiscal 2017 results: net income up 454%, cash flows from operations of $27.0 million on record silver production.  Full Article

Silvercorp Metals Q1 EPS $0.03
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 07:59am EDT 

Silvercorp Metals Inc : Q1 earnings per share $0.03 .Q1 sales $35.3 million versus $32.2 million.  Full Article

Silvercorp reports qtrly silver sales of 1 mln oz
Thursday, 26 May 2016 05:07pm EDT 

Silvercorp Metals Inc : Qtrly silver sales of 1.0 million ounces, an increase of 6% compared to same prior year quarter . Silvercorp Metals qtrly lead sales of 9.3 million pounds and zinc sales of 3.6 million pounds, up 2% and 41%, respectively, compared to same prior year quarter . Qtrly sales of $19.4 million , a decrease of 4% compared to same prior year quarter . Qtrly loss per share $0.01 .Silvercorp reports silver production of 5.0 million ounces, cash flows from operations of $31.9 million, or $0.19 per share, for fiscal year ended march 31, 2016.  Full Article

