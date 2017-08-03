Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Silvercorp Q1 sales of $39.7 million, up 13 pct

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Silvercorp Metals Inc ::Silvercorp reports q1 results: net income up 134% to $10.9 million, $0.07 per share.Qtrly sales of $39.7 million, up 13 pct compared to $35.3 million in prior year quarter;.Silvercorp Metals - silver, lead, and zinc metals sold in quarter amounted to about 1.5 million ounces silver, 15.9 million pounds lead, and 5.0 million pounds zinc.

Silvercorp Metals Q4 adj shr $0.05

May 25 (Reuters) - Silvercorp Metals Inc :Qtrly net income attributable to equity shareholders $0.08 per share .Qtrly adjusted net income attributable to equity shareholders $0.05 per share .

Silvercorp Metals Q3 EPS $0.08

Silvercorp Metals Inc - : Q3 earnings per share $0.08 . Qtrly silver, lead and zinc metals sold up 28 pct, 32 pct, and 22 pct, respectively . Sales in Q3 fiscal 2017 were $47.8 million, up 64 pct compared to $29.1 million in Q3 fiscal 2016 . Sees 2018 consolidated silver production 5.7 moz . Sees 2018 consolidated AISC $5.4 /oz ag .In fiscal 2018, company expects to produce approximately 900,000 tonnes of ore.

Silvercorp Reports Q2 Fiscal 2017 Results

Silvercorp Metals Inc : Q2 sales rose 70 percent to $46.3 million . Silvercorp Metals Inc - Qtrly cash production cost per tonne of $55.84 compared with $70.49 in prior year period . Q2 earnings per share $0.07 . Silvercorp Metals Inc - Qtrly silver, lead and zinc sales up 44%, 51%, and 27%, respectively .Press Release - Silvercorp reports Q2 fiscal 2017 results: net income up 454%, cash flows from operations of $27.0 million on record silver production.

Silvercorp Metals Q1 EPS $0.03

Silvercorp Metals Inc : Q1 earnings per share $0.03 .Q1 sales $35.3 million versus $32.2 million.

Silvercorp reports qtrly silver sales of 1 mln oz

Silvercorp Metals Inc : Qtrly silver sales of 1.0 million ounces, an increase of 6% compared to same prior year quarter . Silvercorp Metals qtrly lead sales of 9.3 million pounds and zinc sales of 3.6 million pounds, up 2% and 41%, respectively, compared to same prior year quarter . Qtrly sales of $19.4 million , a decrease of 4% compared to same prior year quarter . Qtrly loss per share $0.01 .Silvercorp reports silver production of 5.0 million ounces, cash flows from operations of $31.9 million, or $0.19 per share, for fiscal year ended march 31, 2016.