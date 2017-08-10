Savills PLC (SVS.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Savills says performance for FY will be in line with board's expectations

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Savills Plc :H1 PRETAX PROFIT ROSE 27 PERCENT TO 32.4 MILLION STG.INTERIM DIVIDEND 4.65 PENCEPER SHARE.HY GROUP REVENUE UP 15% (7% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY*) TO £714.4M (H1 2016: £622.7M).HY GROUP UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX UP 12% (5% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) TO £48.1M (H1 2016: £42.8M).HY GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAX UP 27% TO £32.4M (H1 2016: £25.5M).HY UNDERLYING BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE UP 18% TO 25.7P (H1 2016: 21.8P).HY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE UP 39% TO 16.1P (H1 2016: 11.6P).HY INTERIM DIVIDEND INCREASED 6% TO 4.65P PER SHARE (H1 2016: 4.4P).CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE THAT PERFORMANCE FOR FULL YEAR WILL BE IN LINE WITH BOARD'S EXPECTATIONS.

Savills says proposed acquisition of Aguirre Newman S.A.

July 28 (Reuters) - SAVILLS PLC ::FURTHER BUILDING SCALE OF SAVILLS EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE SERVICES BUSINESS.DEAL FOR UP TO EUR 67 MILLION PAYABLE IN INSTALMENTS OVER FIVE YEARS FROM COMPLETION.SAYS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF AGUIRRE NEWMAN S.A..ACQUISITION IS SCHEDULED TO COMPLETE BY 30 NOVEMBER 2017 FOLLOWING SATISFACTION OF CUSTOMARY REGULATORY AND CLOSING CONDITIONS.SAYS PURCHASE CONSIDERATION WILL BE FUNDED FROM SAVILLS CASH AND EXISTING BANKING FACILITIES.

Savills sells distribution hub in Redditch for 25.15 mln stg

June 12 (Reuters) - Savills Plc :Savills - ‍savills, on behalf of a client of savills investment management, sold 237,919 sq ft iforce distribution hub in Redditch, Worcestershire​.‍Royal London Asset Management has acquired warehouse for 25.15 million stg, reflecting a net initial yield of 5.35 pct.​.‍JLL advised Royal London Asset Management​.

Savills says trading to date ahead of year ago

May 9 (Reuters) - Savills Plc ::During year to date Savills has traded in line with our expectations and ahead of corresponding period in 2016.In UK commercial markets, Savills has maintained a significant share of Prime Central London investment and leasing markets.In the UK commercial markets, uncertainty continues to affect transactional volumes.Outside London, transactional volumes and professional and development services have grown over comparable period in 2016.As expected, volumes in UK prime residential market have been lower in year to date.Period leading up to UK general election is expected to have a short term adverse impact on residential transaction activity over next few weeks.Against backdrop which demonstrates greater levels of uncertainty than few months ago, continues to see performance in line with expectations.

Savills sells Dixons Carphone's HQ office for 83.5 mln stg

Savills Plc : Sale on behalf of Crosstree Real Estate Partners . Savills - has sold Dixons Carphone's headquarters office at 1 Portal Way in Acton, London W3 to Imperial College. Off-Market sale completed for 83.5 million stg .Sale representing a net initial yield of 4.68 pct assuming full costs.

Savills Plc recommends final ordinary dividend

Savills Plc:Recommends final ordinary dividend of 8.0p (2014: 7.25p).Dividend be paid alongside the supplemental interim dividend of 14.0p per share on 16 May 2016 to shareholders on the register at 15 April 2016.

Savills Plc raises FY 2015 outlook

Savills Plc:Anticipates that underlying results for FY 2015 will be ahead of the company's previous expectations.