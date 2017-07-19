Severn Trent PLC (SVT.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Severn Trent sees FY trading in line with expectations

July 19 (Reuters) - Severn Trent Plc ::Trading update for period 1 April to 19 July 2017.Due to reclassification of North American business to discont operations, guidance for remainder of business services segment has been upgraded.Board continues to expect that group will deliver full-year trading performance in-line with its expectations and prior guidance.There has been no material change to current year business performance or outlook.

Severn Trent announces sale of North American business

July 3 (Reuters) - Severn Trent Plc ::Sale of North American business.Announce sale of North American business to US investors PPC Enterprises LLC and Alston Capital Partners LLC.Sale of its north American business (Operating Services, US) to US investors PPC Enterprises LLC and Alston Capital Partners LLC..Will provide a restatement of prior-year results taking account of divestment in its Q1 trading update on 19 July 2017.Sale values business at $62 million (48 million stg); proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

North Midland Construction gets JV infrastructure contract

June 13 (Reuters) - North Midland Construction Plc ::Contract win.Gets new JV infrastructure contract for Severn Trent water on Birmingham resilience project worth in excess of 100m mln pounds.As a result of this contract win, results for year to 31 December 2017 are expected to be ahead of management expectations.

Severn Trent's says FY revenue from cont ops rose 3.7 pct

May 23 (Reuters) - Severn Trent Plc ::FY revenue from continuing operations rose 3.7 percent to 1.819 billion pounds .Final dividend 48.9 pence per share.Total dividend 81.5 pence per share.FY group turnover of £1,819 million, up £66 million.FY group underlying PBIT of £525 million, up £22 million.FY return on regulatory equity (RORE) of 11.0 percent versus. 8.4 percent last year.Proposed final dividend of 48.90 pence, taking 2016/17 dividend to 81.50 pence.For 2017/2018, estimate group's net capital expenditure (cash) under IFRS will be £620 million to £700 million.Dividend for 2017/18 will be 86.55 pence .Closing regulatory capital value at 31 March 2020, including Dee valley and midnight adjustments, is expected to be around £9.5 billion.

Severn Trent continues to perform in line with expectations

Severn Trent Plc : Now expects net customer Outcome Delivery Incentive (Odi) rewards for full-year 2016/17 to be ahead of previous guidance of 15 million stg . Now expects to at least meet or exceed level achieved last year (23.2 million stg, pre-tax at 12/13 prices) .No material change to other technical guidance for full year and Severn Trent confirms that it continues to perform in line with expectations.

Dee Valley gives update on Severn Trent deal court meeting

Dee Valley Group : Court direction re Severn Trent scheme meeting . Dee valley group - it has come to attention that a series of c.445 recent transfers of small holdings in voting ordinary shares have taken place .Board considers it appropriate for Court to determine whether votes subject to transfers should count at court meeting.

UK's Ofwat awards 18.8 mln stg to Severn Trent on performance

UK's Ofwat : publishes final ODI determinations . Severn Trent water beat commitments on category 3 pollution incidents by 32 pct, internal sewer flooding by 21 pct . Severn Trent water beat its commitments on external sewer flooding by 7 pct and leakage by 2 pct . Severn Trent Plc performance results in a performance reward worth 18.8 mln stg. . South West Water will incur a 1.7 mln stg penalty for missing targets, mostly connected with significant wastewater pollution incidents Further company coverage: [SVT.L] [UU.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136).

Severn Trent says will be supportive long term owner of Dee Valley

Severn Trent Plc : response to Ancala offer document for Dee Valley . Notes that board of Dee Valley intends to work with Severn Trent in implementing as soon as possible terms of revised scheme .Will be a supportive long term owner of Dee Valley as local water business for its area.

UK's CMA looks into Severn Trent-Dee Valley deal

UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA):Considering if acquisition by Severn Trent of Dee Valley is likely to prejudice Ofwat's ability to make comparisons between water enterprises.

Severn Trent sees trading performance consistent with its expectations

Severn Trent Plc : Trading update for period 1 April to 19 July 2016 . Making good progress with its plans to deliver targeted efficiency savings in second year of AMP6 (1) regulatory period .Considers that group will deliver trading performance consistent with its expectations and prior guidance.