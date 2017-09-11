Sierra Wireless Inc (SW.TO)

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Sierra Wireless Inc ::Testing underway for next-generation narrowband IoT modules, expected to be available for T-Mobile's narrowband IoT network in early 2018.
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Numerex Corp ::Sierra wireless to acquire numerex corp..Deal for US$107 million.Deal for $107 million based on Sierra Wireless' closing stock price on Aug. 1 of $29.65/share .Co's shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.18 common shares of sierra wireless for each share of Numerex common stock.Upon completion of deal, Numerex shareholders will own approximately 10 percent of common shares of Sierra Wireless on a fully diluted basis.Says Sierra Wireless expects acquisition to be accretive to non-GAAP EPS approximately twelve months after close of transaction.Board of directors of Sierra Wireless has unanimously approved transaction.Numerex corp says upon completion of transaction, Numerex will become a subsidiary of sierra wireless.Says board of directors of numerex has unanimously approved transaction.
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Sierra Wireless Inc :Sierra Wireless reports second quarter 2017 results.Sees Q3 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.17 to $0.25.Q2 earnings per share $0.20.Sees q3 2017 revenue $167 million to $175 million.Q2 revenue $173.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $170.3 million.Q2 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q3 earnings per share view $0.24, revenue view $171.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sierra Wireless Inc : Sierra wireless acquires GNSS embedded module assets of globaltop technology . Total cash consideration of approximately $3.2 million .Globaltop's GNSS embedded module portfolio will become part of sierra wireless OEM solutions product line.
Sierra Wireless Inc : Sierra Wireless reports third quarter 2016 results . Q4 revenue view $161.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Sierra Wireless reports third quarter 2016 results . Sees Q4 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.13 to $0.19 . Q3 loss per share $0.06 . Sees Q4 2016 revenue $157 million to $166 million .Q3 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sierra Wireless Inc : Sierra wireless reports second quarter 2016 results . Q2 earnings per share $0.02 . Q2 revenue $156.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $154.4 million . Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.20 . Sees Q3 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.06 to $0.13 . Sees Q3 2016 revenue $145 million to $155 million . Q2 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Sees FY 2016 revenue $630 million to $670 million . Says now expect full year 2016 revenue and non-GAAP EPS to be below low end of our previously stated annual guidance . Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.60 to $0.90 .Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.60 to $0.90.
