Sierra Wireless Inc (SW.TO)

Sierra Wireless tests narrowband-IoT modules on T-Mobile network

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Sierra Wireless Inc ::Testing underway for next-generation narrowband IoT modules, expected to be available for T-Mobile's narrowband IoT network in early 2018​.

Sierra Wireless to acquire Numerex for ‍$107 million​

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Numerex Corp ::Sierra wireless to acquire numerex corp..Deal for ‍US$107 million.Deal for ‍$107 million​ based on Sierra Wireless' closing stock price on Aug. 1 of $29.65/share ​.Co's shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.18 common shares of sierra wireless for each share of Numerex common stock​.Upon completion of deal, Numerex shareholders will own approximately 10 percent of common shares of Sierra Wireless on a fully diluted basis​.Says Sierra Wireless expects acquisition to be accretive to non-GAAP EPS approximately twelve months after close of transaction.Board of directors of Sierra Wireless has unanimously approved transaction.Numerex corp says upon completion of transaction, Numerex will become a subsidiary of sierra wireless.Says board of directors of numerex has unanimously approved transaction.

Sierra Wireless reports second quarter 2017 results

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Sierra Wireless Inc :Sierra Wireless reports second quarter 2017 results.Sees Q3 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.17 to $0.25.Q2 earnings per share $0.20.Sees q3 2017 revenue $167 million to $175 million.Q2 revenue $173.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $170.3 million.Q2 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q3 earnings per share view $0.24, revenue view $171.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sierra Wireless Inc : Sierra Wireless acquires GNSS embedded module assets of Globaltop Technology .Acquired assets of Globaltop's global navigation satellite system embedded module business for about $3.2 million in cash.

Sierra Wireless Inc : Sierra wireless acquires GNSS embedded module assets of globaltop technology . Total cash consideration of approximately $3.2 million .Globaltop's GNSS embedded module portfolio will become part of sierra wireless OEM solutions product line.

Sierra Wireless sees Q4 2016 revenue $157 mln to $166 mln

Sierra Wireless Inc : Sierra Wireless reports third quarter 2016 results . Q4 revenue view $161.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Sierra Wireless reports third quarter 2016 results . Sees Q4 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.13 to $0.19 . Q3 loss per share $0.06 . Sees Q4 2016 revenue $157 million to $166 million .Q3 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sierra Wireless sees Q3 non-GAAP EPS $0.06 to $0.13

Sierra Wireless Inc : Sierra wireless reports second quarter 2016 results . Q2 earnings per share $0.02 . Q2 revenue $156.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $154.4 million . Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.20 . Sees Q3 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.06 to $0.13 . Sees Q3 2016 revenue $145 million to $155 million . Q2 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Sees FY 2016 revenue $630 million to $670 million . Says now expect full year 2016 revenue and non-GAAP EPS to be below low end of our previously stated annual guidance . Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.60 to $0.90 .Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.60 to $0.90.