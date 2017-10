SHW AG (SW1.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Pierer Industrie: SHW takeover bid successfully closed

Aug 30 (Reuters) - SHW AG ::PIERER INDUSTRIE AG - SHW TAKEOVER BID SUCCESSFULLY CLOSED.PIERER INDUSTRIE AG - SETTLEMENT OF THE TAKEOVER BID WILL OCCUR ON 4 SEPTEMBER 2017.

Pierer Industrie exceeds 30% threshold in SHW AG​

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Pierer Industrie::PIERER INDUSTRIE AG - ‍FINAL RESULT OF TAKEOVER BID WILL BE PUBLISHED ON 30 AUGUST 2017 (CORRECTS SOURCE)​.PIERER INDUSTRIE AG - PIERER INDUSTRIE AG EXCEEDS 30% THRESHOLD IN SHW AG.PIERER INDUSTRIE AG SAYS STATUTORY EXTENSION PERIOD ENDS ON AUGUST 25, 2017.

‍Pierer Industrie exceeds 25% threshold of SHW AG ​

Aug 11 (Reuters) - PIERER INDUSTRIE AG::SAYS THUS WILL EXCEED IMPORTANT THRESHOLD OF 25% IN TOTAL AT SHW << >>​.

SHW: SHW Automotive GmbH acquires Lust Hybrid-Technik GmbH

Aug 7 (Reuters) - SHW AG ::‍SHW AUTOMOTIVE GMBH HAS SIGNED A CONTRACT FOR ACQUISITION OF LUST HYBRID-TECHNIK GMBH DOMICILED IN HERMSDORF​.‍A NON-DISCLOSURE AGREEMENT HAS BEEN ENTERED INTO REGARDING FINANCIAL DETAILS OF TRANSACTION.​.‍TRANSACTION WILL BE CLOSED IN CURRENT Q3 OF 2017​.

SHW AG confirms FY outlook

July 28 (Reuters) - SHW AG ::DGAP-NEWS: SHW AG: OUTLOOK FOR THE FULL YEAR 2017 REAFFIRMED.H1 SALES FELL 6 PERCENT TO 202.7 MILLION EUR.‍H1 CONSOLIDATED EBITDA DECREASED BY 9 PER CENT FROM EUR 21.8 MILLION TO EUR 19.8 MILLION​.‍GROUP SALES AMOUNTED TO EUR 202.7 MILLION IN FIRST HALF YEAR, DOWN 6 PER CENT​.H1 ‍NET PROFIT FOR PERIOD ONLY FELL BY EUR 1.2 MILLION TO EUR 5.4 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR EUR 6.5 MILLION)​.

Pierer Industrie adheres to takeover price of EUR35/shr of SHW AG ​

July 26 (Reuters) - ‍PIERER INDUSTRIE AG: :‍PIERER INDUSTRIE AG ADHERES TO TAKEOVER PRICE OF EUR 35 PER SHARE OF SHW AG << >>​.PIERER INDUSTRIE PLANS TO CONTINUE AND INTENSIFY POSITIVE DIALOGUE WITHTHE MANAGEMENT AND SUPERVISORY BOARDS OF SHW TO ESTABLISH POTENTIALS AND SYNERGIES.

SHW AG: board of SHW recommend not to accept offer from Pierer Industrie ​

July 24 (Reuters) - SHW AG ::DGAP-NEWS: SHW AG: JOINT STATEMENT BY THE MANAGEMENT BOARD AND THE SUPERVISORY BOARD PURSUANT TO SECTION 27 (1) GERMAN SECURITIES ACQUISITION AND TAKEOVER ACT PUBLISHED.‍MANAGEMENT BOARD AND SUPERVISORY BOARD OF SHW AG RECOMMEND NOT TO ACCEPT OFFER FROM PIERER INDUSTRIE AG​.‍PRICE OFFERED DOES NOT APPROPRIATELY REFLECT EXPECTED SUBSTANTIAL IMPROVEMENT IN MARGINS AND EARNINGS​.‍NOTWITHSTANDING ABOVE, BOARD WELCOMES ANNOUNCEMENT BY BIDDER, ACCORDING TO WHICH INVESTMENT OF PIERER GROUP IN SHW IS VIEWED AS LONG-TERM INVESTMENT​.

SHW confirms meeting with Stefan Pierer

July 19 (Reuters) - SHW AG :DGAP-NEWS: SHW AG: SHW CONFIRMS MEETING WITH STEFAN PIERER.‍IS GENERALLY OPEN TO CONTINUING DIALOGUE THAT HAS BEGUN​.NO AGREEMENTS OR DEALS OF ANY KIND WERE MADE.‍CONFIRMS TAKEOVER OFFER OF EUR 35 PER SHARE OFFERED BY PIERER INDUSTRIE DOES NOT APPROPRIATELY REFLECT VALUE OF COMPANY​.

Pierer Industrie waives conditions of SHW AG takeover bid

July 19 (Reuters) - PIERER INDUSTRIE AG::PIERER INDUSTRIE AG - SHW AG << >> TAKEOVER BID: PIERER INDUSTRIE AG WAIVES CONDITIONS.‍PIERER INDUSTRIE AG - RENOUNCES CONDITIONS OF EXECUTION OF VOLUNTARY TAKEOVER BID, IN PARTICULAR ACHIEVEMENT OF MINIMUM ACCEPTANCE THRESHOLD OF 30 PERCENT​.

Pierer Industrie AG offers EUR 35 per SHW AG share ​

July 11 (Reuters) - ‍PIERER INDUSTRIE AG::SAYS LAUNCHES VOLUNTARY TAKEOVER BID FOR GERMAN STOCK EXCHANGE LISTED SHW AG << >>​.SAYS OFFER PRICE EUR 35 PER SHARE​.‍SAYS ACCEPTANCE PERIOD UNTIL 8 AUGUST 2017​.