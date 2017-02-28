Swan Energy Ltd (SWAN.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Swan Energy Ltd :Seeks members' nod for issue of 23.1 million equity shares on a preferential basis.

Swan Energy Ltd :Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperatives Limited (IFFCO) are willing to invest upto 10% of the equity in the Swan Energy Limited.

Swan Energy signs MoU with PETRONASR and Alpha Energy

Swan Energy Ltd : Swan Energy Ltd has informed BSE that the company has signed a mou with PETRONASR and Alpha Energy Limited . Swan Energy Ltd says project cost is estimated to be around 615 million USD . Swan Energy - mou for the development of sephied baghun gas field .Swan Energy Ltd says project will be implemented by a SPV to be registered in Kish Island in Iran.

EXMAR and Swan Energy to develop and operate India's first FSRU terminal

EXMAR NV:Says selected by Swan Energy Ltd as partner for the joint development and operation of the Jafrabad LNG Port project.The Jafrabad LNG Port will be a 5 million tons per annum LNG receiving terminal, with one jetty-moored Floating, Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU).Says negotiations with 4 users ongoing: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Oil, Natural Gas Corporation Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, and the Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd.