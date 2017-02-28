Edition:
United States

Swan Energy Ltd (SWAN.NS)

SWAN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

157.85INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs1.45 (+0.93%)
Prev Close
Rs156.40
Open
Rs157.40
Day's High
Rs162.00
Day's Low
Rs156.40
Volume
108,663
Avg. Vol
291,177
52-wk High
Rs213.85
52-wk Low
Rs90.60

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Swan Energy seeks members' nod for preferential issue of 23.1 mln shares
Tuesday, 28 Feb 2017 02:48am EST 

Swan Energy Ltd :Seeks members' nod for issue of 23.1 million equity shares on a preferential basis.  Full Article

Swan Energy says Indian Farmers Fertiliser agree to invest up to 10 pct in co
Monday, 30 Jan 2017 12:54am EST 

Swan Energy Ltd :Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperatives Limited (IFFCO) are willing to invest upto 10% of the equity in the Swan Energy Limited.  Full Article

Swan Energy signs MoU with PETRONASR and Alpha Energy
Wednesday, 14 Dec 2016 04:35am EST 

Swan Energy Ltd : Swan Energy Ltd has informed BSE that the company has signed a mou with PETRONASR and Alpha Energy Limited . Swan Energy Ltd says project cost is estimated to be around 615 million USD . Swan Energy - mou for the development of sephied baghun gas field .Swan Energy Ltd says project will be implemented by a SPV to be registered in Kish Island in Iran.  Full Article

EXMAR and Swan Energy to develop and operate India's first FSRU terminal
Tuesday, 17 Nov 2015 11:45am EST 

EXMAR NV:Says selected by Swan Energy Ltd as partner for the joint development and operation of the Jafrabad LNG Port project.The Jafrabad LNG Port will be a 5 million tons per annum LNG receiving terminal, with one jetty-moored Floating, Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU).Says negotiations with 4 users ongoing: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Oil, Natural Gas Corporation Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, and the Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Swan Energy Ltd News

BRIEF-Swan Energy buys 100 pct stake in Triumph Offshore Pvt Ltd

* Says co invests 100,000 rupees in Triumph Offshore Pvt Ltd for purchase of 100 percent of its shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

» More SWAN.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials