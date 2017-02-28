Swan Energy Ltd (SWAN.NS)
157.85INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs1.45 (+0.93%)
Rs156.40
Rs157.40
Rs162.00
Rs156.40
108,663
291,177
Rs213.85
Rs90.60
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Swan Energy seeks members' nod for preferential issue of 23.1 mln shares
Swan Energy Ltd
Swan Energy says Indian Farmers Fertiliser agree to invest up to 10 pct in co
Swan Energy Ltd
Swan Energy signs MoU with PETRONASR and Alpha Energy
Swan Energy Ltd
EXMAR and Swan Energy to develop and operate India's first FSRU terminal
EXMAR NV:Says selected by Swan Energy Ltd as partner for the joint development and operation of the Jafrabad LNG Port project.The Jafrabad LNG Port will be a 5 million tons per annum LNG receiving terminal, with one jetty-moored Floating, Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU).Says negotiations with 4 users ongoing: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Oil, Natural Gas Corporation Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, and the Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd. Full Article
BRIEF-Swan Energy buys 100 pct stake in Triumph Offshore Pvt Ltd
* Says co invests 100,000 rupees in Triumph Offshore Pvt Ltd for purchase of 100 percent of its shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: